** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM – Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative, 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

Mishicot, WI

Estate of David & James Dose: A great line-up coming…Rare, clean, & sharp IH 3788 2+2, SN 9088; CIH 7220 MFWD-excellent! IH 784 Row Crop-impressive; IH 1660 combine; CIH MX 135 MFWD w/loader; Wood Mizer portable band saw; also coming…JD 4200 HST compact w/only 431 hrs. and much more. Watch for updates, full listings, and lots of pics at millernco.com & on Facebook. Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions and Appraisals, LLC.

Online Only

22nd Annual Riesterer & Schnell Lawn & Garden Auction! Located at Wausau Auctioneers Sale Yard, 4510 County Road L, Merrill, WI. NOW ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS. Includes lawn mowers, compact tractors, utility vehicles, and more! Bidding to close on Saturday, May 16th at 9:00 AM. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Marion, WI

POSTPONED. This event will be rescheduled. Machinery Wanted: Turn your used equipment into cash – from one item to an entire line! Carley Sales, Inc., has been conducting successful Machinery Consignment Auctions for over forty years. This year there will be 3 auctions; April 18, July 18 and Sept. 26. These auctions average 1,200 items and over 1,000 registered buyers. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

Online Only

9:00 AM – Stateline Consignment Auction featuring Scott Confer and Jim Steele Farm Liquidation Lines - this auction has been previously rescheduled from April 4, 2020 to the above date and time - Consignment still being accepted until April 15th - great quality equipment by registering online to bid through www.ProxiBid.com and www.equipmentfacts.com for listings of equipment and photos, please visit: www.powersauction.com 608-439-5794 sale conducted by Powers Auction, Browntown, WI.

MONDAY, APRIL 20

Online Only

Farm and Dairy Equipment Auction: Shell Lake, WI Online - Closes: Monday, 20th, Farm equipment, farm items, skid-steer attachments and misc.; Ag & Heavy Equipment – Multiple Locations: Wheel loader and skid steer trailer; tractor; farm equipment; milking equipment; shop/tools; recreational; all new items: skid steer attachments; shop/tools machinery; storage; other. Bid online now at www.hyauctions.com! TERMS: 10% buyer’s fee & sales tax added to final bid price. 3.5% fee for credit/debit cards. Payments accepted: cash, certified check, cashier’s check or credit card. Shell Lake, WI ; Barry Hansen 715-418-1200 or Roger Hansen 715-781-7172 • Wisconsin Registered Auctioneer License # 2434, 227; 1264 5th Ave, Prairie Farm, WI • 715-837-1015

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

Online Only

Excellent John Deere Farm Retirement Liquidation: Chippewa Falls, WI; Online Only Auction Ending April 21st Most items bought new and have been very well taken care of! Tractors; trailer; farm equipment; dairy equipment. Bid online now at www.hyauctions.com! TERMS: 10% buyer’s fee & sales tax added to final bid price. 3.5% fee for credit/debit cards. Payments accepted: cash, certified check, cashier’s check or credit card. Shell Lake, WI Online Only Auction Ending April 21st; Barry Hansen 715-418-1200 or Roger Hansen 715-781-7172 • Wisconsin Registered Auctioneer License # 2434, 227; 1264 5th Ave, Prairie Farm, WI • 715-837-1015

Online Only

Multi-Tract Land Auction: Grant County Times Online - Closes: Tuesday, April 21st at 1:00 PM - TRACT #1 – 127 Acres M/L, Subject to final survey Located 5 miles southwest of Fennimore on Graham Road. TRACT #2 – 87.02 Taxable Acres M/L - Open House for Home on April 7, 12-1PM Located at 15082 Homer Road, Fennimore, WI. www.steffesgroup.com for bidding and more information. Sale conducted by Steffes Group Inc. Mt Pleasant, IA

Pulaski, WI

Stitch's JE-TA Holsteins : Jeff, Tammy, and Brandon Styczynski, complete herd dispersal, partial farm equipment line, & more! Watch for udder pics and many new updates coming to www.millerco.com sale conducted by Miller 'N Co Auctions and Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI

Online Only

Ruth Elmer Trust: 4637 Rutland Dunn Townline Road, Oregon, WI. Tractors, Combine & Heads, Skid Loader, Tillage, Planting, harvesting, Semi-Tractor, Trailers, Bins, and Much More. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle and Bred Beef Cow Auction, expecting 600-700 head. N13438 State Hwy 73. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 108 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Terry & Lynn Nelson, Desoto, WI are retiring from dairying and will sell their milking herd at this auction. See full ad for details! Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

Online Only

Farm Machinery Auction – Lots start ending at 10:00 AM – Now taking consignments of farm equipment. No Small Items. Drop off at Scenic Bluff Equipment, 104 River Rd. Union Center or Gavin Bros. Auction Facility, E7429 Hwy 23/33 Reedsburg. Call 608-462-8215 or 608-524-6416 to consign. www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

