** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Walworth, WI

11 AM, Farmland Auction. Attention Farmers, Investors and Speculators. Great opportunity to purchase farmland acreage. Majority Class I tillable parcels. (Registration Starting at 10:00 A.M.) To be held at Walworth Township Hall 6741 Brick Church Road, Walworth, WI. Sale conducted by BADGER STATE AUCTION & REAL ESTATE, LLC.

**Withee, WI

11 AM, Feeder Cattle and Auction, N13438 State Hwy 73, expecting over 200 head. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

**Mountain, WI

1 PM, Absolute Auction Sale, Estate of Donald Smith, 13845 County Rd. W. approx. 39 acres of mixed hardwoods in the town of Mountain in Oconto County. More information at www.nolansales.com sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

**11 AM, Dairy Auction, N13438 State Hwy 73, complete herd dispersal: 40 Holstein dairy cows, other early consignments: 20 very high-quality Holstein Springing heifers. Expecting 200 head! www.premierlivestockandauctions.com . Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Monticello, WI

10:30 AM, Farm Equipment Auction, DARRIS "JIGGS" & DIANE BIDLINGMAIER. W6742 County Road C, Monticello, WI. NOTE: This is an exceptional well kept, low hour line of machinery. TRACTORS, SKIDLOADER, COMBINE, TILLAGE & FORAGE EQUIPMENT, WAGONS, TRAILERS, ETC. Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC

**Cuba City, WI

10 AM, Large Farm Auction, Eldred Timmerman Family Farms Inc. , 2576 Hwy H, tractors, claas chopper, combine, skid loader, equipment, trucks and trailers, antique or collector tractors and vehicles, shop equipment and misc. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction CO, Muscoda, WI

** DUBUQUE, IA

10 AM, 12th Annual Absolute Inventory Reduction Auction. Combines, Tractors, Equipment, Misc. MORE PHOTOS & INFORMATION: WWW.POWERSAUCTION.COM! AUCTION LOCATION: 2550 ROCKDALE ROAD – DUBUQUE, IA 52003. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

**Marengo, IL

10 AM, Estate Auction, In Order to Settle the Estate of Donna Meyer, 24040 Anthony Road, The Following Horse drawn Carriages, Buggy's, Wagons and show quality horse tack & equipment Will Be sold at no reserve to the highest bidder, www.almburgauctions.com, Sale conducted by Almburg Auction, Malta, Illinois.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

** Withee, WI

11 AM, Special Colored Breed & Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Auction. See website for more information www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Colo, IA

8:30 AM, ANNUAL AUCTION. Tractors, Combines, Construction, & More! COLO , IA IS LOCATED 15 MILES EAST OF AMES, IA WILL BE SELLING WITH 2 OR 3 AUCTION RINGS ALL DAY. INTERNET BIDDING BY www.bidspotter.com FOR MORE INFO ON INTERNET BIDDING AND REGISTRATION CONTACT AUSTIN LAMM 319-899-7170. Sale conducted by COLO IMPL AND DAILY AUCTION COMPANY.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

**Sun Prairie, WI

10 AM, Business Liquidation Auction, 686 Progress Way. Sound Electric. Work vans, Ridgid and Greenlee equipment, Milwaukee tools, Gardner Bender, shop equipment and tools, inventory, office equipment, electrical equipment and large format printer. Www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC

**Loyal, WI

10:30AM, Advance Notice: Special Heifer and Dairy Sale, W1461 State Hwy 98. Complete herd dispersal: 57 high test, Al sired, Jerseys. Expecting 500 head. More information at www.oberholtzerauctions.com sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Milton, WI

10 AM, Farm Auction. Tractors, Harvesting Equipment, Farm Antiques & Household, Etc. Located at 6219 Newville Road Milton, WI. Sale conducted by BADGER STATE AUCTION & REAL ESTATE, LLC.

Fond du Lac, WI

LIVE at W2515 4th Street Road. 1st Annual Early Winer Farm Equipment Consignment Auction. JD 5500 w/Loader, JD 1020 w/Loader, Oliver 1655 (D) w/Loader, Plus Much More! Watch the Website www.AUCTIONSBYOBRIEN.COM for Updated List & Pictures. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Racine, MN

9:30 AM. Final Consignment Auction. We wish to thank all our customers, friends, & family for 46 great years in the machinery business. Please join us December 7th for our final consignment auction plus Holiday Turkey Drawings & 4-H Bake Sale! Consignments accepted sale morning until 8:30 am. See full listing & photos at www.suessauction.com. SUESS AUCTION & IMPLEMENT. 19 FIRST ST NE, RACINE, MN 55967. 507-378-2222

**Mountain, WI

Saturday, DECEMBER 14

Beaver Dam, WI

Yearend Consignment Auction, W9663 CTH S. Area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial Equip., Hay. No small items. To consign call Col. Bob 920 623-5278 OR Nate 920-210-5120. To be advertised, consignments must be made by Mon. Dec. 2.DELIVERY: 8:30am-5:00pm daily starting Mon., Dec. 2 till Thurs. Dec 12. For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Webel A

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Preston, MI.

9:30 AM, NOTICE UPCOMING HARVEST AUCTION. Selling – Tractors –Combines – Heads – planters – Drills – All types of Tillage Equipment. Please consign early and take advantage of the complete advertising program. For more information or to consign a single item or a complete farm line call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-770-0347 – or Email denny@gehlingauction.com.

