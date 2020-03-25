CLOSE

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Lonsdale, MN

9:30 AM – No Reserve JD Retirement Auction – 9920 100th St W. - The Cihaks have farmed for 35 years and have leased out their cropland. Therefore, they will have their retirement auction. 90% Of All Machinery Bought New By Cihaks - Excellent Maintenance Program – Bid & Buy With Confidence – www.maringauction.com sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction – 4510 County Road L – Wheel Loaders, Screening Plants & Conveyor, Generations & Welder, Portable Air Compressors, Ford Pickup Trucks, Tractors, Trailers, and much much more. Visit our Website for Complete Listing & Bidding Terms www.wausauauctioneers.com. Internet Bidding Available on Proxibid.com Sale Conducted By: Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp., Wausau, WI.

**Madison, WI

9:00 AM - Midwest Select Draft & Driving Horse Sale – Alliant Energy Center – 1919 Alliant Energy Way. Check in day Wednesday 5/27, Driving Horse sale Thursday 3/28 & Draft Horse Sale Friday 3/29. Visit www.midwestselectsale.com for more information. Sale conducted by Midwest Select Draft.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction – 6455 Cty BB, Denmark, WI 54208 – looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. Accepting consignment only March 26 & 27 8:00 AM-5:00 PM. For more info: contact: Ralph – 920-559-0466 or Roger: 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline: March 10th

Merrill, WI

10:30 AM – Corning View Farms Inc. - W7439 Joe Snow Rd. - 267.75 Acres +/- of Tillable & rec Land, Machinery, Special Items, Milkhouse Equip. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lebanon, WI

AUCTION HAS BEEN CANCELLED 9:30 AM - 35th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club consignment auction. Accepting consignments: MARCH 21-28 Farm Machinery & Equipment, Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools & Other Farm-Related Items. CALL: Jim Kulkee • (920) 253-9879 Sale Conducted By: Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, Wis. Call us! Brian 517-206-4585, Steve 517-617-5487, Matt 517-206-5485.

**Online Only

10:00 AM - Times Online Manure Pumping and Handling Auction - closes: Tuesday, March 31st - contact the Litchfield Office at 320.693.9371, complete terms, lot listings and photos at www.SteffesGroup.com sale conducted by Steffes Group

**Marshall, WI

AUCTION POSTPONED TIL FURTHER NOTICE 11:00 AM – Real Estate Auction – 898 Sherman Drive – 9.7 Acres, 3000 Sq. Ft., 5 Bedroom Home Plus 1 Bedroom Studio, 7 Buildings. Auctioneers: Dean George #486 608-751-5703. Kale George #2811 608-882-6123, Kale George #441002280 11211 North Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536. For Complete Listing & Photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale arranged by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Tomahawk, WI

9:00 AM-4:00 PM - Hanks Truck & Trailer, 526 S Tomahawk Ave., Tomahawk, WI. - Inspection: Mon., March 30, 9:00 AM-4:00 PM. Pickup and payment, Wed., April 1, 8:00 AM.-5:00 PM. - Many Trucks, Lifts, Trailers, and accessories - Online auction only - Register to bid at WWW.WAUSAUAUCTIONEERS.COM - Bidding closes Tues., March 31 9:00 AM.

Union City, MI

9:00 AM-5:00 PM – Farm Equipment Consignment Auction - Online only - Items may be brought to our auction yard. 505 South Broadway (Aldolph Road). Union City, MI 49094. Drop off dates: March 19th-20th & 21st 9 -5 PM, or sooner by appointment. Items we accept: tractors-combines- tillage equipment- hay equipment- backhoes- skid loaders-heavy equipment-utility equipment- landscape- antique tractors- ATVs.

