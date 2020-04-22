CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Denmark, WI

Farm Machinery For Sale, Very Clean Line of Used Farm Equipment, JD 9510 Combine (Low Hours); Case IH MX 180 Tractor; International 986; NH 1475 16 ft Haybine/Swather; 1991 GMC Topkick Truck; Brillion 42 ft Field Commander; Wishek 862 NT Heavy Duty Disk; 2014 Ag Bag G6170 10ft Silage Bagger; JD Corn/Grain Heads; Gehl, 970 16ft Chopper Box; Brillion Chisel Plow; Krause 4900 Field Disk; AgcoSt222 Riding Lawn Tractor; Name your price! Online bidding starts at $1; Online bidding ends April 30th BID NOW AT HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM Open House by appointment Call Brian at (920) 371-4664 to Schedule, 6701 County Road R, Denmark, WI 54208; For more info call Hansen Auction Group at (920) 383-1012; 6% Buyers Fee. Bryce Hansen, registered WI auctioneer #225; HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 55th Annual Auction – Accepting Consignments NOW! Wisconsin’s “Best & Biggest” Heavy Construction, Truck, and Trailer Auction! WANTED Trucks, Trailers, Heavy Construction, Tractors, Forklifts, Logging, Farm, Attachments, and More. Drop off Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Phone: 715-539-6295, EMAIL: nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup, Easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Nitke Auctions, a Hansen Auction Group Company.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction – W9663 CTH S. - area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of tractors, farm equipment, industrial equipment and more! To consign: Call Col. Bob 920-623-5278 or Nate 920-210-5120 - For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel

HiBid Online Only - Live Webcast

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Large Machinery Consignment Auction – W9663 CTH S. - Auction will be held via online live webcast only. Pre bidding open now. NO on-site bidding. Viewing daily through Thursday, April 23rd. Ron Weiland retirement, Fred Heidt retirement, other Tractors & Skid Loaders, & Misc. Equip. Call Col. Visit web site www.colbob.com to view items, register and pre bid. Sale conducted by: Col Bob Wedel

MONDAY, APRIL 27

Online Only

Online Equipment Auctions – Monday & Tuesday, lots begin closing at 6:00PM – 2231 US HWY 12 Baldwin, WI, 54002 - Cars, Trucks, Trailers, Skid Steers & Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Recreation, Law & Garden. For more details visit: www.Smith-Auctions.com Sale Conducted by Smith Auctions

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

Online Only

11:00 AM – On the warehouse owned by Prairie Star Ranch, Inc. – 5430 Monroe Avenue, Plover, WI – The Buildings and Approx. 3.2 Acres of land. Bidding ends Tuesday, May 5 at 5 PM CST. Place bids at https://nolansales.hibid.com Visit our website at www.nolansales.com and click on “HiBid” icon on left. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 111 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). 20 head of fresh 2 yr. Olds from a free-stall/parlor operation, including 7 R&W (quality cattle). Our usual weekly run of fresh cows and 1st calf heifers, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Special colored breed and certified organic dairy cattle auction - Featuring Jersey, Swiss, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Lineback, Swedish Reds, Milking Shorthorn, Procross, and all dairy crosses. Also accepting all classes of Holsteins and Red Holsteins - N13438 State Hwy 73 - www.premierlivestockandauctions.com - Always a good selection of Milking Cows, Springing Heifers, Bred Heifers, Open Heifers & Breeding Bulls. All early consignments listed on our website and updated daily! sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

Hilbert, WI

10:30 AM - New date for 3-Neighboring Hilbert Area Farmers Retirement Auction - Quality, variety, and spring ready equipment. Check it out at millernco.com - Bidding online with Bidspotter.com sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions and Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI

