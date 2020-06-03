CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498 Special spring bred beef cow, beef breeding bull & feeder cattle auction. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com - www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Online Only

1:00 PM – Greg & Jill Busch Farm Retirement Auction. Timed online auction, closes Friday June 5th, 2020 at 1PM . Auctioneer’s Note: Greg & Jill have sold their farm land & livestock facilities and have decided to retire from farming and sell their equipment on this Timed Online Auction. Give Greg a call about their equipment or to schedule a preview the equipment. Equipment located at 29013 Highway H, Cuba City, WI 53807 Bumble B Dairy, Inc. (608) 732-5160 Contact Terry Hoenig at Steffes Group, 319.385.2000 or 319.470.7120 Steffes Group, Inc. 457-53, 938382-91, Tim Meyer WI-3012-52. Or visit www.SteffesGroup.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Steffes Group, Inc, Mt. Pleasant, IA.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

Online Only

10:00 AM – Darrel & Lorene Ebbersten. Online Only! Check our website for online bidding, listing, photos, Preview dates and pick up times in Illinois. Visit http://www.polkauction.com/ for more information. Sale Conducted By: Polk Auction Company, New Paris, IN.

Online Only

9:00 AM – Surplus Equipment Pukall Lumber Co. 10894 Hwy. 70 East, Arbor Vitae, WI. Loaders, Wood Working Equip., Sawmill Equip., Special Items. Register to Bid at www.wausauauctioneers.com Sale Conducted By: Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp.

Online Only

9:00 AM – Times Online Farm Retirement Auction. Opens June 9, Closes June 18. Preview: Friday, June 12 from 9AM - 2PM or by appointment / Loadout: Friday, June 19 from 9AM - 4PM or by appointment. Tractors, tillage equipment, combine & heads, planting equipment, and much more! Complete terms, lot listings and photos at SteffesGroup.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Dairy cattle auction. N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI - Special colored breed & certified organic dairy cattle auction featuring Jersey, Swiss, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Lineback, Sweksih Reds, Milking Sorthhorn, Procross and all dairy crosses. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Sale – W1461 Hwy 98 - 5 Holstein tiestall cows fresh last 60 days milking 65 to 80 lbs. 11 Holstein steers 500 lbs, 7 Holstein steers 350-600 lbs. Expecting our usual run of drive-ins 150 to 200 head . Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. http://www.oberholtzerauctions.com/

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 133 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Kevin & Kris May of Mineral Point, WI are retiring from milking and will sell their entire milking herd and bred heifers at this auction (51 head). See ad for details. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

**Milwaukee, WI 10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Mountain, WI Date change

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate, 16408 Woodridge Ln. Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

**Gillett, WI

10:00 AM – Public Auction, Cummings Machinery. 7592 County Rd V, Gillett, WI 54124 – Antique Autos, trucks, tractor, skid steers, motor home, tools. View List and Pictures at www.bahrkeauctions.com Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Inc.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

Online Only

1:00 PM – Online Machinery Auction - Country Udder Farms - Tractor – Machinery – Equipment. See Terms Online. http://bahrkeauctions.com/

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

**Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Farmers Livestock Exchange Swamp Rd, Marion, WI. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc., etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website www.carleysales.com A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting June 13th. Sale conducted by Carley Sales, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

**Fond du Lac

9:00 AM – Combined Construction & Farm Consignment Sale. W5659 County Road Y. Already Consigned: 20+ JD Collector Tractors, Trucks and more. Consignments wanted; specializing in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers & Farm Machinery – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be Advertising is Important! www.auctionsp.com Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

