CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Reedsburg, WI

9:00 AM – Toy Tractors, Farm Toys, Breyer Horse Collection and many Other Items! Check our website for a more complete list and pictures www.gavinbros.com Online bidding will be available on tractors & other select items. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

Online

11:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction – Jerome “Jerry” & Cheryl Fliess – 422 144th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 – tractors and combine, field equipment, truck and more! www.stadeauction.com Items are offered at live auction and online through wwww.EquipmentFacts.com sale conducted by Stade Auction

Online

Online Only Auction – Closes at 5:00 PM – Green Bay Crane Service, Inc. - 506 S. Broadway, Green Bay, WI – inspection: Sat. Jan. 18th, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, pickup: Thurs., Jan. 23rd, 10:00 AM-1:00 PM. 3 Bucyrus Erie Hydro Truck Cranes, 2 collector cars, 1956 Oldsmobile Holiday Super 88 4-door, 1985 Mercury Grand Marquis 4-door. Plus more! Bidding is open visit our website at www.wausauauctioneers.com sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Sales Corp, Wausau, WI

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 131 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). We continue to receive many fresh cows & 2 yr. olds ready to go to work for you, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

Kaukauna, WI

12:00 PM – 100 Head Selling (60 Holsteins: 40 Jerseys, Crossbreds & Lineback. Selling complete milking herd for Tom Schoenherr from Columbus, WI. All free stall adapted, 80 lbs milk average with 78 SCC. Watch next week’s paper for complete details. Auction Location: N2454 Hwy. 55. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf – Cow Palace North.

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – 7 good fresh Holstein tiestall cows, 65-95 lbs. 3 close up springing heifers. Expecting 300 Head. www.oberholtzerauctions.com Auction Location: W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

**Online

1:30 PM – Equipment Auction – N1737 Brick School Rd. Walworth, WI – skid steer, tractors and farm machinery. See our website for more information: www.stadeauction.com sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction

**Coleman, WI

12:00 PM – 50 Holstein & Jersey-cross Milk Cows from Kaufman Farms of Crivitz. Also hundreds of Big Bales of Hay & Cornstalks. Auction location: 11232 Ledge Lane. For more information go to www.yoapandyoap.com Sale conducted by: Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Online

Paris, MO – Annual January Consignment Auction – Wheelers Auctions Lot – tractors, combines, platforms and corn heads, planters and drills, tillage tools, hay equipment, rotary cutters, constructions pieces, lawn, garden and ATVs and more! Accepting consignments: Mon. Jan 6th-Thurs. Jan 23th until noon. Loading hours: Mon. - Fri., 8:00 AM-5:00 PM, Sat. Jan. 18th and Sun. Jan. 19th, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. www.wheelerauctions.com sale conducted by Wheeler Auction and Real Estate.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

**Online

Online Only Auction – Online Equipment Auctions – cars, trucks, trailers, skid steer attachments, tractors, farm equipment, industrial, snowmobiles and lawn and garden. For more information: Call 715-684-4087 or email: auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net sale conducted by Smith Auctions

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Online

10:00 AM – Absolute Public Indoor Auction – 5005 Morton Dr. East Moline, IL - Truck tractors, straight trucks and trailers, sleeper trucks, day cabs and more! Equipment list and pictures: www.usauctioneers.com sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc, Rock Island, IL

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Online

10:00 AM – Real Estate Auction - (40 acres of Farmland Irrigator Unit) - Rock Township – Rock County – Section 21 – Janesville, WI. To be held: Rock Township Hall 5102 S. County Road D Afton, WI – www.badgerstateauction.com for additional information. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction and Real Estate LLC. Milton, WI

Online

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction – Klahn Farms, Tom Klahn - Located 5 mi. E. of Lodi (1/2 mi. E. of I-94) or 4 mi. W. of Arlington on Hwy. 60 to Pine Hollow Rd., then S. 1 mi. Tractors, forklift, combine, heads and carries, grain trucks, field equipment, grain handling/harvest equipment and much more. See pictures at www.stadeauction.com and internet bidding on select items available at: www.equipmentfacts.com sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co

**New Paris, IN

8:30 AM - ANNUAL LATE MODEL AG Construction & Equipment Auction. Thousands of pieces of Equipment such as tractors, combines, augers, etc. For Online Bidding, Listing & Photos, See Our Website www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

THURSDAY, FEBUARY 6

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Land Auction - Ogle County Farm Land.: This property will be offered in several parcels from 6.5 to 195 acres. Auction Location: 10786 E Fowler Rd., Rochelle IL 61068. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Mondovi, WI

1:00 PM – Commercial Angus Bull Sale. Call Jay Wodill 920-621-0068 or Jaden Valko 715-944-6122 for more information. Auction Location: W325 Albany J. Sale conducted by Rooney Angus Ranch, Chippewa Falls, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Kenyon, MN

9:30 AM - LARGE NO-RESERVE FARM ESTATE AUCTION - 95% of All the Machinery was bought NEW by the Herrlichs More Details, Photos, Live & Online Bidding at www.maringauction.com. Auction Location: 49310 20th Ave., Kenyon, MN 55946. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Marathon County, WI

SELLING AN EXCEPTIONAL! EXCEPTIONAL! HERD OF DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS! – 95 Dairy Cows! Tiestall, freestall adapted! Milking 85# (last summer milking 100# on 2x) scc under 100! Top sires through Select Sires over 40 years. Asking $1,750 each 105 Dairy Herd Heifers, Call for price! NOTE: Cows and Heifers can be bought as a total package or just cows/just heifers! Cows can be shown by appointment only! Call Rocky Olsen 715-721-0079 WATCH FOR MORE INFO *Cows and Heifers will sell at Premier Livestock Friday, March 6, 2020 if not sold before*

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Online

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Consignment Auction – 6455 Cty BB, Denmark, WI 54208 – looking for consignments of good, used industrial and farm equipment. Accepting consignment only March 26 & 27 8AM-5PM. For more info: contact: Ralph – 920-559-0466 or Roger: 920-621-4858. Advertising deadline: March 27th.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Online

Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment – Polo, IL - call by March 16th with your list for the sale bill/advertising - info – Lyle Hopkins: 815-946-2660 – email: slpaspolo@gmail.com sale conducted by Public Auction Service Inc

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/money/wis-farmer/2020/01/15/auction-calendar-january-17-2020/4471941002/