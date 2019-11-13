CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Fairfax, IA

1:00 PM — Land Auction. 143 ACRES± (Subject to Survey) •2TRACTS. The Holst Trust farm is located in Section 4, Fairfax Township, Linn County, IA. 1 mile north of Fairfax, IA. Farmers and Investors, make plans now to attend this upcoming Linn County, Iowa land auction. Auction Venue: Fairfax Community Center 300 80th St. Ct., Fairfax, IA 52228. Sale conducted by SULLIVAN AUCTIONEERS, LLC.

Dakota, IL

11:00 AM — To Settle Estate of Steve Fredrickson, 145.88 Acres Cropland Angle Rd, Dakota, IL. Auction location: Dakota IL Fire Station. For Complete Listing & More Photos Visit: www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

Winslow, IL

2:00 PM — Wildvale Dairy Real Estate Auction, 12838 N. Hulbert Rd. Move-in Ready Home & Work Ready Dairy. Auction location: Winslow IL Fire Station. For Complete Listing & More Photos Visit: www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

Withee, WI

Advance Notice! Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction, N13438 STATE HWY 73, expecting 500-600 head of dairy heifers. Full marker report online and all major newspaper. www.premierlivestockauctions.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions

Union Center, WI

10:00 AM — Scenic Bluffs Farmer Consignment, LOCATION: Intersection of Hwy 33, 80, 82 in Union Center, WI. Union Center is 5 miles East of Hillsboro or 4 miles West of Wonewoc. Tractors, loaders, farm machinery, trucks, trailers and more! Please see www.gavinbros.com sale conducted Gavin Bros Auctiooners, Reedsburg, WI

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Greenwood, WI

10:30 AM — Machinery Auction, Located from Greenwood, WI: 3 miles West on HWY G to CTH O, then 5 mi. South on CTH O to Mann Rd., then 3/4 mile West on Mann Rd. to farm. Tractors, skid steer, hay and forage, planting and tillage, special items: 2014 Chevy 3500 HD club cab dually 4x4 pickup truck w/Duramax 6.6 HD diesel motor (45,000 mi. - leather interior); 2014 Featherlite 24’ tandem alum. cattle trailer w/ 8’ ceiling (exc. cond.), Val-Metal V-Mix 400 TMR mixer wg and much more! 244 acre farm also for sale. www.christensensales.com sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

Madison, WI

11:30 AM — Dairy Cattle Dispersal Auction being held at Richland Cattle Center 24321 Hwy. 58 (Ithaca). Mueller's Ayrshires & Vosberg Holsteins. View our website: www.stadeauction.com for catalog & updates. Internet bidding available: www. Cowbuyer.com. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

**Browntown, WI

9:00 AM — Hilltop Construction Consignments, 110 E. Murray St. Open House: Wed. Nov 14th - Fri. Nov 16th, 9AM-4PM. Trucks, trailers, skid loaders, scissor lifts, forklifts, directional boring machine, vibratory cable plow, excavator, generators, much more day of auction. www.powersauction.com sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

**Wauwatosa, WI

10:00 AM — Complete HVAC Business Auction, Allied Heating AC LLC, 11907 W. Dearbourn Ave, Trucks/Vans, Tools and Equipment, new inventory and misc items. for more information: www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com , sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction and Realty, Burlington, WI

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

**Bristol, WI

10:00 AM — Antiques and Collectibles Auction, Aker Family Trust, 20317 45th Street, truck and trailers, tractor and equipment, lawn and garden, signs, tools, household items, instruments and antiques/collectibles. www.bobhagemannauctionreality.com sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction and Realty.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Arcola, IL

9:30 AM — NO-RESERVE ESTATE EQUIPMENT AUCTION. Trailers, tractors, large quantity of name brand tools & much more! Details, Photos & Online Bidding: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, Hamilton, IL.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Browntown, WI

