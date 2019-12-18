CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

Pulaski, WI

12:00 PM – Woodsline Registered Holsteins, W2997 Hofa Park Rd. 125 head of registered Holstein dairy cattle, consisting of 54 cows, of which 7 are due in the next 60 days, with a herd average of 78.3 lbs per cow per day. www.nolansales.com sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Monthly Heifer Auction, N13438 State Hwy 73, selling complete heifer dispersal, bred & open heifers. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com/ sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Hartford, WI

11:30 AM – Cow Palace North Holiday Sale, 70 registered and grade cattle selling, Ron had the privilege of picking out of several different herd on his Holiday sale. They are mostly 1st and 2nd calf cows. Watch next week’s paper for complete details. Look on www.cowpalacesales.com sale conducted by Ron Roskopf

Online

10:00 AM – HVAC & Metal Fab Shop Auction – 822 Bakke Ave. Waterford, WI 53185 – machinery, HVAC equipment, tools and misc. www.auctionzip.com/ sale conducted by Hagemann Auction Service.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

10:00 AM – 280 acres +/- TWO PARCELS:

Parcel #1) 160 Acres +/- in Section 17 of Seward Twp. In Winnebago, IL

Parcel #2) 120 Acres +/- in Section 5 of Leaf River Twp. In Ogle County, IL For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax, info and terms & conditions, etc. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com

**Jefferson, WI

11:30 AM – 106 Head Reg. & Grade Dairy Cattle and much more. Located at N3660 State Rd. 89. For more information visit our website at www.stadeauction.com or call Pete at 920-674-3236 or Barn at 920-674-6500. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co.

**Online

8:00 AM – Large Machinery Auction – 6997 E. 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, IL 60964 – tractors, collectors, front loaders, industrial, planters, bean planters, grain drills, soil finishers, rippers, disk rippers, chisel plows and much more! Information can be found: www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

**Browntown, WI

9:00 AM - STATE-LINE CONSIGNMENT AUCTION - Great Selection of Local Farm & Construction Consignments. Located at 101 E Murray St – Browntown, WI 53522. PHOTOS & COMPLETE LISTING VISIT: www.powersauction.com Facebook: Powers Auction Service.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30

**Online

Online Only – Online Equipment Auctions – Several Lots of Freight Damages Tools and Equipment – inspection: Friday Dec. 20th - Monday Dec 30, weekdays 8:00am-5:00pm. Lots begin closing Monday Dec. 30 and Tuesday December 31 at 6:00PM. Cars, trucks and trailers, skid steer attachments, tractors, farm equipment, industrial, recreation, lawn and garden and more! For more information: call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net sale conducted by Smith Sales

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

**Online

11:00 AM – Dairy Sales – Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday – 214910 State Hwy 97, Stratford, WI 54484 – out new lower commission rate is 5%. Please call the market if you have cattle you would like to consign for an upcoming sale! www.equitycoop.com sale conducted by Equity Livestock.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Newark, IL

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment – Retirement Auction. Equipment has been used on 350 acres/year since 2000. Owner: Art Hiller – Call for info 815-922-7649. Location: 11408 Newark Rd, Newark, IL 60541. See website for flyer, terms, over 125 photos, and more info: www.richardaolson.com

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Polo, IL

10:30 AM – 90+ acres +/- One parcel: Section 28 of Pine Creek Twp. In Ogle County, IL, Cedar Stone, 610 South Division Avenue, Polo, IL 61064

For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. visit: www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com. Lenny Bryson Auctioneer 815-946-4120

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Online

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/money/wis-farmer/2019/12/18/auction-calendar-december-20-2019/2682675001/