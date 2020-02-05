CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy Production Auction – Great Northern Sales Arena. 65 Good uddered, fresh young cows, Visit greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle C., Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

Withee, IL

11:00 AM – N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Feeder cattle auction, expecting over 200 head! More info can be found at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Excellent! Excellent! Quality Dairy Cattle – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 132 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. More demand & better prices for all classes of dairy cattle. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

Withee, IL

11:00 AM – N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. VALENTINE’S SPECIAL! Quality dairy cattle, breeding bulls, and more! Special item: 600 gal Surge Bulk Tank! More info can be found at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Sale – W1461 State Hwy 98 - early consignments: 7 Holstein tiestall cows AI breeding milking from 70 to 100 lb! 3 fresh Holstein cows first lactation. Nice hfrs. 14 Angus x steers, 500 lbs. Vac. 12 Holstein strs, 650 lbs, dbl vac, green. 10 Holstein strs 350-500 lbs, vac. 7 Holstein strs 900-1100 lbs, medium flesh. EXPECTING 350 HEAD – sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

**Harvard, IL

10:30 AM – Wally & Pat Reese. 19407 Streit Rd, Harvard, IL. Farm equipment and vehicles. Terms: Cash or Checks No Buyer’ Fee. Visit website for details www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Harvard, IL.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Mondovi, WI

1:00 PM – Commercial Angus Bull Sale. Call Jay Wodill 920-621-0068 or Jaden Valko 715-944-6122 for more information. Auction Location: W325 Albany J. Sale conducted by Rooney Angus Ranch, Chippewa Falls, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

**Oconomowoc, WI

10:00 AM –Wayne Buth Estate – 937 Griffith Rd Oconomowoc, WI. Farm equipment, well taken care of. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Oconomowoc, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

**Hillsboro, WI

9:00 AM – M and S Sales Annual Spring Consignment Auction - Hillsboro Fireman’s Park, E18075 State HWY 33 – tractors, combines, heads, carts, tillage, planters and drills, hay equipment, grain carts and wagons, skidsteers, crawler and more! www.wilkinsonauctions.com sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Columbus, WI

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Kenyon, MN

9:30 AM - LARGE NO-RESERVE FARM ESTATE AUCTION - 95% of All the Machinery was bought NEW by the Herrlichs More Details, Photos, Live & Online Bidding at www.maringauction.com. Auction Location: 49310 20th Ave., Kenyon, MN 55946. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

**Hartford, WI

12:00 PM – Cow palace North Auction - 75 Head Selling, 2 Herds of Cows selling. Watch next week’s paper for complete details. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf. Cow Palace North 414-587-4402.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

**Withee, WI

9:00 AM - Annual Consignment Auction. TAKING CONSIGNMENTS now until Thursday, Feb. 20th at 5:00 PM. Located at Address: N14184 Frenchtown Ave., Withee, WI 54498. Sale conducted by Leid’s Consignment Auction, Withee, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Marathon County, WI

SELLING AN EXCEPTIONAL! EXCEPTIONAL! HERD OF DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS! – 95 Dairy Cows! Tiestall, freestall adapted! Milking 85# (last summer milking 100# on 2x) scc under 100! Top sires through Select Sires over 40 years. Asking $1,750 each 105 Dairy Herd Heifers, Call for price! NOTE: Cows and Heifers can be bought as a total package or just cows/just heifers! Cows can be shown by appointment only! Call Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079 WATCH FOR MORE INFO *Cows and Heifers will sell at Premier Livestock Friday, March 6, 2020 if not sold before.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

**Faribault, MN

10:00 AM - Outstanding No-Reserve Farm Machinery Auction - Lorne & Amy Chappuis Owners/Sellers. 17440 Gary Trail. Complete details, photos & online bidding at www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Kenyon, MN.

Beloit, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Auction – Senobe Farms – 11315 W. State Road – tractors, combine and heads, planting and tillage equipment, grain bins and equipment, gran trucks and more! www.badgerauction.com sale conducted by Badger State Auction and Real Estate LLC Milton, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM - John Ganske Estate & Audrey Ganske – N9334 CTH A – Beaver Dam, WI 53916 - Tractors and combine: JD 8220 MFWD, JD 7320, JD 4440, JD 4240, JD 730D, JD 9510, JD 920F, JD 693, E-Z Trail head car. Equipment, Trucks, Collector Cars (2) 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 & more. Terms: Cash or good check. No buyer’s fee. Auctioneers: Bob Wedel RWA 608 Phone: 920-210-5278. Nate Pollnow RWA 2058 Phone: 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for complete list, photos and upcoming auctions.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

**Davenport, IA

7:00 AM - 2020 Spring Classic - Mississippi Valley Fair Center 2815 W Locust Street. Cosign now. 400 Tractors, Vintage Trucks, 2,00 Signs & Farm Relics. www.mecum.com/auctions/davenport-tractor-2020/ Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction – 6455 Cty BB, Denmark, WI 54208 – looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. Accepting consignment only March 26 & 27 8AM-5PM. For more info: contact: Ralph – 920-559-0466 or Roger: 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline: March 27th.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction Selling Farm Machinery & Farm Items – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Polo, IL

Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment – Polo, IL - call by March 16th with your list for the sale bill/advertising - info – Lyle Hopkins: 815-946-2660 – email: slpaspolo@gmail.com sale conducted by Public Auction Service Inc

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Marion, WI

Machinery Wanted - Turn your used equipment into cash – from one item to an entire line! Carley Sales, Inc., has been conducting successful Machinery Consignment Auctions for over forty years. This year there will be 3 auctions; April 18, July 18 and Sept. 26. These auctions average 1,200 items and over 1,000 registered buyers. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

