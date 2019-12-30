CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction: The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Online

11:00 AM – Hay and Bedding Auction: Jeff “Alfalfa” Malkow Estate, N5126 Rechsteiner Rd. Monticello, WI. All small bale counts are very approximate. 7000-8000 small square bales of mostly good quality 2nd and 3rd crop of alfalfa mixed hay. Please visit our website: www.bm-auctions.com sale conducted by B & M Auctions

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

Online

11:00 AM – Dairy Sales: Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday. 214910 State Hwy 97, Stratford, WI 54484 – out new lower commission rate is 5%. Please call the market if you have cattle you would like to consign for an upcoming sale! www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Livestock.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 127 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58 , Ithaca. This auction includes our usual run of fresh cows & 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

Butler, IN

10:00 AM - Farm Tractor & Hay Equipment Auction. Tractors, farm equipment, self-propelled mower/conditioner, vehicles, trailers, brain bins and more! Check our website for online bidding, updated listing & photos www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Newark, IL

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment – Retirement Auction. Equipment has been used on 350 acres/year since 2000. Owner: Art Hiller – Call for info 815-922-7649. Location: 11408 Newark Rd, Newark, IL 60541. See website for flyer, terms, over 125 photos, and more info: www.richardaolson.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Polo, IL

10:30 AM – 90+ acres. One parcel: Section 28 of Pine Creek Twp. In Ogle County, IL; Cedar Stone, 610 South Division Avenue, Polo, IL 61064.

For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. visit: www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com. Lenny Bryson Auctioneer 815-946-4120.

**Online

9:30 AM – No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction. 3942 E. Co. Rd. 1900 N, Arcola, IL. HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: ‘12 JD 9510R 4wd tractor, 1,744 hours; ‘11 JD 8235R MFWD tractor, 3,574 hours; ‘08 JD 5425 MFWD tractor, open station, loader, 1,735 hours and much more! Details, photos and online bidding: www.sullivanauctioneers.com sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers LLC.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Online

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Online

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Online

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Online

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Online

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Online

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Online

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Online

