Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** auctions appearing in this week's Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

** Brodhead, WI

10:30 AM – Scott & Laura Baade Auction, tractors, farm equipment, hay, tools, horse tack, 4-Wheelers, guns and more! Located at County Road E, Brodhead, WI. Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Eagle, WI

9:30 AM – Bob Allen Estate. Harley Davidsons, Vehicles & Boat, Lawn Tractor, Snow Blowers, Shop Equipment, Collectibles &Household, & Much More. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com 111 Main St. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Sharon, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

8:30 AM – Annual Fall Consignment Sale at Auction Specialists Sale Site at W5659 County Road Y. Truck Tractors, Dump Trucks, Straight Trucks, Pickups, vans & 1-Tons, Skidsteers & Attach w/Quick Attach, Dozers, Excavators & Cranes, Lifts & Forklifts, Trailers, and much more. See website for more information www.auctionsp.com Sale conducted by Auction Specialist.

Shullsburg, WI

11:00 AM – 75-head of beef cows & heifers and feeder cattle, 39-Cows, majority due in March, All bred to Black Angus Bull, All were pregnancy checked on 10-16-19. All vaccinated & wormed, Inc. Mostly Black Angus Cows with 2-Pensingers; 2-Murray Greys; 2-Simm Cross; 2-Angus/Herford Cross; 3-Cow/30-day old Calf Pairs (2-Black Angus & 1- Murray Grey), 6-1st Calf Fleckvieh Cross Heifers-due in March, 30-Black Angus Steers & Heifers, app. 500-600 lbs (17-Steers & 13-Heifers) Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI 608-558-4924 & Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI 608-328-4878 & WRAL #740 & 1283. B&M Auctions of WI, LLC/Bidlingmaier Realty, LLC Browntown, WI WRAL#166 Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com.

**Mansfield, OH

10:00 AM – PUBLIC AUCTION. CAR AT 11 AM, MOWER, SNOW BLOWER, TILLER, MISC. Located at 2429 Ferguson Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44905. Sale conducted by Whatman Realtors & Auctioneers.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Antigo, WI

11:00 AM – Fertile Aces LLC Auction, Andrew Lucht, owner. N3919 Hill Rd. Machinery; Special Items; Feed. MR. SELLER - Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. MR. BUYER - We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. www.nolansales.com . sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Online Auction

109 Acres for sale in Pittsville, WI, Mostly tillable farmland with some acreage for great wildlife and recreational opportunities. No minimum reserve!! Online bidding ends November 4th. BID NOW AT HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Online Auction

No Mercy Excavating Inventory Reduction. Over 180 Items! Online bidding ends November 4th BID NOW AT HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM. OW AT HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM Open House November 7th 6161 County Hwy X Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 For more info call (715) 265-4656. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Sauk City, WI

10:00 AM – Resinger Farms - Machinery Auction E8613 County Rd 'B'. Tractors, Skidsteers, Farm Machinery and more! www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers Reedsburg, WI.

Middeton, WI

10:30 AM – Acker Farms. Dennis, Randy & Judy Acker. Tractors & Farm Equipment, Truck & Trailer, Cattle & Shop Items, Milkhouse & Parlor Equipment, & Much More. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com 5000 Pheasant Branch Rd. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Sharon, WI.

**Withee, WI

11AM – Feeder Cattle Auction, expecting 250 head. N13438 State Hwy 73. www.premierlivestockauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 179 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). View our website: www.stadeauction.com for updates and for more information or call JR. Huebsch at (608) 585-3700. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

East Moline, IL

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction 5005 Morton Dr (at the Quad City Downs). Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks, Trailers and more! Equipment List & Pictures May Be Viewed at www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by USAuctioneers Inc. Rock Island, IL.

Eagle, WI

1:00 PM – Waukesha County, WI Land Auction. 109.894 ACRES± - SELLS IN 2 TRACTS. - Land is located1mile south of Eagle on Highway 67, then east on County Road LO. Watch for signs. Auction held at the Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn, N6246 Highway 12/67 Elkhorn, WI, 53121. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Inc.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Freeport, IL

9:00 AM – NO-RESERVE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT AUCTION. Physical address: 4533 Lily Creek Rd., Freeport, IL 61032. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

**Columbus, WI

9:00 AM – David Guenterberg Collection, Indoor Toy and Tool Auction, W11208 St. Rd 16&60. There are over 700 toys, most NIB. See our website: www.colbob.com for pics. Toys, tools, 15+ toys. Sale conducted by Bob Wedel RWA.

