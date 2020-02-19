CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Withee, WI

9:00 AM - Annual Consignment Auction. TAKING CONSIGNMENTS now until Thursday, Feb. 20th at 5 PM. Located at Address: N14184 Frenchtown Ave., Withee, WI 54498. Sale conducted by Leid’s Consignment Auction, Withee, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Online Only Auction - lots begin closing at 6 PM February 24th - Inspection: Feb 14th - Monday Deb 24th, weekdays - 8 AM-5 PM - 2231 Highway 12 Baldwin, WI 54002 - cars, trucks, trailers, skid steer and attachments, tractors, farm equipment, industrial, recreation, boats, lawn and garden and much more! for info: call 715-684-4087 or email AUCTION.INFO@BALDWIN-TELECOM.NET

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Online Only

9:00 AM – bidding closes – Online Only Auction – Trudell Performance, LLC. 14500 Velp Ave, Suamico,WI - LOCATED: From US. Hwy. 41 & 141, take Exit #179, Brown Rd., then west 1/10 mile to Velp Ave., then south 1 mile. Inspection: Monday, February 24, 9 AM. to 3 PM. PICKUP: Thursday, February 27, 9:00 AM. To 3:00 PM. For Information Contact Jeff Trudell at 920-680-2521. Road race car, complete automotive repair shop, large selection of new take off parts and more. To register to bid and for a complete list visit our website at wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Sales Corp. Wausau, WI

Online Only

Online Only Auction ending on 2/25 2013 Ford F250 Super Duty, 2wd, Gas, 168k; 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty, 2wd, Gas, 178k! More information and bidding: www.auctionsbyobrien.com sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Online Only

Online Only Auction ending on 2/26: Miller Pro 5100 Wagons (2), Knight 3042 Reel Augie TMR Mixer, IH 5100 Soybean Special Drill 12’, NI 3622 Spreader, More. More information and bidding: www.auctionsbyobrien.com sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 126 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Online Only

Online Only Auction ending on 2/27: Agri Speed Hitches, Miller Pro 5100 Parts. More information and bidding: www.auctionsbyobrien.com sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Special Dairy & Feeder Sale – W1461 State Hwy. 98 – Certified Organic Herd Dispersal, Tom Lipinski herd Thorp, WI. 35 Holstein cows, Purebred Fleckviegh Bull & more. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for complete list, photos and upcoming auctions. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

**Sun Prairie, WI

10:30 AM - MICHAEL MOY ESTATE – Michael loved farming but due to health reasons rented his cropland for the last 2 years and we are selling his remaining equipment. Tractors & combine, trucks & trailer, etc. Located at 6519 Twin Lane Rd. Sun Prairie, WI. Sale conducted by the Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

**Stratford, WI

10:30 AM - Special Dairy Sale - 214910 State Hwy 97 - complete milking herd dispersal sale of 150 high production, very high-quality Holstein dairy cows. www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Livestock

FEBRUARY 29

Independence, WI

11:30 AM - NO Small Items; Hay Sells First. Tractors, Machinery, Combine, Feed, Etc. Sale Time: 11:00; Proxibid Items Sell @ 11:30 Lucy’s Lunch. Located: W24437 State Rd 121, Independence, WI, 54747. Sale conducted by NORTHERN INVESTMENT CO., Mondovi, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 2

**Online Only

Online Only Auction ending March 2 – 2020 March Ag and Heavy Equipment – semi and heavy trucks, logging equipment and skidsteer, tractors, farm equipment, hay bales, buildings, vehicles and much more! Sell Your Trucks, Cars, Van’s, SUV’s. Add your vehicles, recreational, lawn & garden to already consigned items. CALL 715-837-1015 TO CONSIGN. Auction End Date: Mon, March 23, 2020. Advertising Deadline: Mon, March 9, 2020. Sell Your Farm Machinery & Construction Equipment! Add your machinery, equipment, trailers & more to already consigned items! PRAIRIE FARM: Call Barry 715-418-1200 or Justin 715-553-1346. MONDOVI: Call Jim 715-563-3423. Auction End Date: Mon, March 23, 2020 Advertising Deadline: Mon, March 9, 2020 sale conducted by Hansen and Young

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

**Stratford, WI

11:00 AM - Special Dairy Sale - 214910 State Hwy 97 - complete herd dispersal: 40 Holstein dairy cows. for updated listing and info: www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Livestock

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Online Only

Excellent Large JD Equipment, Special Corvette and Harley Online Only Auction - bidding starts to end at 7:00 PM on March 4th. Open House: Feb. 29th, March 1st and March 4th: 10:00 AM-2:00 PM 3 sharp low-houred JD tractors, 2 JD collectors' tractors, spring equipment, special Corvette convertible and Harley, track grain carts and more! For information: www.HagerAuction.com sale conducted by Hager Auction Service

**Fennimore, WI

9:00 AM – Large Machinery Consignment Auction – Jeff's Tractor LLC – 3 miles south of Fennimore on Hwy 61 - Expecting 400-500 pieces of Tractors and Equipment. 3 – consigned Farm lines. Selling Tractors, Combines, Skid Steers, Compact Tractors, Planters, Drills, Tillage, Hay Equipment & lots of other miscellaneous items. To view complete sale bill go to jeffstractorsandmachinery.com or jeffstractorsllc.com. Sale conducted by Jeff’s Tractor LLC

