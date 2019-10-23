CLOSE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Brussels, WI

11:00 AM – Machinery and small items too numerous to mention. Owners Wayne & Lina Jauquet. Sale to be held at Co Hwy N & Bay Shore Rd. Visit us at our website for more info www.nolansales.com Online Bidding available through Proxibid.com Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 54th Annual Auction, 990 Happy Hollow Rd, Nitke Auction Center, Accepting Consignments Now! Thousands of bidders live and online bidding. Email: nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup.com, Phone: 715-539-6295 drop off hours: M-F 8AM-5PM, Sat. 8AM-12PM. Sale conducted by Nitke Auctions, Rhinelander, WI.

Elizabethtown, PA.

8:30 AM – 2ND Biannual Inventory Reduction Auction. LONG LANE TRACTOR. We have online bidding available for most of the equipment and larger items through Proxibid for those that want to Prebid, use the absentee bidding or to bid along with the crowd on-site on the 25th. FOR INFO, UPDATES AND PHOTOS ON AUCTIONZIP under Auctioneer ID#3721 and on Leamanauctions.com under the auctions tab. Leaman Auctions Ltd. AY002063. Ed Leaman • OFFICE: 717-464-1128 • CELL: 610-662-8149 • AU 002034L. 5348 Beagle Rd. Elizabethtown, PA 17022

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Cambria, WI

8:00 AM – Public Auction – Estate Sale. Harness & Cart. Farm Machinery. Shop Equipment & Carpentry Tools. Household Items. Sporting Goods. Antiques. Lawn Equipment. Horse-Related Items. Tools. Miscellaneous. W3511 Yunker Road, Cambria, WI.

Pecatonica, IL

9:00 AM – Nite Equipment Consignment Auction. Farm & Construction Equipment. Trucks. Trailers. Complete Sale Listing: www.niteequip.com. Office: 815-239-9096. Jerry: 815-703-2066. 2388 N Conger Road, Pecatonica, IL. Sale conducted by Nite Equipment, Pecatonica, IL.

Brooklyn, WI

9:30 AM – William “Bill” & Mary Mason, N7870 Sandy Hook Road, truck, trailer, lawnmower, forklifts, skid loader attachments and shop items. www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

Wausau, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 54th Annual Auction, 990 Happy Hollow Rd,Nitke Auction Center, Accepting Consignments Now! Thousands of bidders live and online bidding. Email: nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup.com, Phone: 715-539-6295 drop off hours: M-F 8AM-5PM, Sat. 8AM-12PM. Sale conducted by Nitke Auctions, Rhinelander, WI.

Suring, WI

11:00 AM – Absolute Real Estate Auction. Gorgeous 4-bedroom country home w/attached heated garage, 2 ½ baths. 160 acres divided into 3 parcels. Located at 11731 Hwy 32 Suring, WI 54174. Auction Conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Inc., Gillett, WI.

Woodstock, IL

10:30 AM – Darrell & Marlene Rader. Tractor, Farm, Lawn & Garden, Antiques, Collectibles, Household, Tools, Special Items, & Much More. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com 10703 Allendale Rd. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – October Dairy Production Sale Great Northern Sales Arena. Good uddered, profitable, low SCC, high component young cows that will work well in any operation. Parlor freestall and stall barn cows selling. Registered & Grade. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. Fond du Lac, WI

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle Auction N13438 State Hwy 73. Expecting 600-800 Head! www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

**Baraboo, WI

10:30 AM – 200 HEAD OF HI-GRADE HOLSTEIN DAIRY CATTLE. An excellent herd of sound dairy cattle. For further information contact Joe @ (608)-963-5402 or Jim @ (608)- 963-5403. Sale conducted by GAVIN BROS AUCTIONEERS, Reedsburg, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Auction N13438 State Hwy 73. Featuring 2 Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Herds and complete Herd disposals www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

**Camp Douglas, WI.

10:00 AM – REAL ESTATE AUCTION 866 ACRES WITH 628 TILLABLE. 866 acres, 628 tillable, offered in 10 parcels. Good Soils & Large flat fields. Full brochure @ www.gavinbros.com. AUCTION DATE: Thursday November 14th Time: 11:00 AM AUCTION LOCATION: The Lodge at Mauston. 104 Lodge Ln. Mauston, WI. Just east of I-90 (exit 69) off of State Road 82. Sale conducted by GAVIN BROS AUCTIONEERS, Reedsburg, WI.

