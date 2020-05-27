CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

SATURDAY, MAY 30

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM - Summer Consignment Auction - via Real Time Webcast and On-Site Live - W9663 CTH S Beaver Dam, WI - Repossessions, Consignments and Creditor Sales - expecting 20 tractors and skid loaders and about 150 pieces of equipment. Tillage and Spayer, drills, planters, hay equip., gravity wagons, spreaders and much more! www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Forestville, WI

12:00 PM - Dairy Cattle Auction - 636 Misere Rd. - 75 Head of High Quality Dairy Cattle - Attention Dairy Men and Women – Add these High Quality Replacements to your Herd! Consisting of many just fresh and springing young cows. This group of primarily Holstein cows also has some Red and White, Lineback and a little color mixed in! Genex AI breeding with a beautiful Red and White bull for clean-up. Cows are in a tie stall barn. Young Stock 20-25 Heifers from Yearlings to short bred. A group of 10 heifers have been running with red and white bull for 3mo. Nice group of fancy yearling heifers. Another group ready to Breed! Heifer Calves. Social Distancing required. Buyers only to attend! sale conducted by Bahrke Auction.

MONDAY, JUNE 1

Baldwin, WI

6:00 PM - Online Equipment Auction – Lots begin closing Monday & Tuesday June 1 & 2 at 6:00 PM. Cars, trucks, & trailers, Skid steers & attachments, tractors, farm equipment, Industrial, recreation, and law & garden. Items located at 2231 US HWY 12. For more information call 715-684-4087 or email Auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Auctions.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Hilbert, WI

10:30 AM - “Lots in Common” Hilbert Trifecta Auction - W3179 Crosstown Road, Hilbert, WI - Quality, variety, and field ready equipment. 3 successful area retired dairy farmers combine their farm, dairy, and cattle equipment for one quality auction. Selling for Ken & Sharon Fochs; Foxden Dairy-Tom Fochs, and Maple Grove Dairy-Leon Ruhland. Watch for updates at millernco.com & the full catalog at Bidpotter.com - The latest updates & more on FB! Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions and Appraisals.

Stratford, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Cattle Sale – Complete herd dispersal of 130 milk cows & 120 heifers. The herd will consist of mostly Holstein cows with a number of Brown Swill Crosses. Heifers from the herd will range from 400# opens to springing heifers. For more information call John Benninger – 608-477-7420 or Dennis Kroening – 608-434-4032. Visit www.equitycoop.com for updated listings.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 129 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – SPECIAL DAIRY & HEIFER SALE – Hay 10AM Cows 11AM - 7 fancy fresh Holstein tiestall cows. 5 two year olds and two three year olds. AI breeding, milking from 80 to 120 lb!! This will be a high-end, reputation consignment from Nolan Metzger. 23 Holstein heifers 500 – 700 lbs. 3 holstein springing hfrs. www.oberholtzerauctions.com - Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Online Only

1:00 PM – Greg & Jill Busch Farm Retirement Auction – TIMED ONLINE AUCTION CLOSES FRIDAY JUNE 5TH, 2020 AT 1PM . Auctioneer’s Note: Greg & Jill have sold their farm land & livestock facilities and have decided to retire from farming and sell their equipment on this Timed Online Auction. Give Greg a call about their equipment or to schedule a preview the equipment. Equipment located at 29013 Highway H, Cuba City, WI 53807 Bumble B Dairy, Inc. (608) 732-5160 Contact Terry Hoenig at Steffes Group, 319.385.2000 or 319.470.7120 Steffes Group, Inc. 457-53, 938382-91, Tim Meyer WI-3012-52. Or visit www.SteffesGroup.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Steffes Group, Inc, Mt. Pleasant, IA.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

Online Only

10:00 AM –Darrel & Lorene Ebbersten – Online Only! Check our website for online bidding, listing, photos, PREVIEW DATES & PICK UP TIMES IN ILLINOIS. Visit http://www.polkauction.com/ for more information. Sale Conducted By: Polk Auction Company, New Paris, IN.

Online Only

9:00 AM – Surplus Equipment Pukall Lumber Co. – 10894 Hwy. 70 East, Arbor Vitae, WI. Loaders, Wood Working Equip., Sawmill Equip., Special Items. Register to Bid at www.wausauauctioneers.com Sale Conducted By: Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

**Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Mountain, WI - date change

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

**Gillett, WI

10:00 AM – Public Auction, Cummings Machinery - 7592 County Rd V, Gillett, WI 54124 – Antique Autos – Trucks – Tractor – Skid Steers – Motor Home – Tools – View List and Pictures at www.bahrkeauctions.com Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Inc.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/money/wis-farmer/2020/05/27/auction-calendar-may-29-2020/5263796002/