Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Stoughton, WI

11:00 AM – Moe & Sons Auction: Auction held at 1680 Williams Drive, Stoughton WI 53589. Tractors and farm equipment, 200 toy tractors-equipment trucks and more!. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP.

Marion, WI

L-2046: Approx. 448 acres of land w/approx. 400 acres under cultivation near Egg Harbor in Door County. Price Complete $2,500,000.00. L-2045: 80 acre dairy farm w/approx. 40 acres tillable, near Gillett in Shawano County. Price complete: $400,000.00. For more information, contact Nolan Sales, LLC, 715-754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290.

**Darien, WI

POSTPONED: 10:00 AM – Henning Farms: Jack Henning Estate – Tractors, Farm Machinery, Misc. Farm, Lawn & Garden, UTV, Tools, Household & Collectibles and much more. - W9255 S&D Town Line Rd. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM - John Ganske Estate & Audrey Ganske: N9334 CTH A, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 - Tractors and combine: JD 8220 MFWD, JD 7320, JD 4440, JD 4240, JD 730D, JD 9510, JD 920F, JD 693, E-Z Trail head car. Equipment, Trucks, Collector Cars (2) 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 & more. Terms: Cash or good check. No buyer’s fee. Auctioneers: Bob Wedel RWA 608 Phone: 920-210-5278. Nate Pollnow RWA 2058 Phone: 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for complete list, photos and upcoming auctions.

Lancaster, WI

9:30 AM – Wilkinson Auction: 3959 HWY 81, Lancaster, WI 53813. Zeroturn Lawnmowers, Garden Tractors Riding Mowers, ATV’s & UTV’s, Misc Outdoor Power, Push Mowers, Self-Propelled Mowers, Pull Type Mowers, Engines and Equipment for Parts, Shop Tools. www.wilkinsonauction.com Sale arranged by Wilkinson Auction Co. 608-739-4404.

Orfordville, WI

10:00 AM – Richard Ziltener: 2813 South Caroline Street, Orfordville (Hanover), WI 53576 – Tractors, Vehicles, Trailers, Shop Tools, Lawn Tractors, Antiques & Collectibles, and much more. Auctioneers: Dean George #486 608-751-5703. Kale George #2811 608-882-6123, Kale George #441002280 11211 North Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale arranged by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Sycamore, IL

12:00 PM – Tractors, Combine & Heads, Tillage, Wagons, Augers, misc. Equip. – 17562 Plank Rd. Log on to Auctionzip.com for updates. Sale conducted by Gordan Stade, Huntley, IL.

**Stoughton, WI

11:00 AM - Consignments Wanted: 2nd Annual Main & Page Auto Spring Consignment Auction - 304 WEST MAIN STREET (HWY 51). Large Auction! For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC Evansville, IL.

MONDAY, MARCH 23

Online Only

Sale Ends Today – Late March Ag & Heavy Equipment, Tractors, Skid-Steer, Heavy Truck, Farm Equipment, Trailer, Misc.; Industrial Torit Fume Extractors & Miller Welders, Eau Claire, WI; Farm Machinery, Holcombe, WI – Wheel Loader, Farm Equipment, HD Truck, Tank, Backhoe, Trailer, Misc. Bid online NOW at www.hyauctions.com Sale conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

St Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign Now! - Large Farm Machinery Auction – St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales – now taking consignments for our spring auction – Marvin Stege Estate already consigned – www.stanneconsignments.com sale conducted by St Anne.

Pittsville, WI

10:30 AM - Auction: B.J.'s Barbecue Located from the Hwy 80 & CTH A intersection on the North end of Pittsville, WI: 1/4 mile North on CTH A to farm. Peter Petersen Estate – Sally Petersen Owners. Farm Machinery and other items! www.christensensales.com. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Curtiss, WI.