**Online Only

Online Equipment Auction - lots begin closing - Monday, March 30th at 6:00 PM - Inspection: Friday March 20 - Monday March 30, Weekdays 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Auction Location: Smith Auctions – 2231 US HWY 12 Baldwin, WI, 54002 cars, trucks, trailers, skid steers and attachments, tractors, farm equipment, industrial and much more! For information call 715-684-4087 OR EMAIL AUCTION.INFO@BALDWIN-TELECOM.NET sale conducted by Smith Auction

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Pecatonica, IL

11:00 AM - Farmland Auction - 2322 N. Conger Rd - 122.218 Surveyed Acres in two parcels. for complete sale bill, maps, tax info and terms and conditions: www.lennybyrsonauctioneer.com sale conducted by Lenny Bryson – Auctioneer

Valders, WI

Al-Mar-Way Custom Operators, LLC – After 25 years of area service, Jim will refit his operation to changing demands and losses of clients to retirement. This is a quality diverse line up. Check this auction and others out at millernco.com, on Facebook, or at midwesternauction.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Feeder Cattle Auction - N13438 State HWY 7 - Expecting 600-700 Head! Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 127 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 1st calf heifers this week will include: 15 head of fresh 2 yr. Olds from a free-stall/parlor operation, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

Bath, SD

10:00 AM - Farm Retirement and Inventory Reduction Auction - 39507 130th Ave. - track tractor, 2WD tractors, combine and head, flatbed trailers, livestock equipment, planter, drill, conventional trucks, box trucks, livestock trailers and much more! for more information: www.SteffesGroup.com sale conducted by Steffes Group INC. Litchfield, MN

**Online Only

Ending at 11:00 AM - Ray and Bette Riddlestine Estate - N1504 County Rd. K, Mauston, WI - tractors, combine and heads, hay equipment, planting and tillage, farm machinery, truck-car/UTV/tools and more! www.gavinbros.com sale conducted by Gavin Bros

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Dairy Auction - N13438 State HWY 73 - Expecting over 200 head, multiple complete herd dispersals! Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI

**Rosholt, SD & Online

(Opens Wednesday, April 1) Ending at 11:00 AM - Farm Retirement Auction – 47041 102nd St. - combine & heads, trucks, grain handling equipment, tractors, planters, trailers, tillage equipment, grain cart, antique tractors, other farm equipment, and much more! For more information: www.SteffesGroup.com Sale conducted by Steffes Group INC. Litchfield, MN

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

Kaukauna, WI

12:00 PM - Cow Palace North Cattle Auction - N2454 State Highway 55 - 70 high quality Holsteins selling - complete herd of cows selling - Watch next week's paper for complete details - 414-587-4402 sale conducted by Ron Roskopf

New Paris, IN

8:30 AM - Annual Spring collector Tractor, Toy, Literature and Memorabilia Auction. 3 BIG DAYS selling over 500 tractors, parts, implements, hit-n-miss motors, primitives, literature, toys, signs & collectibles! April 2-4 at 8:30 AM Each Day 72435 State Road 15 - New Paris, IN. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company, New Paris, IN.

Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Special Dairy and Heifer Sale - W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446 - COMPLETE DISPERSAL: 45 Holstein stanchion cows. Fully vaccinated, outside everyday. Many years AI breeding using top Genex sires including Jitterbug, Payoff-Red, Paycheck, YumYum, Tampa etc. There are 8 red and white cows including several very nice fresh heifers! 1 Jersey cross, 2 Swiss cross cows. Current average 52 lbs, 4.11F, 3.19P, 125 scc All homegrown feed & no TMR. These cows have genetic potential for a lot more milk if fed more aggressively! 14 Holstein hfrs 650 lbs, 11 Holstein hfrs bred 6-8 months. 3 Jersey hfrs bred 2 months. PENDING: 65 Holstein hfrs bred 5-6 months. EXPECTING 400 HEAD. www.oberholtzerauctions.com Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction Selling Farm Machinery & Farm Items – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

Online Only

Farm Equipment Retirement Auction - nice selection of equipment with low hours- 2012 McCormick XTX 165 Tractor (932 hours); Case IH MX255 Tractor (2630 hours); Case IH Maxxum 125 tractor (1932 hours); Case IH JX95 4WD Tractor (1392 hours) and much more! Bid now at HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM Open House Friday April 3rd from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM 3848 W Larsen Road Larsen, WI 54947 sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group

**Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM - Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative - 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Kenosha, WI

**POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Please see website for updates: www.stadeauction.com. 10:00 AM - RICHARD J. (DICK) & SUE KRAUS - 7820 18th St. (Hwy. L) Kenosha, WI - Dick is downsizing his vegetable farm operation. Auction Tractors, Farm and Vegetable Equipment, tools, and more. See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com TERMS: Cash or check, NO BUYERS FEE. Sale won’t take long, please be on time. Wisconsin Registered Auctioneers: Bill Stade #535 920-674-5500, Mike Stade #607 920-699-4580, Pete Stade #2836 920-674-3236, Clerk:Tom Stade, Cashier: Christy Schreiner

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the websites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Polo, IL

Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment – Polo, IL - call by March 16th with your list for the sale bill/advertising - info – Lyle Hopkins: 815-946-2660 – email: slpaspolo@gmail.com sale conducted by Public Auction Service Inc

Fond du Lac, WI

**POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. 9:00 AM – Consignment Auction – Auction Specialists Sale Site – Annual Spring Farm Machinery – already consigned 20+ JD Collector tractors. We are accepting consignments: Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectable Farm Equipment, Etc. Call 920-921-2901 or visit www.auctionsp.com for more information sale conducted by Auction Specialists Lomira, WI

Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Livestock – Co Rd Z – 90 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 28, Town of Scott, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Trust – Co Rd P – 155 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 27, Town of Pine River, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Deerfield, WI

Consignments Wanted! Annual Nora's Community Auction - Nora's Tavern, Inc. - 1843 Hwys.. 12 & 18, Deerfield, WI 53531 - tractors and farm equipment, lawn and garden, sporting items, recreational and tools. TO LIST YOUR CONSIGNMENTS, CONTACT: Don Kleven Jr. (RWA 179) Stoughton, WI, 608-212-3320 OR Nora’s Tavern, Inc., 608-764-5746 SALE MANAGED BY: James Seamonson (RWL #132) Stoughton, 608-575-3325; www.RitgerDrendel.com SALE CONDUCTED BY: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Kenosha, WI

We are accepting consignments for our annual spring auction. Tractors, farm and construction equipment, lawn and garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items and more! call now, advertising deadline is March 23rd: Don Epping from 6:00-9:00 PM at 262-960-8033 or Bill Stad Auction Co at 262-736-4141 from 8-4:30 PM M-F sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction

MONDAY, APRIL 6

Online Only

Farm Equipment Estate Liquidation - Over 400 items - Tractor: International 5088; New Holland 5610 w/Wedtendorf TA-26; (2) Ford 4000; McCormick Farmall H; 1955 John Deere 60 Farm Equipment: Wel-Rich 2800 Cultivator; Case International 5300; JD 7000 Planter; 14’ Brillion Packer Mulcher; (2) Kory 6072 Gravity Box; Multiple 12’ Wide Cultipackers and much more. Bid now and browse all items at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com Open House Monday April 6th from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM 2435 E Edgewood Drive Appleton, WI 54913 sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

Mishicot, WI

Princl Acres – Gary Princl - Complete Herd Dispersal, Farm Equipment, and more Retirement Auction. Lots of plusses & perks with this fine herd and great selection selling! Selling….JD 8440 4x4; IH 1466 Cab Tractor; CIH MX 135 MFWD Tractor; Patz V420LP TMR Mixer; H&S 430 Spreader; MP 5200 & 5300 sharp forage boxes; CIH Tigermate II 32’ FC; plus more equipment—milking, feeding & other! Nearly 150 head of dairy cattle selling with some extra features… Gary’s longtime home-bred herd is 100% Registered, has obtained Level 6 Johnes Free Designation after over 20 years of testing. Herd runs a 4.0 to 4.2 fat year-round and has hit a 90lb. average in 2019. Watch for more info next week & at millernco.com or on FB. Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions and Appraisals, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Milton, WI