**Browntown, WI

9:00 AM – 10th Annual Powersports Auction, 110 E Murray St. Open House Wed. Oct. 30th - Fri. Nov. 1st 9AM-4PM. For Complete Listing & More Photos Visit: www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Brownton, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

**Eagle, WI

9:30 AM – Bob Allen Estate. Harley Davidsons, Vehicles & Boat, Lawn Tractor, Snow Blowers, Shop Equipment, Collectibles &Household, & Much More. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com 111 Main St. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Sharon, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

8:30 AM – Annual Fall Consignment Sale at Auction Specialists Sale Site at W5659 County Road Y. Truck Tractors, Dump Trucks, Straight Trucks, Pickups, vans & 1-Tons, Skidsteers & Attach w/Quick Attach, Dozers, Excavators & Cranes, Lifts & Forklifts, Trailers, and much more. See website for more information www.auctionsp.com Sale conducted by Auction Specialist

Shullsburg, WI

11:00 AM – 75- HEAD of BEEF COWS & HEIFERS and FEEDER CATTLE, 39-Cows, majority due in March, All bred to Black Angus Bull, All were pregnancy checked on 10-16-19. All vaccinated & wormed, Inc. Mostly Black Angus Cows with 2-Pensingers; 2-Murray Greys; 2-Simm Cross; 2-Angus/Herford Cross; 3-Cow/30-day old Calf Pairs (2-Black Angus & 1- Murray Grey), 6-1st Calf Fleckvieh Cross Heifers-due in March, 30-Black Angus Steers & Heifers, app. 500-600 lbs (17-Steers & 13-Heifers) Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI 608-558-4924 & Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI 608-328-4878 & WRAL #740 & 1283. B&M Auctions of WI, LLC/Bidlingmaier Realty, LLC Browntown, WI WRAL#166 Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

**Antigo, WI

11:00 AM – Fertile Aces LLC Auction, Andrew Lucht, owner. N3919 Hill Rd. Machinery; Special Items; Feed. MR. SELLER - Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. MR. BUYER - We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. www.nolansales.com . sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI

**Online Auction

109 Acres for sale in Pittsville, WI, Mostly tillable farmland with some acreage for great wildlife and recreational opportunities. No minimum reserve!! Online bidding ends November 4th. BID NOW AT HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

**Sauk City, WI

10:00 AM – Resinger Farms - Machinery Auction E8613 County Rd 'B'. Tractors, Skidsteers, Farm Machinery and more! www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers Reedsburg, WI.

**Middeton, WI

10:30 AM – Acker Farms. Dennis, Randy & Judy Acker. Tractors & Farm Equipment, Truck & Trailer, Cattle & Shop Items, Milkhouse & Parlor Equipment, & Much More. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com 5000 Pheasant Branch Rd. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Sharon, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

**East Moline, IL

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction 5005 Morton Dr (at the Quad City Downs). Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks, Trailers and more! Equipment List & Pictures May Be Viewed at www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by USAuctioneers Inc. Rock Island, IL.

**Eagle, WI

1:00 PM – Waukesha County, WI Land Auction. 109.894 ACRES± - SELLS IN 2 TRACTS. - Land is located1mile south of Eagle on Highway 67, then east on County Road LO. Watch for signs. Auction held at the Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn, N6246 Highway 12/67 Elkhorn, WI, 53121. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Inc.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

**Freeport, IL

9:00 AM – NO-RESERVE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT AUCTION. Physical address: 4533 Lily Creek Rd., Freeport, IL 61032. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

**Fairfax, IA

1:00 PM – Land Auction. 143 ACRES± (Subject to Survey) •2TRACTS. The Holst Trust farm is located in Section 4, Fairfax Township, Linn County, IA. 1 mile north of Fairfax, IA. Farmers and Investors, make plans now to attend this upcoming Linn County, Iowa land auction. Auction Venue: Fairfax Community Center 300 80th St. Ct., Fairfax, IA 52228. Sale conducted by SULLIVAN AUCTIONEERS, LLC.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

**Juneau, WI

11:00 AM – Loeb Trust Hogsback and Welsh Roads. Open House Wed 11/21 11AM-1PM or by appointment. 4 excellent vacant land parcels that offer ample tillable ground, recreational and hunting opportunities and potential building sites. Full brochure @ www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers Reedsburg, WI.