Plover, WI

9:00 AM – Prairie Star Ranch, Inc. 5430 Monroe Ave. Warehouse Buildings on 3.2 Acres +/- of Land & much much more too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Chilton, WI

11:00 AM - A Special Man and His Special Lineup. Estate of Robert Hoerth--Hoerthland Custom Services, LLC - most equipment sold simulcast live/online @ bidspotter.com Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

Online

Spring 2020 Construction, Heavy Equipment Consignment Auction & Spring 2020 Farm Consignment Auction - Huge selection. Name your price. Bid now at www.Hansenauctiongroup.com online bidding ends March 24th Open house and inspection info varies by location. See website for additional info. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

Online Only

Reg. WI Auction Co. #453. Online auctions ending 3/24 & 3/25. We’re ready for your consignments today!! (920) 960-0685. John O’Brien RWA #2526 W2515 4th Street Road - Fond du Lac, WI 54937. auctionsbyobrien.com - Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

Online Only

Sale Ends Today – Late March Mondovi Consignment: Hay & Dairy Equipment, Rice Lake, WI; Retirement Farm Equipment Liquidation, Pepin, WI - Tractors, Farm Equipment, Attachments, Lawn Care, Misc. Bid online NOW at www.hyauctions.com Sale conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction: 6997 E 5000 S Rd. - Tractors, Planters, Grain Drills, Soil Finishers, Disks, Field Cultivators, Packers, Rippers, Mowers, and so much more! For Complete listing visit us at www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com or call us at 815-427-8350 or 815-427-8260. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – March Dairy Production Sale: W4226 St. Rd 23 E. - Good uddered fresh cows, high components, big production, low SCC, Freestall, Parlor Cows, & Stall Burn Cows. Please call 920-923-6991 or visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

**Withee, WI

Feeder Cattle Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73. Organic market cattle, organic dairy cattle. Call 715-229-2500 or visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auction.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 175 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Elmer Farms LLC of Green County is discontinuing their dairy operation and will disperse their complete milking herd. See full ad for details. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

Davenport, IA

7:00 AM - 2020 Spring Classic: Mississippi Valley Fair Center 2815 W Locust Street. Cosign now. 400 Tractors, Vintage Trucks, 2,00 Signs & Farm Relics. www.mecum.com/auctions/davenport-tractor-2020/ Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.

Oregon, WI

10:00 AM - Ruth Elmer Trust. 4637 Rutland Dunn Townline Road - combine and heads, tractors, planting, tillage equipment, other machinery, semi tractor and grain trailer, goose neck trailer and much more! For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC. Evansville, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Vacant Land Auction: Being sold at: Knights of Columbus Hall – 795 Fond du Lac Ave – crop land and vacant land – please visit: www.ritgerdrendel.com sale conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists.

Greenleaf, WI

11:00 AM - KEM Dairy, Dairy Dispersal, Milking Equipment, & More - Milking herd.. 85 cows. Visit the web for pics & details—watch for updates on this nice herd dispersal. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

Pittsville, WI

10:00 AM - Auction: B.J.'s Barbecue 4 miles North on Hwy 97 to CTH P, then 4 miles East on CTH P to CTH M, then 1 1/2 miles South on CTH M to Schnelle Road, then 3/4 mile East on Schnelle Road to farm. Chris & Diane Cepress – Owners farm has been sold. Machinery and other Farming Equipment. www.christensensales.com. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Curtiss, WI.

Online Only

7:00 PM - Times Online Inventory Reduction Auction. Opens: Mon. March 16th and closes: Thursday March 26th 7:00 PM - Location: From Buffalo, MN, 4 miles east on 10th St. NE. 5227 10th St. NE, Buffalo, MN 55313 / PREVIEW: By Appointment / LOADOUT: By Appointment - tractors, planter and planter parts, grain handling equipment, corn head and much more! www.steffesgroup.com sale conducted by Steffes Group.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Lonsdale, MN

9:30 AM – No Reserve JD Retirement Auction: 9920 100th St W. The Cihaks have farmed for 35 years and have leased out their cropland. Therefore, they will have their retirement auction. 90% Of All Machinery Bought New By Cihaks - Excellent Maintenance Program – Bid & Buy With Confidence – www.maringauction.com sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction: 4510 County Road L – Wheel Loaders, Screening Plants & Conveyor, Generations & Welder, Portable Air Compressors, Ford Pickup Trucks, Tractors, Trailers, and much much more. Visit our Website for Complete Listing & Bidding Terms www.wausauauctioneers.com. Internet Bidding Available on Proxibid.com Sale Conducted By: Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp., Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction: 6455 Cty BB, Denmark, WI 54208; looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. Accepting consignment only March 26 & 27 8AM-5PM. For more info: contact: Ralph – 920-559-0466 or Roger: 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline: March 10th.