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:30 AM – Don Lefeber Construction. Construction equipment, special items & motorcycle, vehicles & trailers and more! Sale to be held at W79385 County Rd T. www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

**Hollandale, WI

11:00 AM – 114 Head of Beef Cows, Bulls and Feeder Cattle and Feed Auction, 1350 County Rd F. , 61 beef cows, mostly beef angus, 3 red angus bulls, 50 feeder calves, feed and 200 bales. www.bm-auctions.com , sale conducted by B&M Auctions.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Fremont, WI

Starting at 9:00 AM – Located west of Readfield 1 mile on State Road 96. Watch for Auction signs. highly productive 500+ acre dairy farm to be offered in parcels. LIVE ONLINE BIDDING on the machinery will be available at www.proxibid.com starting at 9:30 a.m.. Click the Proxibid logo on our website home page for easy access. Sale clerked by Nolan Auction, Inc. Regular auction terms - cash or personal check. Everything sold as is, where is. No Warranties. SALE CONDUCTED BY: NOLAN SALES LLC P.O. Box 486, Marion, WI 54950 * (715) 754-5221 or1-800-472-0290 Tim Nolan & Gerald “Sonny” Nolan, Reg. WI Auctioneers, Lic. #165 & #142 visit our website at www.nolansales.com for more photos

**Camp Douglas, WI

11:00 AM – Gavin Bros. Real Estate Auction, W9357 Orange Mill Rd, 866 acres with 628 tillable, Schroeder Bros. Farms of Camp Douglas LLP. Auction location: The Lodge at Mauston. 104 Lodge LN, Mauston, WI. Offered in 10 parcels, good soils and large flat fields. Full brochure: www.gavinbros.com sale conducted by Gavin Bros.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Fairfax, IA

1:00 PM – Land Auction. 143 ACRES± (Subject to Survey) •2TRACTS. The Holst Trust farm is located in Section 4, Fairfax Township, Linn County, IA. 1 mile north of Fairfax, IA. Farmers and Investors, make plans now to attend this upcoming Linn County, Iowa land auction. Auction Venue: Fairfax Community Center 300 80th St. Ct., Fairfax, IA 52228. Sale conducted by SULLIVAN AUCTIONEERS, LLC.

**Dakota, IL

11:00 AM – To Settle Estate of Steve Fredrickson, 145.88 Acres Cropland Angle Rd, Dakota, IL. Auction location: Dakota IL Fire Station. For Complete Listing & More Photos Visit: www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

**Winslow, IL

2:00 PM – Wildvale Dairy Real Estate Auction, 12838 N. Hulbert Rd. Move-in Ready Home & Work Ready Dairy. Auction location: Winslow IL Fire Station. For Complete Listing & More Photos Visit: www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

**Withee, WI

Advance Notice! Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction, N13438 STATE HWY 73, expecting 500-600 head of dairy heifers. Full marker report online and all major newspaper. www.premierlivestockauctions.com sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

** Arcola, IL

9:30 AM – NO-RESERVE ESTATE EQUIPMENT AUCTION. Trailers, tractors, large quantity of name brand tools & much more! Details, Photos & Online Bidding: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, Hamilton, IL.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

**Browntown, WI

11:00 AM – Hanson Dairy & Farmland Real Estate auction, N4412 Duncan Hill Rd, Argyle, WI. Move-in Ready Dairy. 48.07 Acres, 35 Tillable. Auction location: 110 E. Murray, St. For Complete Listing & More Photos Visit: www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

**Juneau, WI

11:00 AM – Loeb Trust Hogsback and Welsh Roads. Open House Wed 11/21 11AM-1PM or by appointment. 4 excellent vacant land parcels that offer ample tillable ground, recreational and hunting opportunities and potential building sites. Full brochure @ www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

** Milton, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Auction. Tractors, Harvesting Equipment, Farm Antiques & Household, Etc. Located at 6219 Newville Road Milton, WI. Sale conducted by BADGER STATE AUCTION & REAL ESTATE, LLC.

