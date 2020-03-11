CLOSE

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Cleveland, WI

11:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction: Farm has been sold, selling NH T8330, FNH 8360, White 2-155, 3 NH Skidsteers and much more. Check this auction and others out at millernco.com, on Facebook, or at midwesternauction.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

Columbus, WI

10:00 AM – Madison Area Construction Equipment Auction. Full List, Pictures, and Online Bidding at WilkinsonAuctions.com For Inspections or Showings, Call Donnie at (920) 948-6290. Sale arranged by: Wilkinson Auction Realty Co., LLC, Muscoda, WI.

**Plover, WI

9:00 AM – Prairie Star Ranch, Inc.: 5430 Monroe Ave. Warehouse Buildings on 3.2 Acres +/- of Land & much much more too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Sharon, WI

17th Annual State Line Auction: Now accepting items for the annual spring sale. If you have a complete line of machinery or just a few pieces give us a call-A.A. Anderson at 815-943-5454 or Bill Stade Auction Co at 262-736-4141. No titled vehicles or trailers and no tires of any kind will be accepted. Forklift and loading dock at secure auction site. Sale conducted by the Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

Long Grove, IL

10:00 AM – Bernie & Sherryl Weidner Auction: 6351 II, Rt. 83 - Tractors, Combine & Heads & Etc., Trailers, Planter & Drill, Hay Equip. & Etc., Grain Wagons, Tillage, Augers, Farm Machinery & Etc., Motorcycle & much much more. Inspection Friday March 13. For Pictures and Updates go to Auctionzip.com. Phone Bids Call Gordie 8 AM to 9:30 AM Sale Day 847-514-2853. Sale Conducted By: Gordon Stade Auctioneer, Huntley, IL.

Pound, WI

11:00 AM – Mountain View Farms and Rosener Farms – 750 acres of land in parcels – late model equipment, agriculated tractors, rowcrop tractors, combines and heads, grain carts, dryers, wagons, augers, sprayers, applicators, tanks, skid steer and attachments and more! www.yoapandyoap.com sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate.

Winnebago, IL

10:00 AM – Karl Heeren Estate Farm Machinery Auction: 1966 S. Hoisington Rd - Full Line of John Deere Tractors-Combines-Heads, Tillage-Planting-Harvest Equipment, Summers Supercoulter Vertical-Tiller, Landoll 2320 Disc Ripper, JD 726 Soil Finisher, JD Discs & Plows, JD 1770 12R30 Planter, JD 856 12R30 Cultivator, Travis Seed Tender, DMI Crumblers, Brent Grain Wagon, NH L445 Skid Loader, Farm Machinery-Attachments-Gravity Wagons-Augers, Hay & Feed Equipment, Livestock, Loads of Vintage John Deere Tractor Parts, Shop Equipment & Tools, JD Mower, Several Hay Racks of Farm Related Items. Large Auction, All Sells! Call John for information: 815-543-3837 sale conducted by Hack’s Auction Service.

Lancaster, WI

9:30 AM – Absolute Auction: 6296 WI-35. After more than 100 years of exceptional customer service and sales, Finney Implement, Inc., John Finney has decided to retire and has sold his business to Ritchie Implement Inc. Finney Implement: 10 tractors, 15 skid steers, 3 combines plus many heads or more! bid online at proxibid.com Website: www.powersauction.com E-mail: powersauctionsvc@gmail.com -- sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

Kenyon, MN

9:00 AM – Low hour, clean farm machinery auction: We have a large amount of exceptional farm machinery from local estates & farm retirements. Auction location: Maring Auction Lot, Highway 56 north of Kenyon, MN one mile (next to Peterson Ford) Complete details, photos and online bidding at www.maringauction.com sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

Greenwood, WI

11:30 AM – Farm Machinery Auction: W5269 Hwy 98. Located from Greenwood, WI: 1 1/2 miles South on Hwy 73 to Hwy 98, then 1 mi. East on 98 to farm. Parking & viewing of machinery on Fairground Ave (just West of farm) - tractors, hay and forage, planting and tillage, special items and more! more information at www.christensensale.com sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp.

