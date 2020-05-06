CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

Virtual Online Only Auction

Ending Tuesday May 19th –Farm Machinery. Vilas (Tuffy) & Laura Wittenbel . DIRECTIONS: East of Evansville ¼ mile on Hwy 14 to Co. M, South 2 miles to Coon Island Rd, East 3 miles. NOTE: For on-line bidding, complete listing and photos log onto https://www.georgeauction.com/. VIEWING: May 14th – 19th 9:00am – 6:00pm or call Tuffy for appointment. (608) 751-8590 or (608) 751-7529 CHECKOUT: May 20th 9:00am – 5:00pm or by appointment. Reg. WI Auctioneers: Dean George #486 (cell 608-751-5703), Kale George #2811 (office 608-882-6123) Reg. IL Auctioneer: Kale George #441002280 – 11211 North Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536 Terms: No Buyers Fee. Cash, Cashier’s Check or Wire Transfer. 4% courtesy charge for purchases using credit card. All sales final. Not responsible for accidents or losses. Sale conducted By: George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC.

Janesville, WI

8:00 AM - 10:00 AM - Brunland Farms/Paul Broege. Special 1-Owner High Producing Dairy Cattle Auction. This auction will be online through cattleusa.com. Register to bid at www.cattleusa.com. Sale conducted By: Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Reeseville, WI

Milwaukee Stockyards has elected to resume their Feeder Sale on May 8th. The sale will be limited to 30 Buyers only, this means only one person per order and NO children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office @ 800-728-5480. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards market line 800-793-2697 milwaukeestockyards.com

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Hayfield, MN

10:00 AM – Farm Estate Auction– 73247 150th Ave. - Complete details, photos & online bidding @ www.maringauction.com. Sale Conducted By: Matt Maring Auction Co. Hayfield, MN.

Virtual Online Auction Only

9:30 AM – Large landscape, Lawn & Garden, Golf, Turf Consignment Auction. 110 E. Murray St. To View Online Catalog and Register to Bid, Please Visit www.powersauction.com Sale Conducted By: Powers Auction Service Browntown, WI.

Online Only

11:00 AM – HUGE Farm Auction! Shepeck Farms, Ronnie Kruse & Paplham Dairy. Some Excellent Equipment. Massey Ferguson Tractors, John Deere Tractors, Oliver Tractors, IH & Case Tractors, Other Tractors, Combines & Grain Carts, Skid Steers & Attachments, Seeding & Applicating, Hay & Forge Equipment, Tillage Tools, Trucks, Trailers & Construction, Other Machinery & Special Items. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com for more information. Bid online at equipmentfacts.com Sale Conducted By: Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Pound, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

Camp Douglas, WI

10:00 AM-1:00 PM Pre-view – Online Only Farm Machinery Auction. N8118 Keichinger Rd. Tractors, Machinery, and Misc Farm Items. For a complete list and bidding visit www.gavinbros.com . Sale Ends May 14th. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auction.

**Withee, WI

Feeder Cattle Auction –11:00 AM - Expecting 600-700 head. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auction

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 116 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Merrill, WI

L-2050: 459+/- ACRE DAIRY FARM NEAR MERRILL, WI! ** Additional 267.75+/- acres to be sold at auction on 5/16/2020 See the Corning View Farms auction listing on our website! www.nolansales.com 715-754-5221 for details.

**Mauston, WI

Online Only – Virtual Annual Lawn & Leisure Auction – 650 LaCrosse St – Mowers, Compact Utilities, & UTV’s. Please visit www.proxibid.com or www.equipmentfacts.com for full listings. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co.

MONDAY, MAY 18

Wausau, WI

Online Auction – Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Spring Auction May 18 & 19. Accepting Consignments. Wanted: Trucks, trailers, heavy construction, tractors, forklifts, logging, farm, attachments and more!! For more info, visit NitkeAuctions.com, email nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup.com or call (715)539-6295.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

**Livingston, WI

Online Only– Large Farm Virtual Online Auction. Viewing available May 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th 9AM – 5PM by appointment only. Tractors, Combine & Skid Loaders, Livestock trailer, Grain Bins, Bulk Bins, Harvestors & Misc items, plus much more. Visit www.wilkinsonauctions.com for full listing and photos. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Reality.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

Watertown, WI

Online Only – 22nd Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale – May 20&21 – Currently accepting quality, gently used items. For complete details visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty

**Grand Marsh, WI

Online only – Wallendal Farms Irrigation, Tool, & Parts Auction. Lots will start ending on Wednesday May 20th at 10AM. Bid at www.gavinbros.hibid.com. Pre-View by Appointment – call Eric @ 608-547-8854. Pickup will be Friday May 22nd 9AM to 2PM. GAVIN BROS AUCTIONEERS - (WRAC # 274). Jim Gavin (#2387), Matt Gavin (#2389). 608-524-6416, 608-356-9437.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

**Mountain, WI DATE CHANGE

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