**Online Only

Auction Ends at 10:00 AM – Machinery/Outdoor Equipment Auction – Tractors/skid steer, machinery, trucks/trailer/UTV’s outdoor items – more items added daily. See full listing and bid at www.gavinbros.com Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Auction - expecting 200 head - N13438 State Hwy 73 - www.premierlivestockandauctions.com - Always a good selection of Milking Cows, Springing Heifers, Bred Heifers, Open Heifers & Breeding Bulls. All early consignments listed on our website and updated daily! sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Sale - W1461 State Hwy 98 - complete herd dispersal: 25 Holstein tiestall cows, 25 Holstein steers, 6 handpicked Holstein tiestall cows and much more! www.oberholtzerauctions.com - sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 55th Annual Auction – Accepting Consignments NOW! Wisconsin’s “Best & Biggest” Heavy Construction, Truck, and Trailer Auction! WANTED Trucks, Trailers, Heavy Construction, Tractors, Forklifts, Logging, Farm, Attachments, and More. Drop off Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Phone: 715-539-6295, EMAIL: nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup, Easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Nitke Auctions, a Hansen Auction Group Company.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction – W9663 CTH S, area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of tractors, farm equipment, industrial equipment and more! To consign: Call Col. Bob 920-623-5278 or Nate 920-210-5120 - For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel

**HiBid Online Only - Live Webcast

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Large Machinery Consignment Auction. W9663 CTH S. Auction will be held via online live webcast only. Pre-bidding open now. No on-site bidding. Viewing daily through Thursday, April 23rd. Ron Weiland retirement, Fred Heidt retirement, other Tractors & Skid Loaders, & Misc. Equip. Call Col. Visit web site www.colbob.com to view items, register and pre bid. Sale conducted by: Col Bob Wedel.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

**Online Only

Online Equipment Auctions – Monday & Tuesday, lots begin closing at 6:00 PM. 2231 US HWY 12 Baldwin, WI, 54002. Cars, Trucks, Trailers, Skid Steers & Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Recreation, Law & Garden. For more details visit: www.Smith-Auctions.com Sale Conducted by Smith Auctions.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

Online Only

11:00 AM – On the warehouse owned by Prairie Star Ranch, Inc. 5430 Monroe Avenue, Plover, WI. The buildings and approx. 3.2 Acres of land. Bidding ends Tuesday, May 5 at 5 PM CST. Place bids at https://nolansales.hibid.com Visit our website at www.nolansales.com and click on “HiBid” icon on left. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00AM – Special colored breed & certified organic dairy cattle auction featuring Jersey, Swiss, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Lineback, Swedish Reds, Milking Shorthorn, Procross, and all dairy crosses. Also accepting all classes of Holsteins and Red Holsteins - N13438 State Hwy 73 - www.premierlivestockandauctions.com - Always a good selection of Milking Cows, Springing Heifers, Bred Heifers, Open Heifers & Breeding Bulls. All early consignments listed on our website and updated daily! sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

Hilbert, WI

10:30 AM – New date for three-neighboring Hilbert area farmers retirement auction - Quality, variety, and spring ready equipment. Check it out at millernco.com. Bidding online with Bidspotter.com sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions and Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI

**Hillpoint, WI

Online only auction – Farm/Dairy Items. S7991A County Hwy G. Dairy milking equipment. For a complete catalog and to bid go to www.gavinbros.com Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Rescheduled date for Machinery Auction. N13438 State Hwy 73. Due to continued regulations on mass gatherings, we have rescheduled our Machinery Auction. At time of advertising we plan on having the sale on site & online. However, should the restrictions still be in effect at sale date, we will conduct the auction online only! We will have phone bidding available & accept absentee bids as well! We encourage people to look at machinery prior to sale date! Tractors, planting and tillage, trailers, skid steers, forage/hay, manure equipment and much more! Register to bid & view auction items at equipmentfacts.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions Withee, WI.

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM – Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative. 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale. Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction. The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Fond Du Lac, WI

POSTPONED! Saturday • May 2nd, 2020 - Annual Spring Consignment Sale. Auction Specialists Sale Site W5659 County Road Y, Fond du Lac WI 54937. CONSIGNMENTS WANTED: We specialize in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts, & More – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be Advertising is Important! Deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wednesday, April 15th. More Info & Consignment Form @ www.auctionsp.com Or Call 920-921-2901.

Oconto, WI

12:00 PM – Vacant Land of Fendryk Farms. N Range Line Road. 175 Acres +/- of Agricultural land to be Offered in Parcels. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Hayfield, MN

10:00 AM – Farm Estate Auction. 73247 150th Ave. Complete details, photos & online bidding @ www.maringauction.com. Sale Conducted By: Matt Maring Auction Co. Hayfield, MN.

Mountain, WI

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate, 16408 Woodridge Ln. Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Merrill, WI

L-2050: 459+/- ACRE DAIRY FARM NEAR MERRILL, WI! ** Additional 267.75+/- acres to be sold at auction on 5/16/2020 See the Corning View Farms auction listing on our website! www.nolansales.com 715-754-5221 for details.

MONDAY, MAY 18

Wausau, WI

Online Auction – Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Spring Auction May 18 & 19. Accepting Consignments. Wanted: Trucks, trailers, heavy construction, tractors, forklifts, logging, farm, attachments and more!! For more info, visit NitkeAuctions.com, email nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup.com or call (715)539-6295.