Harvard, IL

10:00 AM – 17th Annual Stateline Auction, 20508 Oak Grove Rd. Harvard, IL. Tractors, skid steer and farm machinery, service truck, misc. farm and livestock equipment, lawn and garden plus more! Terms: Cash or check, No Buyers Fee. www.stadeauction.com sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Another Auction Associated, Inc. Public auction combined government administration, confiscated vehicles, trucks, equipment & others. All vehicles must be removed by Monday, March 16th at 5:00 pm or They Will Be Towed Away At The Owners Expense. List subject to change. Information may be viewed at www.auctionassociatesinc.com. Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc.

**New Berlin, WI

9:00 AM – Live Auction of Private Museum at Countryside Stables. 17455 west Small Road – Farm Related, Horse Drawn & Antique Collectibles. For Complete Details & Photos Visit Our Website at wyoderauction.com Sale Conducted by W. Yoder Auction, Wautoma, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

Online Only

3rd Annual Manure and Equipment Online Auction - multiple locations. starting March 5th and ending at 6:00PM March 16th - We have a wide variety of Manure Handling Equipment and More. From locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and New York. Go to Luedke Auctions and Apprasisals.com To bid and view complete listing go to www.luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com and Click on the ”Red” Button . Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals.

Juneau, WI

9:00 AM – 5:00PM – Badgerland Seed Days: N7416 County Rd. I, Juneau, WI 53039. Lowest prices on farm seeds like Corn, Soybean, Alfalfa, Brunner and more! Full line of crop chemicals available. Call ahead for pricing and availability. (920) 210-1040 Conducted by Badgerland Seed Sales.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

Stratford, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. 214910 State Hwy 97. Complete herd dispersal: 44 Holstein dairy cows. For updated listing and info: www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Livestock.

Independence, WI

9:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction: Located: (N34087 Bisek Rd, Independence, WI, 54747) One mile South of Independence on Hwy Q, then South on Bisek Rd to sale site. Watch for NIC auction arrows. Color Photos At: www.NorthernInvestment.com NOTE: The Giemza Estate auction. will offer an Excellent Line of late model tractors, skidsteers, and machinery. Albert was a premier farmer for his time. FARMING was Albert’s passion & he WAS a life-long farmer! This will be a GREAT auction from start to finish and Definitely One To Attend! Complete Listing along with updated information & photos, can be viewed at www.NorthernInvestment.com> Bid online or during live auction: www.proxibid.com/northerninvestment. Sale conducted by Northern Investment.

Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Farm Machinery Auction: N6890 Cardinal Ave. Located from Loyal, WI: 4 mi. South on CTH K to Heintown Rd., then 1 1/2 mi. West on Heintown Rd. to farm - tractors, hay and forage, planting and tillage and much more! Additional information: www.christensales.com sale conducted by Christen Sales Corp. Abbotsford, WI.

Evansville, WI

11:00 AM -– 189 head of High Grade Holstein Cattle - 3618 North Coon Island Rd. - Dairy Herd: 67 Cows (2 Jersey Holstein Cross); 30 Heifers Short Bred to Springing; 10 Heifers Breeding Age; 8 Heifers 8 Months Old; 15 Heifers 6 Months Old; 7 Heifers Weaned; 10 Calves on Milk. Holstein Steers: 13 Steers 300-500#; 14 Steers 700-900#; 15 Steers 1000-1300#. for complete listing and photos log onto: www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC. Evansville, WI.