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

East Moline, IL

10:00 AM – Absolutely Public Indoor Auction – 5005 Morton Dr at the Quad City Downs – truck tractors, straight trucks and trailers. Sleeper trucks, day cabs, trailers and more. Equipment list and picture: www.usauctioneers.com sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc

**Brodhead, WI

10:00 AM – Chris Bettenhausen Farms, Inc. – 362 Lyons Road – Tractors, Planter, Tillage, Hay Equipment, Gravity Boxes, Forge Chopper, Forage Boxes & more. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, 112111 North Union Road, Evansville, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Marathon County, WI

SELLING AN EXCEPTIONAL! EXCEPTIONAL! HERD OF DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS! – 95 Dairy Cows! Tiestall, freestall adapted! Milking 85# (last summer milking 100# on 2x) SCC under 100! Top sires through Select Sires over 40 years. Asking $1,750 each 105 Dairy Herd Heifers, Call for price! NOTE: Cows and Heifers can be bought as a total package or just cows/just heifers! Cows can be shown by appointment only! Call Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079 WATCH FOR MORE INFO *Cows and Heifers will sell at Premier Livestock Friday, March 6, 2020 if not sold before*

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Faribault, MN

10:00 AM - Outstanding No-Reserve Farm Machinery Auction - Lorne & Amy Chappuis Owners/Sellers. 17440 Gary Trail. Complete details, photos & online bidding at www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Kenyon, MN.

Beloit, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Auction – Senobe Farms – 11315 W. State Road – tractors, combine and heads, planting and tillage equipment, grain bins and equipment, gran trucks and more! www.badgerauction.com sale conducted by Badger State Auction and Real Estate LLC Milton, WI

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

**Stratford, WI

11:00 AM - Special Dairy Sale - 214910 State Hwy 97 - complete herd dispersal: 44 Holstein dairy cows. for updated listing and info: www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Livestock

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Mauston, WI

11:00 AM – Adams County, WI - Wallendal Farms Real Estate Auction – Auction held at The Lodge at Mauston: 104 Lodge Ln. Mauston, WI 2,413 acres – 16 tracts – visit: www.gavinbros.com for a brochure and complete details. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers and Real Estate

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM - John Ganske Estate & Audrey Ganske – N9334 CTH A – Beaver Dam, WI 53916 - Tractors and combine: JD 8220 MFWD, JD 7320, JD 4440, JD 4240, JD 730D, JD 9510, JD 920F, JD 693, E-Z Trail head car. Equipment, Trucks, Collector Cars (2) 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 & more. Terms: Cash or good check. No buyer’s fee. Auctioneers: Bob Wedel RWA 608 Phone: 920-210-5278. Nate Pollnow RWA 2058 Phone: 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for complete list, photos and upcoming auctions.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

**St Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign Now! - Large Farm Machinery Auction – St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales – not taking consignments for our spring auction – Marvin Stege Estate already consigned – www.stanneconsignmentauction.net sale conducted by St Anne

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Davenport, IA

7:00 AM - 2020 Spring Classic - Mississippi Valley Fair Center 2815 W Locust Street. Cosign now. 400 Tractors, Vintage Trucks, 2,00 Signs & Farm Relics. www.mecum.com/auctions/davenport-tractor-2020/ Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Vacant Land Auction – Being sold at: Knights of Columbus Hall – 795 Fond du Lac Ave – crop land and vacant land – please visit: www.ritgerdrendel.com sale conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction – 6455 Cty BB, Denmark, WI 54208 – looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. Accepting consignment only March 26 & 27 8 AM-5 PM. For more info: contact: Ralph – 920-559-0466 or Roger: 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline: March 27th.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM - 35th Annual LEBANON SPORTSMAN’S CLUB CONSIGNMENT AUCTION. ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS: MARCH 21-28 Farm Machinery & Equipment, Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools & Other Farm-Related Items. CALL: JIM KULKEE • (920) 253-9879 Sale Conducted By: Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, Wis.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

**Pecatonica, IL

11:00 AM - Farmland Auction - 2322 N. Conger Rd - 122.218 Surveyed Acres in two parcels. for complete sale bill, maps, tax info and terms and conditions: www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com sale conducted by Lenny Bryson - Auctioneer

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction Selling Farm Machinery & Farm Items – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Polo, IL

Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment – Polo, IL - call by March 16th with your list for the sale bill/advertising - info – Lyle Hopkins: 815-946-2660 – email: slpaspolo@gmail.com sale conducted by Public Auction Service Inc

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Consignment Auction – Auction Specialists Sale Site – Annual Spring Farm Machinery – already consigned 20+ JD Collector tractors. We are accepting consignments: Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectable Farm Equipment, Etc. Call 920-921-2901 or visit auction-specialists.com for more information sale conducted by Auction Specialists Lomira, WI

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

**Milton WI

9:00 AM - Consignments Wanted - Annual Consignment Auction - Hull Farms Inc - 6337 North County Road Y - tractors, skid loaders, machinery, landscape and construction equipment, trailers, lawn mowers, ATV's, shop tools, surplus farm and business items of all kinds and more. To Consign: Call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net For complete listing: www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Marion, WI

Machinery Wanted - Turn your used equipment into cash – from one item to an entire line! Carley Sales, Inc., has been conducting successful Machinery Consignment Auctions for over 40 years. This year there will be 3 auctions; April 18, July 18 and Sept. 26. These auctions average 1,200 items and over 1,000 registered buyers. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

