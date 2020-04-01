CLOSE

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction Selling Farm Machinery & Farm Items – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

Online Only

Farm Equipment Retirement Auction - nice selection of equipment with low hours- 2012 McCormick XTX 165 Tractor (932 hours); Case IH MX255 Tractor (2630 hours); Case IH Maxxum 125 tractor (1932 hours); Case IH JX95 4WD Tractor (1392 hours) and much more! BID NOW AT HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM Open House Friday April 3rd from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM 3848 W Larsen Road Larsen, WI 54947 sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM - Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative - 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Kenosha, WI

POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Please see website for updates: www.stadeauction.com. SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2020 – 10:00 AM - RICHARD J. (DICK) & SUE KRAUS - 7820 18th St. (Hwy. L) Kenosha, WI - Dick is downsizing his vegetable farm operation. Auction Tractors, Farm and Vegetable Equipment, tools, and more. See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com TERMS: Cash or check, NO BUYERS FEE. Sale won’t take long, please be on time. Wisconsin Registered Auctioneers: Bill Stade #535 920-674-5500 Mike Stade #607 920-699-4580 Pete Stade #2836 920-674-3236 Clerk: Tom Stade Cashier: Christy Schreiner

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the websites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Polo, IL

Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment – Polo, IL - call by March 16th with your list for the sale bill/advertising - info – Lyle Hopkins: 815-946-2660 – email: slpaspolo@gmail.com sale conducted by Public Auction Service Inc

Fond du Lac, WI

**POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. 9:00 AM – Consignment Auction – Auction Specialists Sale Site – Annual Spring Farm Machinery – already consigned 20+ JD Collector tractors. We are accepting consignments: Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectable Farm Equipment, Etc. Call 920-921-2901 or visit www.auctionsp.com for more information sale conducted by Auction Specialists Lomira, WI

Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Livestock – Co Rd Z – 90 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 28, Town of Scott, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Trust – Co Rd P – 155 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 27, Town of Pine River, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Deerfield, WI

Consignments Wanted! Consignments wanted - Annual Nora's Community Auction - Nora's Tavern, Inc. - 1843 HWYS. 12 & 18, Deerfield, WI 53531 - tractors and farm equipment, lawn and garden, sporting items, recreational and tools. TO LIST YOUR CONSIGNMENTS, CONTACT: Don Kleven Jr. (RWA 179) Stoughton, WI, 608-212-3320 OR Nora’s Tavern, Inc., 608-764-5746 SALE MANAGED BY: James Seamonson (RWL #132) Stoughton, 608-575-3325; www.RitgerDrendel.com Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Kenosha, WI

We are accepting consignments for our annual spring auction. Tractors, farm and construction equipment, lawn and garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items and more! call now, advertising deadline is March 23rd: Don Epping from 6:00-9:00 PM at 262-960-8033 or Bill Stade Auction Co at 262-736-4141 from 8-4:30 PM M-F sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction

MONDAY, APRIL 6

Online Only

Farm Equipment Estate Liquidation - Over 400 items - Tractor: International 5088; New Holland 5610 w/Wedtendorf TA-26; (2) Ford 4000; McCormick Farmall H; 1955 John Deere 60 Farm Equipment: Wel-Rich 2800 Cultivator; Case International 5300; JD 7000 Planter; 14’ Brillion Packer Mulcher; (2) Kory 6072 Gravity Box; Multiple 12’ Wide Cultipackers and much more. Bid now and browse all items at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com Open House Monday April 6th from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM 2435 E Edgewood Drive Appleton, WI 54913 sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

Mishicot, WI

Princl Acres – Gary Princl - Complete Herd Dispersal, Farm Equipment, and more Retirement Auction. Lots of plusses & perks with this fine herd and great selection selling! Selling….JD 8440 4x4; IH 1466 Cab Tractor; CIH MX 135 MFWD Tractor; Patz V420LP TMR Mixer; H&S 430 Spreader; MP 5200 & 5300 sharp forage boxes; CIH Tigermate II 32’ FC; plus more equipment—milking, feeding & other! Nearly 150 head of dairy cattle selling with some extra features… Gary’s longtime home-bred herd is 100% Registered, has obtained Level 6 Johnes Free Designation after over 20 years of testing. Herd runs a 4.0 to 4.2 fat year-round and has hit a 90lb. average in 2019. Watch for more info next week & at millernco.com or on FB. Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions and Appraisals, LLC.