9:00 AM - Consignments Wanted - Annual Consignment Auction - Hull Farms Inc - 6337 North County Road Y - tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATV's, shop tools, surplus farm and business items of all kinds and more. To Consign: Call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net For complete listing: www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC , Evansville, WI

Mapletown, MN

10:00 AM - Excellent Farm Retirement Auction. Very Clean - Well Maintained – Low Hours – Low Acres. Auction Location: 57756 119th Street Mapleton, MN 56065. Complete Details, Photos & Online Bidding at www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

Monroe Center, IL

11:00 AM – Farmland Auction - Sale to be held at: Double “OO” Saloon 5555 N Clark St Monroe Center, IL 61052 - 30 Acres +/- ONE PARCELS: Section 35 of Cherry Valley Township in Winnebago, IL OPEN TENANCY 2020 For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

Beaver Dam, WI

POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE - Watch our Website. 10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction – W9663 CTH S. - area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of tractors, farm equipment, industrial equipment and more! To consign: Call Col. Bob 920-623-5278 or Nate 920-210-5120 - For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

Neillsville, WI

Largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale April 15, 16 & 18 – Sale to be held at Clark County Fairgrounds - Wednesday, April 15 Small Items, Buggies & Equipment. Thursday, April 16 New & Used Horse Collars & harnesses, Light Driving Horses, all Breeds, Outside Lot of Misc. Merchandise, Craft & Furniture Auction, Draft Horses & Draft Mules. Saturday, April 18 Saddle Horse Tack; Saddle Horses, Ponies & Mules. For more information visit our website at www.centralwihorsesales.com Call Phil Miller at 715-570-7749, Central Wisconsin horse Sale, Neillsville, WI.

**Plymouth, WI

Luedke Farms - 21st Annual Spring Consignment Auction – Start on April 15th and ends on April 27, 2020. Open house will be on April 24th and 25th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Pick up dates are April 29th and 30th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM by appointment. Accepting items for auction: Farm and Construction, lawn and garden, recreational and tools. Call 920-946-9993 or 920-893-5265 for more information. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM - Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative - 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop

Mishicot, WI

Estate of David & James Dose - A great line-up coming…Rare, clean, & sharp IH 3788 2+2, SN 9088; CIH 7220 MFWD-excellent! IH 784 Row Crop-impressive; IH 1660 combine; CIH MX 135 MFWD w/loader; Wood Mizer portable band saw; also coming…JD 4200 HST compact w/only 431 hrs. and much more. Watch for updates, full listings, and lots of pics at millernco.com & on Facebook. Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions and Appraisals, LLC

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Marion, WI

Machinery Wanted - Turn your used equipment into cash – from one item to an entire line! Carley Sales, Inc., has been conducting successful Machinery Consignment Auctions for over forty years. This year there will be 3 auctions; April 18, July 18 and Sept. 26. These auctions average 1,200 items and over 1,000 registered buyers. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

**Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 55th Annual Auction – Accepting Consignments NOW! Wisconsin’s “Best & Biggest” Heavy Construction, Truck, and Trailor Auction! WANTED Trucks, Trailers, Heavy Construction, Tractors, Forklifts, Logging, Farm, Attachments, and More. Drop off Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Phone: 715-539-6295, EMAIL: nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup, Easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Nitke Auctions, a Hansen Auction Group Company.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM - Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative - 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Fond Du Lac, WI

POSTPONED! Saturday • May 2nd, 2020 - Annual Spring Consignment Sale - Auction Specialists Sale Site W5659 County Road Y ∙ Fond du Lac WI 54937. CONSIGNMENTS WANTED: We specialize in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts, & More – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be Advertising is Important! Deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wednesday, April 15th. More Info & Consignment Form @ www.auctionsp.com Or Call 920-921-2901.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Hayfield, MN

10:00 AM – Farm Estate Auction– 73247 150th Ave. - Complete details, photos & online bidding @ www.maringauction.com. Sale Conducted By: Matt Maring Auction Co. Hayfield, MN.

Mountain, MI

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

