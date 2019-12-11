CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10

**St. James, MN

Online auction open now! Karau Farm Retirement Auction. John Deere tractors, combines, etc. Grain truck/trailers, hay equipment, various other farm equipment. Full listing of items at www.SteffesGroup.com. Auction ends Tuesday, December 17th at 7:00 PM. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Litchfield, MN.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Beaver Dam, WI

Year-end Consignment Auction, W9663 County Hwy. S. Area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial Equip., Hay. No small items. To consign call Col. Bob 920 623-5278 OR Nate 920-210-5120. To be advertised, consignments must be made by Mon. Dec. 2.DELIVERY: 8:30am-5:00pm daily starting Mon., Dec. 2 till Thurs. Dec 12. For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Webel A.

Reedsburg, WI

9:00 AM — Farm Consignment, E8128 State Road 23 and 33. Complete farmer lines, tractors/skidsteer, bulldozer/construction and much more! Please watch website for updates, pictures, & more details. Online bidding available on select items @ www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers Reesburg, WI.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

**Waupun, WI

12:00 PM — Farm equipment, tools, personal property. Online bidding only until noon on Dec. 16, 2019. www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com for complete inventory & bidding. Location N3645 W. Center Rd, Waupun, WI 5396. Sale conducted by Jones Auction Service.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Preston, MI

9:30 AM — Notice: Upcoming Harvest Auction. Selling tractors, combines, heads, planters, drills – All types of tillage equipment. Please consign early and take advantage of the complete advertising program. For more information or to consign a single item or a complete farm line call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-770-0347 – or Email denny@gehlingauction.com.

Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM — Great Northern Holiday Sale, 90 head sell – high producing young cows, bred heifers and 2 special herd dispersals. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co. INC, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Online

9:30 AM — Dealer Consignment Auction, 27741 State Highway 16 – live online bidding available on www.gehlinglive.com . Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Company, Preston, MN.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM — Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Cow Auction. N13438 State Hwy 73. www.premierlivestockauctions.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM — Holiday Extravaganza Dairy Cattle Auction, N13438 State Hwy 73, exceptional dairy quality cattle consigned. www.premierlivestockauctions.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM — 127 head of Holstein dairy cattle. Richland Cattle Center Arena, 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca), Richland Center, WI. For more information, visit www.stadeauction.com.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

Withee, WI

11:00 AM — Special Sheep and Goat Auction, N13438 State Hwy 73, premium prices paid for Kid Goats weighing 45-65 lbs. And lambs weighing 45-70 lbs. www.premierlivestockauctions.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

**Online

Timed Online Farm Retirement – Opens Monday, December 9th - Closes: Thursday December 19th at 7:00 PM. Location: 40258 281st Ave, Le Sueur, MN 56058. MFWD Tractor, Tillage Equipment, Combine & Head, Drill, Planter, Trucks, Trailer and more! www.steffesgroup.com sale conducted by Steffes Group, Inc. Litchfield, MN.

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM — Dairy cows, bred heifers, open heifers and feeders followed by calves, market bulls, fat cattle and cull cows, W1461 State Hwy 98. www.oberholtzerauctions.com sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

Pulaski, WI

12:00 PM — Woodsline Registered Holsteins, W2997 Hofa Park Rd. 125 head of registered Holstein dairy cattle, consisting of 54 cows, of which 7 are due in the next 60 days, with a herd average of 78.3 lbs per cow per day.. www.nolansales.com sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM — Special Monthly Heifer Auction, N13438 State Hwy 73, selling complete heifer dispersal, bred & open heifers. www.premierlivestockauctions.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Hartford, WI

11:30 AM — Cow Palace North Holiday Sale, 70 registered and grade cattle selling, Ron had the privilege of picking out of several different herd on his Holiday sale. They are mostly 1st and 2nd calf cows. Watch next week’s paper for complete details. Look on www.cowpalacesales.com sale conducted by Ron Roskopf.

**Online

10:00 AM — HVAC & Metal Fab Shop Auction 822 Bakke Ave. Waterford, WI 53185 – machinery, HVAC equipment, , tools and misc. www.auctionzip.com sale conducted by Hagemann Auction Service.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

Online

10:00 AM — 280 acres +/- TWO PARCELS: Parcel #1) 160 Acres +/- in Section 17 of Seward Twp. In Winnebago, IL; Parcel #2) 120 Acres +/- in Section 5 of Leaf River Twp. In Ogle County, IL. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax, info and terms & conditions, etc. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

**Online

12:00 PM — Hay Auction. The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

**Newark, IL

10:00 AM — Farm Equipment – Retirement Auction. Equipment has been used on 350 acres/year since 2000. Owner: Art Hiller – Call for info 815-922-7649. Location: 11408 Newark Rd, Neward, IL 60541. See website for flyer, terms, over 125 photos, and more info: www.richardaolson.com.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Online

10:30 AM — 90+ acres +/- One parcel: Section 28 of Pine Creek Twp. In Ogle County, IL. Cedar Stone, 610 South Division Avenue, Polo, IL 61064. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. visit: www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com

Lenny Bryson Auctioneer 815-946-4120.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

**Online

12:00 PM — Hay Auction. The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

**Online

12:00 PM — Hay Auction. The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

**Online

12:00 PM — Hay Auction. The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

**Online

12:00 PM — Hay Auction. The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