**Online Only

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction - Verona Landscaping, Lawn Care and Snow Plowing Business Reduction - Equipment: (2) John Deere 544G Front End Loaders; (2) 2013 Bobcat S650’s; (2) Bobcat S250’s; Bobcat Turbo 873; 2002 Freightliner FL80 Utility Truck, Trucks and Snow Plows: 08 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD w/Boss Power-V Plow; Snowblowers: (2) 08 Bobcat SB 200 Universal Mount 5’ Snowblowers; Huge selectin of Toro, Simplicity, and Ariens Snowblowers. Bid now at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com Open House Tuesday April 7th from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM 2416 Spring Rose Road Verona, WI 53593 In order to minimize traffic and exposure we are scheduling opening house visits every 15 minutes. Please visit the auction page online to schedule your open house time or call (920) 383-1012. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 105 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 1st calf heifers, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

Milton WI

9:00 AM - Consignments Wanted - Annual Consignment Auction - Hull Farms Inc - 6337 North County Road Y - tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATV's, shop tools, surplus farm and business items of all kinds and more. To Consign: Call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net For complete listing: www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC , Evansville, WI

Mapletown, MN

10:00 AM - Excellent Farm Retirement Auction. Very Clean - Well Maintained – Low Hours – Low Acres. Auction Location: 57756 119th Street Mapleton, MN 56065. Complete Details, Photos & Online Bidding at www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Oregon, WI

10:00 AM – Tractors – Combine & Heads – Skid Loader – Tillage Planting – Harvesting – Semi Tractor – Trailers – Bins. Located at 4637 RUTLAND DUNN TOWNLINE ROAD OREGON, WI 53575. For additional information: www.georgeauction.com • (608) 882-6123. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Special aAa Diary & Feeder Sale - Sale to be held at: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446, From Spencer, WI take Hwy 98 west 5 miles. From Loyal, 5 miles east on 98 - 3 Another sale featuring 30 aAa mated cows and heifers. Always a great opportunity to buy well balanced, high production, profitable cows with longevity bred in. For market report Dial 712-432-5500 or check our website www.oberholtzerauctions.com or forward your email address to oberholtzerdairycattle@gmail.com and you can get market reports direct to your inbox. Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, WI license #2882-052 • John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897 Mark Oberholtzer 715-773-2240 • John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781 • Office 715-255-9600

Monroe Center, IL

11:00 AM – Farmland Auction - Sale to be held at: Double “OO” Saloon 5555 N Clark St Monroe Center, IL 61052 - 30 Acres +/- ONE PARCELS: Section 35 of Cherry Valley Township in Winnebago, IL Open tenancy 2020 For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer

**Grand Marsh, WI

10:00 AM – Wallendal Farms Auction – 2401 5th Ave – Online farm machinery auction – Tractors, Skidsteer, Forklifts, Trucks, Trailers, Tillage, Planters, Vegetable/specialty equipment, plus more. Please visit www.gavinbros.com for pictures and online bidding. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers

**Blanchardville, WI

10:30 AM – Wayne & Tammy Jeglum Auction – N8879 Sunnyside Rd. – 83 Head of High Grade Holstein Dairy Cattle, Heifers & Bull, Milkers, Farm Equipment, outdoor Wood Burner, Hoop Shed, plus more. Please visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC/Bidlingmaier Realty, LLC, Browntown, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

Beaver Dam, WI

POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE - Watch our Website. 10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction – W9663 CTH S. - area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of tractors, farm equipment, industrial equipment and more! To consign: Call Col. Bob 920-623-5278 or Nate 920-210-5120 - For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel

**Athens, WI

10:30 AM – Farm Machinery Auction - 236062 CTH M, Athens, WI - tractors, planting and tillage, hay and forage, general farm and much more! NOTE: Recent WI Dept. of Health updates on Mass Gatherings have included an exemption which allows farm auctions selling livestock, feed, farm machinery & parts to take place at this time. Please check the website periodically to watch for changes or updates. www.christensensales.com sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

**Marshall, WI

Online Only – Business Liquidation Auction – Ending April 14th - Landscaping, Lawn Care, Snowplowing, heavy duty landscaping trucks, pickup trucks with snow plows, Bobcat Skid Loaders, Skid Loader Attachments, Skid Loader buckets & pallet forks, flatbed & enclosed trailers, 6 SCAG zero turn mowers, stand-on zero turn lawn mower, SCAG walk behind mower, blade sharpener and much more. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

Neillsville, WI

Largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale April 15, 16 & 18 – Sale to be held at Clark County Fairgrounds - Wednesday, April 15 Small Items, Buggies & Equipment. Thursday, April 16 New & Used Horse Collars & harnesses, Light Driving Horses, all Breeds, Outside Lot of Misc. Merchandise, Craft & Furniture Auction, Draft Horses & Draft Mules. Saturday, April 18 Saddle Horse Tack; Saddle Horses, Ponies & Mules. For more information visit our website at www.centralwihorsesales.com Call Phil Miller at 715-570-7749, Central Wisconsin horse Sale, Neillsville, WI.