Merrill, WI

10:30 AM – Corning View Farms Inc. W7439 Joe Snow Rd. 267.75 Acres +/- of Tillable & rec Land, Machinery, Special Items, Milkhouse Equip. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lebanon, WI

AUCTION HAS BEEN CANCELED. 9:30 AM - 35th Annual Lebanon Sportman's Club Consignment Auction, accepting consignments: MARCH 21-28 Farm Machinery & Equipment, Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools & Other Farm-Related Items. CALL: JIM KULKEE • (920) 253-9879 Sale Conducted By: Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, Wis. Call us! Brian 517-206-4585, Steve 517-617-5487, Matt 517-206-5485.

**Online Only

10:00 AM - Times Online Manure Pumping and Handling Auction: closes: Tuesday, March 31st - contact the Litchfield Office at 320.693.9371, complete terms, lot listings and photos at www.SteffesGroup.com sale conducted by Steffes Group.

**Marshall, WI

11:00 AM – Real Estate Auction: 898 Sherman Drive. 9.7 Acres, 3000 Sq. Ft., 5 Bedroom Home Plus 1 Bedroom Studio, 7 Buildings. Auctioneers: Dean George #486 608-751-5703. Kale George #2811 608-882-6123, Kale George #441002280 11211 North Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536. For Complete Listing & Photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale arranged by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Union City, MI

9:00 AM-5:00 PM – Farm Equipment Consignment Auction: Online only. Items may be brought to our auction yard. 505 South Broadway (Aldolph Road). Union City, MI 49094. Drop off dates: March 19th-20th & 21st 9 -5 PM, or sooner by appointment. Items we accept: tractors-combines- tillage equipment- hay equipment- backhoes- skid loaders-heavy equipment-utility equipment- landscape- antique tractors- ATVs.

**Online Only

Online Equipment Auction - lots begin closing - Monday, March 30th at 6:00PM - Inspection: Friday March 20 - Monday March 30, Weekdays 8AM – 5PM. Auction Location: Smith Auctions – 2231 US HWY 12 Baldwin, WI, 54002 cars, trucks, trailers, skid steers and attachments, tractors, farm equipment, industrial and much more! FOR INFORMATION: CALL 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Auction.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Pecatonica, IL

11:00 AM - Farmland Auction - 2322 N. Conger Rd.: 122.218 Surveyed Acres in two parcels. for complete sale bill, maps, tax info and terms and conditions: www.lennybyrsonauctioneer.com sale conducted by Lenny Bryson – Auctioneer.

Valders, WI

Al-Mar-Way Custom Operators, LLC. After 25 years of area service, Jim will refit his operation to changing demands and losses of clients to retirement. This is a quality diverse line up. Check this auction and others out at millernco.com, on Facebook, or at midwesternauction.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM - Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative. 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

Madison, WI

Midwest Select Draft & Driving Horse Sale. Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way. April 1–3. Exciting Line-Up both days. Visit www.midwestselectsale.com for more information. Sale conducted by Midwest Select Draft.

Plymouth, WI

Luedke Farms - 21st Annual Spring Consignment Auction. Accepting items for auction: Farm and Construction, lawn and garden, recreational and tools. Call 920-946-9993 or 920-893-5265 for more information. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals.

**Bath, SD

10:00 AM - Farm Retirement and Inventory Reduction Auction. 39507 130th Ave. Track tractor, 2WD tractors, combine and head, flatbed trailers, livestock equipment, planter, drill, conventional trucks, box trucks, livestock trailers and much more! for more information: www.SteffesGroup.com sale conducted by Steffes Group INC. Litchfield, MN.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

**Kaukauna, WI

12:00 PM - Cow Palace North Cattle Auction. N2454 State Highway 55 - 70 high quality Holsteins selling - complete herd of cows selling - Watch next week's paper for complete details - 414-587-4402 sale conducted by Ron Roskopf.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction Selling Farm Machinery & Farm Items – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

**Online Only

Farm Equipment Retirement Auction - nice selection of equipment with low hours- 2012 McCormick XTX 165 Tractor (932 hours); Case IH MX255 Tractor (2630 hours); Case IH Maxxum 125 tractor (1932 hours); Case IH JX95 4WD Tractor (1392 hours) and much more! Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House Friday April 3rd from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm 3848 W Larsen Road Larsen, WI 54947 sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction: The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Polo, IL

Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment – Polo, IL - call by March 16th with your list for the sale bill/advertising - info – Lyle Hopkins: 815-946-2660 – email: slpaspolo@gmail.com sale conducted by Public Auction Service Inc.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Consignment Auction. Auction Specialists Sale Site, Annual Spring Farm Machinery: already consigned 20+ JD Collector tractors. We are accepting consignments: Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectable Farm Equipment, Etc. Call 920-921-2901 or visit www.auctionsp.com for more information sale conducted by Auction Specialists Lomira, WI.

Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Livestock – Co Rd Z – 90 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 28, Town of Scott, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Trust, Co. Rd. P – 155 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 27, Town of Pine River, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Deerfield, WI

Consignments Wanted! Consignments wanted. Annual Nora;s Community Auction, Nora's Tavern Inc., 1843 HWYS. 12 & 18, Deerfield, WI 53531 - tractors and farm equipment, lawn and garden, sporting items, recreational and tools. To list your consignments, contact: Don Kleven Jr. (RWA 179) Stoughton, WI, 608-212-3320 OR Nora’s Tavern, Inc., 608-764-5746 SALE MANAGED BY: James Seamonson (RWL #132) Stoughton, 608-575-3325; www.RitgerDrendel.com Sale conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Kenosha, WI

We are accepting consignments for our annual spring auction. Tractors, farm and construction equipment, lawn and garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items and more! call now, advertising deadline is March 23rd: Don Epping from 6-9:00PM at 262-960-8033 or Bill Stad Auction Co at 262-736-4141 from 8-4:30PM M-F sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

**Online Only

Farm Equipment Estate Liquidation. Over 400 items - Tractor: International 5088; New Holland 5610 w/Wedtendorf TA-26; (2) Ford 4000; McCormick Farmall H; 1955 John Deere 60 Farm Equipment: Wel-Rich 2800 Cultivator; Case International 5300; JD 7000 Planter; 14’ Brillion Packer Mulcher; (2) Kory 6072 Gravity Box; Multiple 12’ Wide Cultipackers and much more. Bid now and browse all items at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com Open House Monday April 6th from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm 2435 E Edgewood Drive Appleton, WI 54913 sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Milton WI

9:00 AM - Consignments Wanted - Annual Consignment Auction - Hull Farms Inc - 6337 North County Road Y - tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATV's, shop tools, surplus farm and business items of all kinds and more. To Consign: Call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net For complete listing: www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC , Evansville, WI,

Mapletown, MN

10:00 AM - Excellent Farm Retirement Auction. Very Clean - Well Maintained – Low Hours – Low Acres. Auction Location: 57756 119th Street Mapleton, MN 56065. Complete Details, Photos & Online Bidding at www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

Monroe Center, IL

11:00 AM – Farmland Auction - Sale to be held at: Double “OO” Saloon 5555 N Clark St Monroe Center, IL 61052 - 30 Acres +/- ONE PARCELS: Section 35 of Cherry Valley Township in Winnebago, IL OPEN TENANCY 2020 For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

**Beaver Dam, WI

POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE - Watch our Website. We’ll need to keep in the original date so they know what auction is postponed. 10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction – W9663 CTH S. - area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of tractors, farm equipment, industrial equipment and more! To consign: Call Col. Bob 920-623-5278 or Nate 920-210-5120 - For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

Neillsville, WI

Largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale April 15, 16 & 18 – Sale to be held at Clark County Fairgrounds - Wednesday, April 15 Small Items, Buggies & Equipment. Thursday, April 16 New & Used Horse Collars & harnesses, Light Driving Horses, all Breeds, Outside Lot of Misc. Merchandise, Craft & Furniture Auction, Draft Horses & Draft Mules. Saturday, April 18 Saddle Horse Tack; Saddle Horses, Ponies & Mules. For more information visit our website at www.centralwihorsesales.com Call Phil Miller at 715-570-7749, Central Wisconsin horse Sale, Neillsville, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM - Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative - 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Marion, WI

Machinery Wanted - Turn your used equipment into cash, from one item to an entire line! Carley Sales, Inc., has been conducting successful Machinery Consignment Auctions for over forty years. This year there will be 3 auctions; April 18, July 18 and Sept. 26. These auctions average 1,200 items and over 1,000 registered buyers. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM - Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative: 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Mountain, MI

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate:16408 Woodridge Ln. Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

