SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Monticello, WI

10:30 AM — Farm Equipment Auction, DARRIS "JIGGS" & DIANE BIDLINGMAIER. W6742 County Road C, Monticello, WI. NOTE: This is an exceptional well kept, low hour line of machinery. TRACTORS, SKIDLOADER, COMBINE, TILLAGE & FORAGE EQUIPMENT, WAGONS, TRAILERS, ETC. Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC

Cuba City, WI

10 AM — Large Farm Auction, Eldred Timmerman Family Farms Inc. , 2576 Hwy H, tractors, claas chopper, combine, skid loader, equipment, trucks and trailers, antique or collector tractors and vehicles, shop equipment and misc. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction CO, Muscoda, WI

Dubuque, IA

10:00 AM — 12th Annual Absolute Inventory Reduction Auction. Combines, Tractors, Equipment, Misc. MORE PHOTOS & INFORMATION: WWW.POWERSAUCTION.COM! AUCTION LOCATION: 2550 ROCKDALE ROAD – DUBUQUE, IA 52003. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

Marengo, IL

10:00 AM — Estate Auction, In Order to Settle the Estate of Donna Meyer, 24040 Anthony Road, The Following Horse drawn Carriages, Buggy's, Wagons and show quality horse tack & equipment Will Be sold at no reserve to the highest bidder, www.almburgauctions.com, Sale conducted by Almburg Auction, Malta, Illinois.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Withee, WI

11:00 AM — Special Colored Breed & Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Auction. See website for more information www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

Colo, IA

8:30 AM — Annual Auction. Tractors, Combines, Construction, & More! Colo , IA is located 15 miles east of Ames, IA. Will be selling with 2 or 3 auction rings all day. Internet bidding by www.bidspotter.com Formore information on internet bidding and registration, contact Austin Lamm at 319-899-7170. Sale conducted by Colo Impl and Daily Auction Company.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

Sun Prairie, WI

10:00 AM — Business Liquidation Auction, 686 Progress Way. Sound Electric. Work vans, Ridgid and Greenlee equipment, Milwaukee tools, Gardner Bender, shop equipment and tools, inventory, office equipment, electrical equipment and large format printer. Www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC

Loyal, WI

10:30 AM — Advance Notice: Special Heifer and Dairy Sale, W1461 State Hwy 98. Complete herd dispersal: 57 high test, Al sired, Jerseys. Expecting 500 head. More information at www.oberholtzerauctions.com sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co.

**Kaukauna, WI

12:00 PM — 75 High Quality Holsteins, Selling a complete herd of milk cows for Robert & Mary Nett from Pulaski, WI. Herd is on test; herd average: 22,496M 4.0% 899F 3.02% 679pt 74 SCC for Nov. Test. AI breeding for 41 years with select sires. Sale conducted by Bill Stade.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Milton, WI

10:00 AM — Farm Auction. Tractors, Harvesting Equipment, Farm Antiques & Household, Etc. Located at 6219 Newville Road Milton, WI. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction and Real Estate, LLC.

Fond du Lac, WI

LIVE at W2515 4th Street Road. 1st Annual Early Witner Farm Equipment Consignment Auction. JD 5500 w/Loader, JD 1020 w/Loader, Oliver 1655 (D) w/Loader, Plus Much More! Watch the Website www.AUCTIONSBYOBRIEN.COM for Updated List & Pictures. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Racine, MN

9:30 AM — Final Consignment Auction. We wish to thank all our customers, friends, & family for 46 great years in the machinery business. Please join us December 7th for our final consignment auction plus Holiday Turkey Drawings & 4-H Bake Sale! Consignments accepted sale morning until 8:30 am. See full listing & photos at www.suessauction.com. SUESS AUCTION & IMPLEMENT. 19 FIRST ST NE, RACINE, MN 55967. 507-378-2222

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM — Auction Associates, Inc. Public Auction Combined Government Administration, Confiscated Vehicles, Trucks, Equipment & Others. Fond du Lac County Fair Grounds – Cow Palace. www.auctionassociatesinc.com. Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc. Ripon, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM — 1st Annual Early Winter Farm Equipment Consignment, W2515 4th St. Rd. Tractors, skid steers, forage equipment, combine, equipment, livestock handling, farm classics and more! Inspection: Friday 12/6 10AM-2PM, for more information: www.auctionsbyobrien.com sale conducted by John O’Brien, Fond du Lac, WI

Mountain, WI

1:00 PM — Absolute Auction Sale, Estate of Donald Smith, 13845 County Rd. W. approx. 39 acres of mixed hardwoods in the town of Mountain in Oconto County. More information at www.nolansales.com sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI Hollandale, WI 10:30AM Creig & Janice Timm & Jeremy TImm Tractors, Farm Machinery & Equipment. 1350 County Road F, Hollandale, WI 6-8-967-2324 B&M Auctions of WI, LLC & Bidlingmaier Realty, LL www.bm-auctions.com

**Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM — Hay Auction, Location: The DeLong Company Inc., Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove. (1313 S Colony Av) Hwy 45 N of Union Grove (between County C & Hwy 20). Sellers: Call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: www.auctionzip.com I.D. 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction and Realty Service. Burlington, WI

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

**Dekalb, IL

10:00 AM — Farm Equipment Retirement Auction, Located 1 mile South of Dekalb, Illinois on Illinois Rt. 23 to Gurler Road, then west 2.5 miles on Gurler to Farm. Trucks, combine, collector tractors, farm equipment and shop tools. www.almburgauctions.com sale conducted by Steve Almburg Auctioneers

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

**Stockton, IL

10:30 AM — Ron Beuhler Farm Retirement Auction, 3533 N. Mammoser Rd., tractors, combine-head-cart, grain hanlding equipment, trailers, recreational equipment, farm equipment. www.powerauctions.com , sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI

**East Moline, IL

10:00 AM — Absolute Public Indoor Auction, 5005 Morton Dr. Truck tractors, straight trucks and trailers, sleeping trucks, day cabs. Peterbilts, Kenworths, Freightliners, Internationals, Macks and Volvos. Equipment list and pictures: www.usauctioneers.com sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc. Rock Island, IL

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Beaver Dam, WI

Year end Consignment Auction, W9663 CTH S. Area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial Equip., Hay. No small items. To consign call Col. Bob 920 623-5278 OR Nate 920-210-5120. To be advertised, consignments must be made by Mon. Dec. 2. DELIVERY: 8:30 am-5:00 pm daily starting Mon., Dec. 2 till Thurs. Dec 12. For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Webel A

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Preston, MI

9:30 AM — NOTICE UPCOMING HARVEST AUCTION. Selling – Tractors, combines, heads, planters, drills, all types of tillage equipment. Please consign early and take advantage of the complete advertising program. For more information or to consign a single item or a complete farm line call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-770-0347 – or Email denny@gehlingauction.com.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

10:00 AM — 280 acres +/- TOW PARCELS: Parcel #1) 160 Acres +/- in Section 17 of Seward Twp. In Winnebado, IL Parcel #2) 120 Acres +/- in Section 5 of Leaf River Twp. In Ogle County, IL For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax, info and terms & conditions, etc. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

10:30 AM — 90+ acres +/- One parcel: Section 28 of Pine Creek Twp. In Ogle County, IL. Cedar Stone, 610 South Division Avenue, Polo, IL 61064 For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. visit: www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com Lenny Bryson Auctioneer 815-946-4120