De Pere, WI

11:00 AM – Vanderlinden Custom Farm Auction Selling. Farm Equipment, 730 Calf Huts, Terra Gator 1803, 3 Skidsteers, and More! Check online site for updates and additions, along with pics and additional details. Sale conducted by Miller N' Co Auctions and Appraisals LLC. Newton, WI.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Cow Auction Expecting 600-700 head. N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Great Northern Spring Fever Sale: 85 Head to Sell EX Foundation Cows; Young, Good Uddered Fesh Cows; Bred Heifers and Heifers from Yearlings to Newborns! Featuring a Great Group of red & Whites. Something for Everyone. W4226 St. Rd. 23 E. Visit www,greatnorthernsalesarena.com Sale conducted by great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

**Edgerton, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Auction - Robert Wagner Estate & Susan Wagner 329 Myra Lane: Tractors, combine and heads, planting and tillage equipment, truck and harvesting equip. fork lift and much more! www.badgerstateauction.com sale conducted by Badger State Auction and Real Estate LLC

**Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Spring Machinery Consignment Auction - Turn your used equipment into cash – Consignments Wanted! Saturday, April 18, 2020 – 9:00 A.M. Items to be sold can be delivered to auction site Friday, April 10th, or Saturday, April 11th, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Monday thru Thursday, April 13th-April 16th, 8 a.m.– 7 p.m. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 168 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle: 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). From Dane County, a complete milking herd dispersal (88 head). See full ad for details. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Mauston, WI

11:00 AM – Adams County, WI: Wallendal Farms Real Estate Auction. Auction held at The Lodge at Mauston: 104 Lodge Ln. Mauston, WI 2,413 acres, 16 tracts. Visit: www.gavinbros.com for a brochure and complete details. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers and Real Estate.

Adams County, WI

11:00 AM – Wallendal Farms Complete Liquidation Real Estate Auction: 3,400 Acres – 22 Tracts 2,472 Acres Irrigated Cropland – 738 Acres Organic. Open House: Tuesday March 3rd – 10:00 AM TO 1:00 PM. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers and Real Estate.

Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Special Dairy Sale: 35 Holstein tiestall cows, 11 fresh tiestall cows, purebred fleckvieh bull, Fleckviegh X Jersey Cross Cow. W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Stoughton, WI

11:00 AM – Moe & Sons Auction: Auction held at 1680 Williams Drive, Stoughton WI 53589. Tractors and farm equipment, 200 toy tractors-equipment trucks and more!. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP.

**Marion, WI

L-2046: Approx. 448 acres of land w/spprox. 400 acres under clutivation near Egg Harbor in Door County. Price Complete $2,500,000.00. L-2045: 80 acre dairy farm w/spprox. 40 acres tillable near Gillett in Shawano Co. Price complete: $400,000.00. For more information, contact Nolan Sales, LLC, 715-754-5221 or 1-800-472-0290.

**Darien, WI

10:00 AM – Henning Farms/Jack Henning Estate: Tractors, Farm Machinery, Misc. Farm, Lawn & Gardne, UTV, Tools, Household & Collectibles and much more. - W9255 S&D Town Line Rd. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – John Ganske Estate & Audrey Ganske: N9334 CTH A, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 - Tractors and combine: JD 8220 MFWD, JD 7320, JD 4440, JD 4240, JD 730D, JD 9510, JD 920F, JD 693, E-Z Trail head car. Equipment, Trucks, Collector Cars (2) 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 & more. Terms: Cash or good check. No buyer’s fee. Auctioneers: Bob Wedel RWA 608 Phone: 920-210-5278. Nate Pollnow RWA 2058 Phone: 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for complete list, photos and upcoming auctions.

Lancaster, WI

9:30 AM – Wilkinson Auction: 3959 HWY 81, Lancaster, WI 53813 – Zeroturn Lawnmowers, Garden Tractors Riding Mowers, ATV’s & UTV’s, Misc Outdoor Power, Push Mowers, Self-Propelled Mowers, Pull Type Mowers, Engines and Equipment for Parts, Shop Tools. www.wilkinsonauction.com Sale arranged by Wilkinson Auction Co. 608-739-4404.

