CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

Online

10:00 AM – 280 acres +/- Two Parcels: Parcel 1. 160 Acres +/- in Section 17 of Seward Twp. In Winnebago, IL. Parcel #2) 120 Acres +/- in Section 5 of Leaf River Twp. In Ogle County, IL. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax, info and terms & conditions, etc. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com.

Jefferson, WI

11:30 AM – 106 Head Reg. & Grade Dairy Cattle and much more. Located at N3660 State Rd. 89. For more information visit our website at www.stadeauction.com or call Pete at 920-674-3236 or Barn at 920-674-6500. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co.

Online

8:00 AM – Large Machinery Auction: 6997 E. 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, IL 60964 – tractors, collectors, front loaders, industrial, planters, bean planters, grain drills, soil finishers, rippers, disk rippers, chisel plows and much more! Information can be found: wwwstanneconsignmentauctions.com sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

Browntown, WI

9:00 AM - State-line Consignment Auction. Great Selection of Local Farm & Construction Consignments. Located at 101 E Murray St – Browntown, WI 53522. For photos and a complete listing visit: www.powersauction.com Facebook: Powers Auction Service.

Ixonia, WI

10:30 AM – Toy Auction: N7771 Hwy F, Ixonia, WI. 400-500 new and used items of Farm Toys: 1/16-1/8 Scale Precision, Spec Cast Tractors, Implements and Farm Memorabilia. Also Trucks, Muscle Cars, Nascar, Dolls, Display Cabinets and more! For more info: Curt Pernat 920-988-0857

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30

Online

Online Only – Online Equipment Auctions: Several Lots of Freight Damages Tools and Equipment. Inspection: Friday Dec. 20th - Monday Dec 30th, weekdays 8:00 am -5:00 pm. Lots begin closing Monday Dec. 30th and Tuesday December 31st at 6:00 pm. Cars, trucks and trailers, skid steer attachments, tractors, farm equipment, industrial, recreation, lawn and garden and more! For more information: call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net sale conducted by Smith Sales

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 130 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). This auction includes our usual run of fresh cows & 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction: The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

**Online

11:00 AM – Hay and Bedding Auction. Jeff “Alfalfa” Malkow Estate – N5126 Rechsteiner Rd. Monticello, WI – all small bale counts are very approximate. 7000-8000 small square bales of mostly good quality 2nd and 3rd crop of alfalfa mixed hay. Please visit our website: www.bm-auctions.com sale conducted by B & M Auctions

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

Online

11:00 AM – Dairy Sales – Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday – 214910 State Hwy 97, Stratford, WI 54484 – out new lower commission rate is 5%. Please call the market if you have cattle you would like to consign for an upcoming sale! www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Livestock.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1

**Butler, IN

10:00 AM - Farm Tractor & Hay Equipment Auction. Tractors, farm equipment, self-propelled mower/conditioner, vehicles, trailers, brain bins and more! Check our website for online bidding, updated listing & photos www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Newark, IL

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment. Retirement Auction. Equipment has been used on 350 acres/year since 2000. Owner: Art Hiller – Call for info 815-922-7649. Location: 11408 Newark Rd, Newark, IL 60541. See website for flyer, terms, over 125 photos, and more info: www.richardaolson.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Polo, IL

10:30 AM – 90+ acres +/- One parcel: Section 28 of Pine Creek Township in Ogle County, IL. Cedar Stone, 610 South Division Avenue, Polo, IL 61064. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. visit: www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com. Lenny Bryson Auctioneer 815-946-4120.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction: The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction: The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction: The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction: The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/money/wis-farmer/2019/12/23/auction-calendar-december-27-2019/2697833001/