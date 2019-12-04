CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM — Special Heifer and Dairy Sale, W1461 State Hwy 96 - Jerseys, Jerseys, Jerseys Complete Dispersal. 57, high test, AI sired, Jerseys. other early consignments: 11 Holstein tie stall cows and more. www.oberholtzerauctions.com sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

**Rosendale, WI

10:30 AM — Agricultural & heavy equipment public auction. Live & online! Located at W9978 County Road T, Rosendale, WI 54974. Check Out Our Upcoming Auctions List Online! (920) 269-8686 • www.badgerauction.com. Sale conducted by Badger Corporation.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Milton, WI

10:00 AM — Farm Auction. Tractors, Harvesting Equipment, Farm Antiques & Household, Etc. Located at 6219 Newville Road Milton, WI. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC.

Fond du Lac, WI

Live at W2515 4th Street Road. 1st Annual Early Winter Farm Equipment Consignment Auction. JD 5500 w/Loader, JD 1020 w/Loader, Oliver 1655 (D) w/Loader, Plus Much More! Watch the Website www.auctionsbyobriencom for updated list & pictures. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Racine, MN

9:30 AM — Final Consignment Auction. We wish to thank all our customers, friends, & family for 46 great years in the machinery business. Please join us December 7th for our final consignment auction plus Holiday Turkey Drawings & 4-H Bake Sale! Consignments accepted sale morning until 8:30 am. See full listing & photos at www.suessauction.com. Suess Auction & Implement. 19 First St NE, Racine, MN 55967. 507-378-2222

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM — Auction Associates, Inc. Public Auction Combined Government Administration, Confiscated Vehicles, Trucks, Equipment & Others. Fond du Lac County Fair Grounds – Cow Palace. www.auctionassociatesinc.com. Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc. Ripon, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM — 1st Annual Early Winter Farm Equipment Consignment, W2515 4th St. Rd. Tractors, skid steers, forage equipment, combine, equipment, livestock handling, farm classics and more! Inspection: Friday 12/6 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., for more information: www.auctionsbyobrien.com sale conducted by John O’Brien, Fond du Lac, WI.

Mountain, WI

1:00 PM — Absolute Auction Sale, Estate of Donald Smith, 13845 County Rd. W. approx. 39 acres of mixed hardwoods in the town of Mountain in Oconto County. More information at www.nolansales.com sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Hollandale, WI

10:30 AM — Creig & Janice Timm & Jeremy TImm Tractors, Farm Machinery & Equipment. 1350 County Road F, Hollandale, WI 6-8-967-2324 B&M Auctions of WI, LLC & Bidlingmaier Realty, LL www.bm-auctions.com.

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM — Hay Auction, Location: The DeLong Company Inc., Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove. (1313 S Colony Ave.) Hwy 45 N of Union Grove (between County C & Hwy 20). Sellers: Call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction and Realty Service. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

**Salem, WI

10:00 AM — Motorcycles, Parts and Tools Auction, 24708 82nd St. Motorcycles, motorcycles parts, tools, machines, yard and more! www.bobhagemannauctionreality.com or www.auctionzip.com ID #9051 for pictures. Sale conducted by Bob Hagmann Auction and Realty Service.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Dekalb, IL

10:00 AM — Farm Equipment Retirement Auction, Located 1 mile South of Dekalb, Illinois on Illinois Rt. 23 to Gurler Road, then west 2.5 miles on Gurler to Farm. Trucks, combine, collector tractors, farm equipment and shop tools. www.almburgauctions.com sale conducted by Steve Almburg Auctioneers

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM — Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Cow Auction, N13438 State Hwy 73. expecting 600-800 head. www.premierlivestockauctions.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM — Dairy Auction, N13438 State Hwy 73, expecting 300 head of dairy cattle, exceptional good quality consignments for this auction. www.premierlivestockauctions.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Stockton, IL

10:30 AM — Ron Beuhler Farm Retirement Auction, 3533 N. Mammoser Rd., tractors, combine-head-cart, grain handling equipment, trailers, recreational equipment, farm equipment. www.powerauctions.com , sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI

East Moline, IL

10:00 AM — Absolute Public Indoor Auction, 5005 Morton Dr. Truck tractors, straight trucks and trailers, sleeping trucks, day cabs. Peterbilts, Kenworths, Freightliners, Internationals, Macks and Volvos. Equipment list and pictures: www.usauctioneers.com sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc. Rock Island, IL**Loyal, WI.

Online

10:30 AM — Special Dairy and Feeder Cattle Sale, 45 registered and high-grade Holstein cows, 30 registered Holstein tiestall cows and 4 fresh Holstein tiestall cows. Expecting 350 head. www.oberholtzerauctions.com sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co.

**Bowler, WI

11:00 AM — Cattle sale on farm. Owner: Sheri (Ralph) Beilke. 115 high quality Holsteins selling 95 Cows – 20 bred heifers. Located at W15402 Blueberry Rd., Bowler, WI. 54416. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Beaver Dam, WI

Yea-rend Consignment Auction, W9663 CTH S. Area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial Equip., Hay. No small items. To consign call Col. Bob 920 623-5278 OR Nate 920-210-5120. To be advertised, consignments must be made by Mon. Dec. 2.DELIVERY: 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. daily starting Mon., Dec. 2 till Thurs. Dec 12. For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Webel A

**Reedsburg, WI

9:00 AM — Farm Consignment, E8128 State Road 23 and 33. Complete farmer lines, tractors/skidsteer, bulldozer/construction and much more! Please watch website for updates, pictures, & more details. Online bidding available on select items @ www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers Reesburg, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Preston, MI

9:30 AM — Notice: Upcoming harvest auction. Selling tractors, combines, heads, planters, drills, all types of tillage equipment. Please consign early and take advantage of the complete advertising program. For more information or to consign a single item or a complete farm line call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-770-0347 – or Email denny@gehlingauction.com.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM — Great Northern Holiday Sale, 90 head sell – high producing young cows, bred heifers and 2 special herd dispersals. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co. INC, Fond du Lac, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM — Special Sheep and Goat Auction, N13438 State Hwy 73, premium prices paid for Kid Goats weighing 45-65 lbs. And lambs weighing 45-70 lbs. www.premierlivestockauctions.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

**Pulaski, WI

12:00 PM — Woodsline Registered Holsteins, W2997 Hofa Park Rd. 125 head of registered Holstein dairy cattle, consisting of 54 cows, of which 7 are due in the next 60 days, with a herd average of 78.3 lbs per cow per day.. www.nolansales.com sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

**Hartford, WI

11:30 AM — Cow Palace North Holiday Sale, 70 registered and grade cattle selling, Ron had the privilege of picking out of several different herd on his Holiday sale. They are mostly 1st and 2nd calf cows. Watch next week’s paper for complete details. Look on www.cowpalacesales.com sale conducted by Ron Roskopf.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

Online

10:00 AM — 280 acres +/- Two Parcels: Parcel #1) 160 Acres +/- in Section 17 of Seward Twp. In Winnebago, IL, Parcel #2) 120 Acres +/- in Section 5 of Leaf River Twp. In Ogle County, IL. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax, info and terms & conditions, etc. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Online

10:30 AM — 90+ acres +/- One parcel: Section 28 of Pine Creek Twp. In Ogle County, IL. Cedar Stone, 610 South Division Avenue, Polo, IL 61064. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. visit: www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com

Lenny Bryson Auctioneer 815-946-4120.