Orfordville, WI

10:00 AM – Richard Ziltener: 2813 South Caroline Street, Orfordville (Hanover), WI 53576 – Tractors, Vehicles, Trailers, Shop Tools, Lawn Tractors, Antiques & Collectibles, and much more. Auctioneers: Dean George #486 608-751-5703. Kale George #2811 608-882-6123, Kale George #441002280 11211 North Union Road, Evansville, WI 53536. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale arranged by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Clinton, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Clinton FFA Alumni Auction. Clinton, WI - Hwy 140 to west on Milwaukee Rd. to Industrial Dr. Watch for signs! Two rings starting at 10AM. Consignments taken Wed/Thu/Fri 9AM - 4PM. Farming equipment and much more, more coming after press deadline. Visit www.georgerealtyandauction.com or Clinton FFA Alumni Facebook page for information/pictures. Sale conducted by George Realty and Auction Brooklyn, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

**Sycamore, IL

12:00 PM – Tractors, Combine & Heads, Tillage, Wagons, Augers, misc. Equip. – 17562 Plank Rd. Log on to Auctionzip.com for updates. Sale conducted by Gordan Stade, Huntley, IL.

MONDAY, MARCH 23

**Online Only

Sale Ends Today – Late March Ag & Heavy Equipment: Tractors, Skid-Steer, Heavy Truck, Farm Equipment, Trailer, Misc.; Industrial Torit Fume Extractors & Miller Welders, Eau Claire, WI; Farm Machinery, Holcombe, WI – Wheel Loader, Farm Equipment, HD Truck, Tank, Backhoe, Trailer, Misc. Bid online NOW at www.hyauctions.com Sale conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

**St Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign Now! Large Farm Machinery Auction, St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales. Now taking consignments for our spring auction. Marvin Stege Estate already consigned. visit www.stanneconsignments.com sale conducted by St Anne.

** Pittsville, WI

10:30 AM – Auction: B.J.'s Barbecue Located from the Hwy 80 & CTH A intersection on the North end of Pittsville, WI: 1/4 mile North on CTH A to farm. Peter Petersen Estate – Sally Petersen Owners. Farm Machinery and other items! www.christensensales.com. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Curtiss, WI.

Plover, WI

9:00 AM – Prairie Star Ranch, Inc. - 5430 Monroe Ave. - Warehouse Buildings on 3.2 Acres +/- of Land & much much more too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Chilton, WI

11:00 AM – A Special Man and His Special Lineup. Estate of Robert Hoerth, Hoerthland Custom Services, LLC. Most equipment sold simulcast live/online @ bidspotter.com Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

**Online

Spring 2020 Construction, Heavy Equipment Consignment Auction & Spring 2020 Farm Consignment Auction - Huge selection. Name your price. Bid now at www.Hansenauctiongroup.com online bidding ends March 24th Open house and inspection info varies by location. See website for additional info. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Online Only

Reg. WI Auction Co. #453. Online auctions ending 3/24 & 3/25. We’re ready for your consignments today!! (920) 960-0685. John O’Brien RWA #2526 W2515 4th Street Road - Fond du Lac, WI 54937. auctionsbyobrien.com - Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

**Online Only

Sale Ends Today – Late March Mondovi Consignment: Hay & Dairy Equipment, Rice Lake, WI; Retirement Farm Equipment Liquidation, Pepin, WI - Tractors, Farm Equipment, Attachments, Lawn Care, Misc. Bid online NOW at www.hyauctions.com Sale conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction: 6997 E 5000 S Rd. Tractors, Planters, Grain Drills, Soil Finishers, Disks, Field Cultivators, Packers, Rippers, Mowers, and so much more! For Complete listing visit us at www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com or call us at 815-427-8350 or 815-427-8260. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Davenport, IA

7:00 AM – 2020 Spring Classic: Mississippi Valley Fair Center 2815 W Locust Street. Cosign now. 400 Tractors, Vintage Trucks, 2,00 Signs & Farm Relics. www.mecum.com/auctions/davenport-tractor-2020/ Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.

**Oregon, WI

10:00 AM – Ruth Elmer Trust: 4637 Rutland Dunn Townline Road. Combine and heads, tractors, planting, tillage equipment, other machinery, semi tractor and grain trailer, goose neck trailer and much more! For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC. Evansville, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Vacant Land Auction: Being sold at: Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave. Crop land and vacant land. Please visit: www.ritgerdrendel.com sale conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists.