Hillpoint, WI

Online only auction – Farm/Dairy Items – S7991A County Hwy G – Dairy milking equipment. For a complete catalog and to bid go to www.gavinbros.com Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Special Dairy Sale Complete Herd Dispersal for Aaron Stoltzfus Athens. 28 Holstein cows, 35 Holstein and brown Swiss cross Cows, 60 Holstein Tiestall Cows and much more. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Rescheduled date for Machinery Auction - N13438 STATE HWY 73 - Register to bid & view auction items at equipmentfacts.com. Due to the continued State mandated regulations on mass gatherings, Premier Livestock is limiting participation for the May 1st Machinery Sale to serious buyers only! Absolutely no children or spectators are allowed. THIS IS NOT A SOCIAL EVENT! This sale is to benefit and assist our local farmers so that they may continue to provide us with essential products during this difficult time. We encourage you to take advantage of our Online Bidding available through equipmentfacts.com and welcome absentee & phone bids as well. Tractors, planting and tillage, trailers, skid steers, forage/hay, manure equipment and much more! Register to bid & view auction items at equipmentfacts.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions www.premierlivestockandauctions.com

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM – Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative – 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale – Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Fond Du Lac, WI - POSTPONED!

Saturday • May 2nd, 2020 - Annual Spring Consignment Sale - Auction Specialists Sale Site W5659 County Road Y ∙ Fond du Lac WI 54937. CONSIGNMENTS WANTED: We specialize in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts, & More – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be Advertising is Important! Deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wednesday, April 15th. More Info & Consignment Form @ auctionzip.com/ Or Call 920-921-2901.

Oconto, WI

12:00 PM – Vacant Land of Fendryk Farms - N Range Line Road – 175 Acres +/- of Agricultural land to be Offered in Parcels. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

Chilton, WI

Feeder Cattle, Corn Silage, Rd. Bales, and Partial Machinery Line. Feeders selling from hutch calves to 1000 lb. steers, Free martin hfrs, a few black cross calves—watch for updates. Over 400 calf huts selling & more. CIH 5400 7x24 15’ drill on a 5400 Coulter Cart-sharp! JD 4440 SGB—clean & original; JD 9420 4x4 Tractor; Agco DT200 MFWD; Kinze 2600 12R Planter; Kinze 3500 Twin Row 15R Interplanter; Kuhn Primor 3570 bale processor; JD 6215 Cab Tractor. Watch for full listing & updates at millernco.com & selling simulcast/live online w/Bidspotter.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

Neillsville, WI

8:30 AM – Central Wisconsin Horse Sale – Clark County Fairgrounds - Neillsville, Wisconsin – Wagons, Machinery, Buggies, Carts, Collars, Harnesses, Draft Horses, Tack and Saddles, Saddle Horses. For more information, visit www.centralwihorsesales.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

Online Only

11:00 AM – Jim Herman Inc. - 464 Canal Road, Marshall, WI 53559 - Claas 870 SP Chopper, 2400 hrs, processor & heads; Case IH Mx 245, MFWD; Case IH MX110, Case IH 8930; Case IH 7230; Case IH 7120; Case 930H Enloader; Cat 2620 Skidsteer, 420 hrs; Case IH 1250 16R planter; JD 1560 Drill; Vermeer 605N Rd Baler; Vermeer BPX 9000 Bale Processor; Case IH DCX 131 Discbine; Kuhn-Krause 6205-45 Soil finisher; Landoll 6230-33 Disc; Case IH 875 Ecolo-Tiger 9 shank disc ripper; DMI Tiger Mate 32 ft. w/drag; Grain carts & gravity boxes; trucks; trailers; TMR; rakes; shop tools and much more. Open House April 27th by appointment – Call Tim for more info (608) 988-6464. Go to Proxibid.com, Equipmentfacts.com or timslackauctionrealty.com to view items.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Hayfield, MN

10:00 AM – Farm Estate Auction– 73247 150th Ave. - Complete details, photos & online bidding @ www.maringauction.com. Sale Conducted By: Matt Maring Auction Co. Hayfield, MN.

Mountain, WI

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Merrill, WI

L-2050: 459+/- Acre dairy farm near Merrill, WI. ** Additional 267.75+/- acres to be sold at auction on 5/16/2020 See the Corning View Farms auction listing on our website! www.nolansales.com 715-754-5221 for details.

MONDAY, MAY 18

Wausau, WI

Online Auction – Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Spring Auction May 18 & 19. Accepting Consignments. Wanted: Trucks, trailers, heavy construction, tractors, forklifts, logging, farm, attachments and more!! For more info, visit NitkeAuctions.com, email nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup.com or call 715-539-6295.