11:00 AM — Hanson Dairy & Farmland Real Estate auction, N4412 Duncan Hill Rd, Argyle, WI. Move-in Ready Dairy. 48.07 Acres, 35 Tillable. Auction location: 110 E. Murray, St. For Complete Listing & More Photos Visit: www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

Loganville, WI

10:30 AM — Schlieckau Farms Inc Auction, 7185 State Highway 23, The Schlieckau family has been milking cows on this farm for 4 generations. For further information call Dave @ (608)-345-3958. 152 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. www.gavinbros.com sale conducted by Gavin Broks Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM — Dairy Auction, November Dairy Production Sale, Great Northern Sales Arena. Good uddered fresh cows sell. Parlor-freestall and stall barn cows selling. Registered & Grade - High Component Young Cows with Udders made to Last - Low SCC too. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co. Inc.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Juneau, WI

11:00 AM — Loeb Trust Hogsback and Welsh Roads. Open House Wed 11/21 11AM-1PM or by appointment. Four excellent vacant land parcels that offer ample tillable ground, recreational and hunting opportunities and potential building sites. Full brochure @ www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers Reedsburg, WI.

**St Paul Park, MN

10:00 AM — Great Retirement Auction offering Late Model, Well Maintained Equipment Auction, Bid live and online: ww.houghtonauctions.com or 200 Hastings Ave. Kenworth and Volvo Semi Trucks: (17) 2013 Kenworth T660 Sleeper, Cummins ISX Eng., 10 Sp., Alum. Wheels, Def Deleted (Miles Range 508K-690K), (7) 2006 Kenworth T600 Sleeper, Cat C-15 Eng and much more! Sale conducted by Houghton’s Auction Service. Red Wing, WI

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

** Walworth, WI

11:00 AM — Farmland Auction. Attention Farmers, Investors and Speculators. Great opportunity to purchase farmland acreage. Majority Class I tillable parcels. (Registration Starting at 10:00 A.M.) To be held at Walworth Townshiip Hall 6741 Brick Church Road, Walworth, WI. Sale conducted by BADGER STATE AUCTION & REAL ESTATE, LLC.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

**Monticello, WI

10:30 AM — Farm Equipment Auction, DARRIS "JIGGS" & DIANE BIDLINGMAIER. W6742 County Road C, Monticello, WI. NOTE: This is an exceptional well kept, low hour line of machinery. TRACTORS, SKIDLOADER, COMBINE, TILLAGE & FORAGE EQUIPMENT, WAGONS, TRAILERS, ETC. Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Milton, WI

10:0 AM — Farm Auction. Tractors, Harvesting Equipment, Farm Antiques & Household, Etc. Located at 6219 Newville Road Milton, WI. Sale conducted by BADGER STATE AUCTION & REAL ESTATE, LLC.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Fond du Lac, WI

LIVE at W2515 4th Street Road. 1st Annual Early Winter Farm Equipment Consignment Auction. JD 5500 w/Loader, JD 1020 w/Loader, Oliver 1655 (D) w/Loader, Plus Much More! Watch the Website wwwAUCTIONSBYOBRIEN.COM for Updated List & Pictures. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Saturday, DECEMBER 14

**Beaver Dam, WI

Yearend Consignment Auction, W9663 CTH S. Area’s largest, longest running auction is now accepting consignments of Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial Equip., Hay. No small items. To consign call Col. Bob 920 623-5278 OR Nate 920-210-5120. To be advertised, consignments must be made by Mon. Dec. 2.DELIVERY: 8:30am-5:00pm daily starting Mon., Dec. 2 till Thurs. Dec 12. For more details, items consigned & pictures, visit www.colbob.com sale conducted by Col Bob Webel A

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

** Preston, MI

9:30 AM — NOTICE UPCOMING HARVEST AUCTION. Selling – Tractors –Combines – Heads – planters – Drills – All types of Tillage Equipment. Please consign early and take advantage of the complete advertising program. For more information or to consign a single item or a complete farm line call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-770-0347 – or Email denny@gehlingauction.com.