Greenleaf, WI

11:00 AM – KEM Dairy, Dairy Dispersal, Milking Equipment, & More. Milking herd: 85 cows. Visit the web for pics & details—watch for updates on this nice herd dispersal. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

**Pittsville, WI

10:00 AM – Auction: B.J.'s Barbecue 4 miles North on Hwy 97 to CTH P, then 4 miles East on CTH P to CTH M, then 1 1/2 miles South on CTH M to Schnelle Road, then 3/4 mile East on Schnelle Road to farm. Chris & Diane Cepress, owners. Farm has been sold. Machinery and other farming equipment. www.christensensales.com. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Curtiss, WI.

*Online Only

7:00 PM – Times Online Inventory Reduction Auction - Opens: Mon. March 16th and closes: Thursday March 26th 7:00 PM. Location: From Buffalo, MN, 4 miles east on 10th St. NE. 5227 10th St. NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. PREVIEW: By Appointment / LOADOUT: By Appointment - tractors, planter and planter parts, grain handling equipment, corn head and much more! www.steffesgroup.com sale conducted by Steffes Group.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Lonsdale, MN

9:30 AM – No Reserve JD Retirement Auction: 9920 100th St W. The Cihaks have farmed for 35 years and have leased out their cropland. Therefore, they will have their retirement auction. 90% Of All Machinery Bought New By Cihaks - Excellent Maintenance Program – Bid & Buy With Confidence – www.maringauction.com sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction: 4510 County Road L. Wheel Loaders, Screening Plants & Conveyor, Generations & Welder, Portable Air Compressors, Ford Pickup Trucks, Tractors, Trailers, and much much more. Visit our Website for Complete Listing & Bidding Terms www.wausauauctioneers.com. Internet Bidding Available on Proxibid.com Sale Conducted By: Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp., Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction: 6455 Cty BB, Denmark, WI 54208. Looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. Accepting consignment only March 26 & 27 8AM-5PM. For more info: contact: Ralph at (920) 559-0466 or Roger: (920) 621-4858. Advertising deadline: March 10th.

Merrill, WI

10:30 AM – Corning View Farms Inc. W7439 Joe Snow Rd. - 267.75 Acres +/- of Tillable & rec Land, Machinery, Special Items, Milkhouse Equip. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 35th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction. Accepting consigbments through March 21-28. Farm Machinery & Equipment, Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools & Other Farm-Related Items. Call Jim Kulkee at (920) 253-9879 Sale Conducted By: Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, Wis. Call us! Brian 517-206-4585, Steve 517-617-5487, Matt 517-206-5485.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Union City, MI

9:00 AM-5:00 PM – Farm Equipment Consignment Auction: Online only. Items may be brought to our auction yard. 505 South Broadway (Aldolph Road). Union City, MI 49094. Drop off dates: March 19th-20th & 21st 9 -5 PM, or sooner by appointment. Items we accept: tractors-combines- tillage equipment- hay equipment- backhoes- skid loaders-heavy equipment-utility equipment- landscape- antique tractors- ATVs.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Pecatonica, IL

11:00 AM – Farmland Auction, 2322 N. Conger Rd. 122.218 Surveyed Acres in two parcels. for complete sale bill, maps, tax info and terms and conditions: www.lennybyrsonauctioneer.com sale conducted by Lenny Bryson, auctioneer.

Valders, WI

Al-Mar-Way Custom Operators, LLC – After 25 years of area service, Jim will refit his operation to changing demands and losses of clients to retirement. This is a quality diverse line up. Check this auction and others out at millernco.com, on Facebook, or at midwesternauction.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC Newton, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

**Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM – Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative, 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale. Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

**Madison, WI

Midwest Select Draft & Driving Horse Sale – Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way. April 1–3. Exciting Line-Up both days. Visit www.midwestselectsale.com for more information. Sale conducted by Midwest Select Draft.