Plymouth, WI

Luedke Farms - 21st Annual Spring Consignment Auction – Start on April 15th and ends on April 27, 2020. Open house will be on April 24th and 25th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Pick up dates are April 29th and 30th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM by appointment. Accepting items for auction: Farm and Construction, lawn and garden, recreational and tools. Call 920-946-9993 or 920-893-5265 for more information. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals.

**Pittsville, WI

10:30 AM – Farm Machinery Auction - 5758 CTH A, Pittsville, WI - tractors, combine and grain handling, planting and tillage, hay and forage, general farm and much more! more information at www.christensensales.com email: info@christensensales.com sale conducted by Christensen Sales, Abbottsford, WI

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

**Online Only

Online Only Auction starts to close April 16th, 2020 6:00 PM. 29 AC Manitowoc County Land. 29 AC Pigeon Lake Rd. Valders, WI 54245 call to view property at 608-742-5000. See Website for Additional Terms HameleAuctions.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM - Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative - 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop

Mishicot, WI

Estate of David & James Dose - A great line-up coming…Rare, clean, & sharp IH 3788 2+2, SN 9088; CIH 7220 MFWD-excellent! IH 784 Row Crop-impressive; IH 1660 combine; CIH MX 135 MFWD w/loader; Wood Mizer portable band saw; also coming…JD 4200 HST compact w/only 431 hrs. and much more. Watch for updates, full listings, and lots of pics at millernco.com & on Facebook. Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions and Appraisals, LLC

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Marion, WI

POSTPONED - THIS EVENT WILL BE RESCHEDULED. Machinery Wanted - Turn your used equipment into cash – from one item to an entire line! Carley Sales, Inc., has been conducting successful Machinery Consignment Auctions for over forty years. This year there will be 3 auctions; April 18, July 18 and Sept. 26. These auctions average 1,200 items and over 1,000 registered buyers. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

**Online Only

9:00 AM - Stateline Consignment Auction - featuring Scott Confer and Jim Steele Farm Liquidation Lines - this auction has been previously rescheduled from April 4, 2020 to the above date and time - Consignment still being accepted until April 15th - great quality equipment by registering online to bid through www.ProxiBid.com and www.equipmentfacts.com for listings of equipment and photos, please visit: www.powersauction.com 608-439-5794 sale conducted by Powers Auction, Browntown, WI

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

**Online Only

Multi-Tract Land Auction - Grant County Times Online - Closes: Tuesday, April 21st at 1:00 PM - TRACT #1 – 127 Acres M/L, Subject to final survey Located 5 miles southwest of Fennimore on Graham Road. TRACT #2 – 87.02 Taxable Acres M/L - Open House for Home on April 7, 12-1PM Located at 15082 Homer Road, Fennimore, WI. www.steffesgroup.com for bidding and more information. Sale conducted by Steffes Group Inc. Mt Pleasant, IA

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

**Online Only

Farm Machinery Auction – Lots start ending at 10:00 AM – Now taking consignments of farm equipment. No Small Items. Drop off at Scenic Bluff Equipment, 104 River Rd. Union Center or Gavin Bros. Auction Facility, E7429 Hwy 23/33 Reedsburg. Call 608-462-8215 or 608-524-6416 to consign. www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 55th Annual Auction – Accepting Consignments NOW! Wisconsin’s “Best & Biggest” Heavy Construction, Truck, and Trailer Auction! WANTED Trucks, Trailers, Heavy Construction, Tractors, Forklifts, Logging, Farm, Attachments, and More. Drop off Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Phone: 715-539-6295, EMAIL: nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup, Easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Nitke Auctions, a Hansen Auction Group Company.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

**Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM – Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative – 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale – Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Fond Du Lac, WI

POSTPONED! Saturday • May 2nd, 2020 - Annual Spring Consignment Sale - Auction Specialists Sale Site W5659 County Road Y ∙ Fond du Lac WI 54937. CONSIGNMENTS WANTED: We specialize in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts, & More – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be Advertising is Important! Deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wednesday, April 15th. More Info & Consignment Form @ www.auctionsp.com Or Call 920-921-2901.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Hayfield, MN

10:00 AM – Farm Estate Auction– 73247 150th Ave. - Complete details, photos & online bidding @ www.maringauction.com. Sale Conducted By: Matt Maring Auction Co. Hayfield, MN.

Mountain, MI

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

