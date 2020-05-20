CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

**Menasha, WI

Online Only – Commercial Property at 627 Airport Road. Start Date: May 20th End Date: June 10th. 48x62 steel building including a 20x36 shop and the balance storage. There is a lean-to on the side of the building. Located in a busy commercial area on approx 1.5 acres. City sewer and water stub available. Great for any business! The property is subject to pre-sale. 2019 real estate taxes were $2,601.92. Also Machinery and Misc Items. To view photos or to get the O’Connor Auction Group phone app, please visit www.OconnorAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by O’ Connor Auction Group.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

**Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – May Online Only Consignment Auction. Lots will start ending at 10:00 AM. Tractors, Lawn Mowers, UTV/ATVS, Machinery/other items, trailers. More items expected. For online bidding and more information visit www.gavinbros.com sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auction.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 104 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 28

**Tomah, WI

6:00 PM – Online Only! Skid Steer, Tractor, Outdoor & Household Items. Location: 27675 Holly Ave. See full catalog and bid online HameleAuctions.com Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions, Tomah, WI.

**Hilbert, WI

10:00 AM – Krueger Dairy Farm, LLC, N7071 S. Harwood Road, Hilbert, WI. Complete Dairy Herd Dispersal, Quality Hay Equipment line-up, Patz Mixer, Case Skidsteer, & More. Sale starts at 10 a.m. w/hay equipment line, mixer, skid, etc. Bid in person or online at Bidspotter.com. Milking herd to follow at approx. 10:45 a.m. - Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions and Appraisals.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder cattle sale. Hay: 10 a.m. • Cows: 11 a.m. - W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. 50 Jersey, Friesian and Milking Shorthorn cross cows. Hand picked out of 120 cow herd. Mostly first and second calf, all fresh since March 15th. www.oberholtzerauctions.com Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

SATURDAY, MAY 30

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Summer Consignment Auction - via Real Time Webcast and On-Site Live - W9663 CTH S Beaver Dam, WI. Repossessions, Consignments and Creditor Sales - expecting 20 tractors and skid loaders and about 150 pieces of equipment. Tillage and Spayer, drills, planters, hay equip., gravity wagons, spreaders and much more! www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI

**Forestville, WI

12:00 PM – Dairy Cattle Auction - 636 Misere Rd. - 75 Head of High Quality Dairy Cattle - Attention Dairy Men and Women – Add these High Quality Replacements to your Herd! Consisting of many just fresh and springing young cows. This group of primarily Holstein cows also has some Red and White, Lineback and a little color mixed in! Genex AI breeding with a beautiful Red and White bull for clean-up. Cows are in a tie stall barn. Young Stock 20-25 Heifers from Yearlings to short bred. A group of 10 heifers have been running with red and white bull for 3mo. Nice group of fancy yearling heifers. Another group ready to Breed! Heifer Calves. Social Distancing required. Buyers only to attend! sale conducted by Bahrke Auction.

MONDAY, JUNE 1

**Baldwin, WI

6:00 PM – Online Equipment Auction. Lots begin closing Monday & Tuesday June 1 & 2 at 6:00 PM. Cars, trucks, & trailers, Skid steers & attachments, tractors, farm equipment, Industrial, recreation, and law & garden. Items located at 2231 US HWY 12. For more information call 715-684-4087 or email Auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Auctions.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

**Hilbert, WI

10:30 AM – “Lots in Common” Hilbert Trifecta Auction, W3179 Crosstown Road, Hilbert, WI - Quality, variety, and field ready equipment. 3 successful area retired dairy farmers combine their farm, dairy, and cattle equipment for one quality auction. Selling for Ken & Sharon Fochs; Foxden Dairy-Tom Fochs, and Maple Grove Dairy-Leon Ruhland. Watch for updates at millernco.com & the full catalog at Bidpotter.com - The latest updates & more on FB! Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions and Appraisals.

**Stratford, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Cattle Sale. Complete herd dispersal of 130 milk cows & 120 heifers. The herd will consist of mostly Holstein cows with a number of Brown Swill Crosses. Heifers from the herd will range from 400# opens to springing heifers. For more information call Jonh Benninger at 608-477-7420 or Dennis Kroening at 608-434-4032. Visit www.equitycoop.com for updated listings.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

**Online Only

1:00 PM – Greg & Jill Busch Farm Retirement Auction. Timed online auction closes Friday, June 5 at 1 p.m.. Auctioneer’s Note: Greg & Jill have sold their farm land & livestock facilities and have decided to retire from farming and sell their equipment on this Timed Online Auction. Give Greg a call about their equipment or to schedule a preview the equipment. Equipment located at 29013 Highway H, Cuba City, WI 53807 Bumble B Dairy, Inc. (608) 732-5160 Contact Terry Hoenig at Steffes Group, 319.385.2000 or 319.470.7120 Steffes Group, Inc. 457-53, 938382-91, Tim Meyer WI-3012-52. Or visit www.SteffesGroup.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Steffes Group, Inc, Mt. Pleasant, IA.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Darrel & Lorene Ebbersten. Online Only! Check our website for online bidding, listing, photos, Preview dates and pick up times in Illinois. Visit http://www.polkauction.com/ for more information. Sale Conducted By: Polk Auction Company, New Paris, IN.

**Online Only

9:00 AM – Surplus Equipment Pukall Lumber Co. 10894 Hwy. 70 East, Arbor Vitae, WI. Loaders, Wood Working Equip., Sawmill Equip., Special Items. Register to Bid at www.wausauauctioneers.com Sale Conducted By: Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

DATE CHANGE

Mountain, WI

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