**Plymouth, WI

Luedke Farms – 21st Annual Spring Consignment Auction: Accepting items for auction: Farm and Construction, lawn and garden, recreational and tools. Call 920-946-9993 or 920-893-5265 for more information. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction Selling Farm Machinery & Farm Items: N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction: The DeLong Company Inc., 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Polo, IL

Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment, Polo, IL. Call by March 16th with your list for the sale bill/advertising info to Lyle Hopkins: 815-946-2660 or email at slpaspolo@gmail.com sale conducted by Public Auction Service Inc.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Consignment Auction: Auction Specialists Sale Site, annual Spring Farm Machinery. Already consigned 20+ JD Collector tractors. We are accepting consignments: Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectable Farm Equipment, Etc. Call 920-921-2901 or visit www.auctionsp.com for more information sale conducted by Auction Specialists Lomira, WI.

Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Livestock: County Rd Z, 90 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 28, Town of Scott, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Merrill, WI

11:00 AM – Van Der Geest Trust: County Rd P, 155 Acres +/- of Land in Sec 27, Town of Pine River, Lincoln Co. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Deerfield, WI

Consignments Wanted! Annual Nora's Community Auction, Nora's Tavern Inc., 1843 Hwys. 12 & 18, Deerfield, WI 53531 - tractors and farm equipment, lawn and garden, sporting items, recreational and tools. To list your consignments, contact: Don Kleven Jr. (RWA 179) Stoughton, WI, 608-212-3320 OR Nora’s Tavern, Inc., 608-764-5746 SALE MANAGED BY: James Seamonson (RWL #132) Stoughton, 608-575-3325; www.RitgerDrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

**Kenosha, WI

We are accepting consignments for our annual spring auction. Tractors, farm and construction equipment, lawn and garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items and more! call now, advertising deadline is March 23rd: Don Epping from 6-9:00PM at 262-960-8033 or Bill Stad Auction Co at 262-736-4141 from 8-4:30PM M-F sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Milton WI

9:00 AM – Consignments Wanted: Annual Consignment Auction at Hull Farms Inc., 6337 North County Road Y. Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATV's, shop tools, surplus farm and business items of all kinds and more. To Consign call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net For complete listing: www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC , Evansville, WI.

Mapletown, MN

10:00 AM – Excellent Farm Retirement Auction. Very Clean, well maintained, low hours and low acres. Auction Location: 57756 119th Street Mapleton, MN 56065. Complete Details, Photos & Online Bidding at www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

Monroe Center, IL

11:00 AM – Farmland Auction: Sale to be held at Double “OO” Saloon 5555 N Clark St Monroe Center, IL 61052 - 30 Acres +/- ONE PARCELS: Section 35 of Cherry Valley Township in Winnebago, IL OPEN TENANCY 2020 For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction: W9663 CTH S. - area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of tractors, farm equipment, industrial equipment and more! To consign: Call Col. Bob 920-623-5278 or Nate 920-210-5120 - For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

**Neillsville, WI

Largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale April 15, 16 & 18: Sale to be held at Clark County Fairgrounds - Wednesday, April 15 Small Items, Buggies & Equipment. Thursday, April 16 New & Used Horse Collars & harnesses, Light Driving Horses, all Breeds, Outside Lot of Misc. Merchandise, Craft & Furniture Auction, Draft Horses & Draft Mules. Saturday, April 18 Saddle Horse Tack; Saddle Horses, Ponies & Mules. For more information visit our website at www.centralwihorsesales.com Call Phil Miller at 715-570-7749, Central Wisconsin horse Sale, Neillsville, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

**Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM – Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative: 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Marion, WI

Machinery Wanted – Turn your used equipment into cash – from one item to an entire line! Carley Sales, Inc., has been conducting successful Machinery Consignment Auctions for over forty years. This year there will be 3 auctions; April 18, July 18 and Sept. 26. These auctions average 1,200 items and over 1,000 registered buyers. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM – Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative: 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale - Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Coop.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction: The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Mountain, MI

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate: 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

