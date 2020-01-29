CLOSE

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate Auction - (40 acres of Farmland Irrigator Unit) - Rock Township – Rock County – Section 21 – Janesville, WI. To be held: Rock Township Hall 5102 S. County Road D Afton, WI – www.badgerstateauction.com for additional information. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction and Real Estate LLC. Milton, WI

Lodi, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction – Klahn Farms, Tom Klahn - Located 5 mi. E. of Lodi (1/2 mi. E. of I-94) or 4 mi. W. of Arlington on Hwy. 60 to Pine Hollow Rd., then S. 1 mi. Tractors, forklift, combine, heads and carries, grain trucks, field equipment, grain handling/harvest equipment and much more. See pictures at www.stadeauction.com and internet bidding on select items available at: www.equipmentfacts.com sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co

New Paris, IN

8:30 AM - ANNUAL LATE MODEL AG Construction & Equipment Auction. Thousands of pieces of Equipment such as tractors, combines, augers, etc. For Online Bidding, Listing & Photos, See Our Website www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 129 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Colored Breed & Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBUARY 6

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Land Auction - Ogle County Farm Land.: This property will be offered in several parcels from 6.5 to 195 acres. Auction Location: 10786 E Fowler Rd., Rochelle IL 61068. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

**Reedsville, WI

12:00 PM – Herd Dispersal – Herd consist of 42 cows, various stages of lactation. Catalog and herd info available on sale day. Sale conducted by: Equity Livestock Reedsville, Reedsville, WI.

**Brodhead, WI

11:00 AM – Clover Valley Farms Auction – N3561 Park Rd. Brodhead, WI – camper, uni and heads, farm machinery/equipment, manure spreader, PTO post hole digger, wagons, trail/flow mod. And more! www.bm-auctions.com sale conducted by B&M Auctions Inc. Browntown, WI

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Special Heifer and Dairy Sale – Loyal, WI – W1461 State Hwy 98 – 11 Holstein tiestall cows, 21 Holstein heifers, 6 fancy close-up Holstein heifers, 2 jersey hfrs., and much more! www.oberholtzerauctions.com sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co. Loyal, WI

WEDNESDAY, FBRUARY 12

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Excellent! Excellent! Quality Dairy Cattle – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Mondovi, WI

1:00 PM – Commercial Angus Bull Sale. Call Jay Wodill 920-621-0068 or Jaden Valko 715-944-6122 for more information. Auction Location: W325 Albany J. Sale conducted by Rooney Angus Ranch, Chippewa Falls, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Kenyon, MN

9:30 AM - LARGE NO-RESERVE FARM ESTATE AUCTION - 95% of All the Machinery was bought NEW by the Herrlichs More Details, Photos, Live & Online Bidding at www.maringauction.com. Auction Location: 49310 20th Ave., Kenyon, MN 55946. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

**Withee, WI

1:00 AM – Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Marathon County, WI

SELLING AN EXCEPTIONAL! EXCEPTIONAL! HERD OF DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS! – 95 Dairy Cows! Tiestall, freestall adapted! Milking 85# (last summer milking 100# on 2x) scc under 100! Top sires through Select Sires over 40 years. Asking $1,750 each 105 Dairy Herd Heifers, Call for price! NOTE: Cows and Heifers can be bought as a total package or just cows/just heifers! Cows can be shown by appointment only! Call Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079 WATCH FOR MORE INFO *Cows and Heifers will sell at Premier Livestock Friday, March 6, 2020 if not sold before*

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

**Beloit, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Auction – Senobe Farms – 11315 W. State Road – tractors, combine and heads, planting and tillage equipment, grain bins and equipment, gran trucks and more! www.badgerauction.com sale conducted by Badger State Auction and Real Estate LLC Milton, WI

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM - John Ganske Estate & Audrey Ganske – N9334 CTH A – Beaver Dam, WI 53916 - Tractors and combine: JD 8220 MFWD, JD 7320, JD 4440, JD 4240, JD 730D, JD 9510, JD 920F, JD 693, E-Z Trail head car. Equipment, Trucks, Collector Cars (2) 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 & more. Terms: Cash or good check. No buyer’s fee. Auctioneers: Bob Wedel RWA 608 Phone: 920-210-5278. Nate Pollnow RWA 2058 Phone: 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for complete list, photos and upcoming auctions.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction – 6455 Cty BB, Denmark, WI 54208 – looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. Accepting consignment only March 26 & 27 8AM-5PM. For more info: contact: Ralph – 920-559-0466 or Roger: 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline: March 27th.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction Selling Farm Machinery & Farm Items – N13438 State Hwy 73 Withee, WI 54498. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, LLC., Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Polo, IL

Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment – Polo, IL - call by March 16th with your list for the sale bill/advertising - info – Lyle Hopkins: 815-946-2660 – email: slpaspolo@gmail.com sale conducted by Public Auction Service Inc

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

**Marion, WI

Machinery Wanted - Turn your used equipment into cash – from one item to an entire line! Carley Sales, Inc., has been conducting successful Machinery Consignment Auctions for over forty years. This year there will be 3 auctions; April 18, July 18 and Sept. 26. These auctions average 1,200 items and over 1,000 registered buyers. For more information or free estimate call Ron Carley, Carley Sales, Inc., Marion, WI - Office 715-754-5292 or Cell 715-853-1207.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

