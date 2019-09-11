CLOSE

* Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Fennimore, WI

9:30 AM Large Machinery Consignment Auction for Jeff’s Tractors LLC, located 3 mi. South of Fennimore on Hwy 61. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auctions, Muscoda, WI.

Reeseville, WI

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Sale to be held at Milwaukee Stockyards, N3645 County Road J. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Eland, WI

10:00 AM Tractors, grain trucks, farm machinery, vehicles & more to be held at 182070 Falstad Rd. Sale conducted by Col. Barb’s Real Estate & Auction LLC, Bonduel, WI.

Compton, IL

9:30 AM Large Mechanics Shop & Machine Tool Auction for Poplar Farms Inc., William Muetze Owner to be held 2 miles north of Compton, IL on Rt 251. Sale conducted by Almburg Auctioneering Inc., Malta, IL.

Sharon, WI

10:00 AM Real Estate Auction including farm buildings and 140+/- Acres to be held at W8066 State Line Road. Open House dates are Aug 31, Sept 4th, 7th and 8th. See www.badgerstateauction.com Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, Milton, WI.

Nekoosa, WI

10:00 AM Red Green Ort Land LLC Auction, 2526 acres of wooded land to be sold absolute, Adams Ave. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion. WI.

Saratoga, WI

10:00 AM 2526 acres of Recreational Land/Investment property to be offered in 50 parcels - RED GREEN ORT LAND LLC. Open House 8/31. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for details and maps. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Leaf River, IL

10:00 AM Cliff and Ron Craven Will Sell, 18 W. Oak Grove Rd. 6 tractors, new tillage and hay equipment; Vermeer Round Baler; livestock and farm items: Ponderosa 16’ Livestock trailer, Heavy Okay Rough Sawn Lumber; antique and farm primitives, ATVs and more! Sale conducted by Hack’s Auction Service, Pecatonica, IL.

**Chilton, WI

10:00 AM Gravity Park USA Raceway, W2571 Hickory Hills Rd. Farm Equipment, Tools, UTVs, Storage Containers, Sporting Goods, Guns & Much More! Sale conducted by Thiel & Thiel Auctions & Thiel Real Estate, Chilton, WI.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Mill Creek, IL

10:30 AM, Farm Equipment Auction, 38350 No. Highway 45, tractors, tub grinder, farm, landscape and veg. Equipment, pick and trailers, collectibles and useables. For more info please visit www.auctionzip.com , sale conducted by Gordon Stade, Huntley, IL.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

**Online Only

Online Only Auction Ends 9/16, Heavy Trucks & Equipment, Tractors & Farm Equipment, RV/Camper, and much more. For more information visit www.hansenandyoung.com Sale conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

**Browntown, WI

10:30 AM 150 Head of High Grade Holstein Dairy Cattle & Heifers, tractors, weights, skid loaders, farm machinery & more for the Dairy & Farm Equip. Auction for Roger & Diana Krebs, 1311 County Hwy B. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI LLC, Browntown, WI.

Pecatonica, IL

10:00 AM The Van Merchant Farm Machinery Sale, 1660 S. Spielman Rd. All offered no reserve, premium, low-hour farm equipment to be offered, register to bid: www.mecum.com. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

**Stratford, WI

11:00 AM Special Dairy Auction Complete Herd Dispersal. Sale held at 214910 State Highway 97. For updated listings check our website at www.equitycoop.com Sale conducted by Equity Co Op, Stratford, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM Feeder Cattle Auction. Sale held at N13438 State Hwy 73. For more details go to our website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

**Ithaca, WI

11:30 AM 168 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. Sale held at 24321 Hwy 58 Richland Center. View our website for updates at www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM Dairy Auction Complete Herd Dispersal. Sale held at N13438 State Hwy 73. For more details go to our website www.premierlivestockand auctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Owen, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

**Darlington, WI

10:30 AM 267 Head of Holstein, Swiss, Swiss Cross, Jersey, Jersey Cross Dairy Cows, Heifers & Bull for a Complete Dairy Dispersal Auction for Dave & Connie Determan, 16394 Crist Lane. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI LLC, Browntown, WI.

Columbus, WI

10:00 AM, Farm Equipment Auction, W1189 County Rd K. Tractors & skidloader, planting/harvesting equip., farm equip., tools, trailers and more for Columbus Farm Consignment Auction to be held at W1189 County Koad K. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co LLC, Muscoda, WI.

Avalon, WI

10:00 AM Tractors, combine & heads, planting & tillage, harvesting and consignments by neighbors including tractors & equipment, trucks & trailers and more to be held at Morgan Farms Inc., 836 N Scharine Rd. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Milton, WI.

Online

Online Only. 51 Acre Farm, excellent productivity, farmland, mostly tillable, old home site, years of flowers & forage located at W2911 Friesland Rd., Cambria, WI. Property tour by request. Bidding ends 9-19-19. Go to www.hameleauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions, Portage, WI.

**Withee, WI

9:30 AM Large Farm Machinery to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. For more information visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Owen, WI.

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM Special Dairy & Colored Breed Sale to be held at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Owen, WI.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Bonduel, WI

2019 Annual Fall Feeder Cattle Sale to be held at Equity Livestock Market, Bonduel, WI. Sale conducted by Northeast WI Beef Producers Cooperative, Cecil, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. For more information visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Owen, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. Go to www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901 for more info. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Neillsville, WI

All times each day. Central Wisconsin Horse Sale to be held September 18-21. This is the largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale in the Midwest to be held at the Clark Co Fairgrounds. See www.centralwihorsesales.com. Sale conducted by Central WI Horse Sales, Spencer, WI.

**Athens, WI

11:00 AM On-Site Farm Machinery Auction to be held at 117608 Schweizer Rd. For more information visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Owen, WI.

**Columbus, WI

9:30 AM. Muraski Estate Plus Consignment Auction. Military memorabilia (WWI, WWII, Vietnam). Terms: cash or good check; no buyer’s fee. W11208 St. Rd. 16&60. www.colbob.com for pics and updates. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

**Dousman, WI

10:00 AM Tractors, Skid Steer, Telehandler, Farm Machinery, Misc. Farm & Collectibles. R-Farm – Mac Riemenschneider Estate. Sale to be held at W394 S4398 Cty. Rd. Z. See website for details www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co. Sharon, WI.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

**Marengo, IL

10:30 AM Farm Equipment Auction, Farm and Landscape equipment, horse trailer, horse drawn carriages and etc., boats, constructions items (2 contractors retiring). Owners: Jude P. Schmidt Sr and Lionel Degrand. Updates and pictures at www.auctionzip.com Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auction, Huntley, IL.

**Watertown, WI

11:00 AM Tractors, Truck, Farm Misc & Collectables. Owners Bill & Mary Brey. Sale to be held at N1171 Cty. Rd. R. See website for pictures www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Company, Sharon, WI.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Elburn, IL

9:00 AM Combine, heads, tractors, GPS equipment and more the Denny & Ande Hawks Farm Retirement Auction to be held at 2N170 Pouley Rd. Sale conducted by Espe Auctioneering Inc., Elburn, IL.

**Baldwin, WI

6:00 PM - Smith Auctions – Online Equipment Auctions – Lots Closing Sept. 23 & 24 – Cars, Trucks & Trailers. Skid Steer Attachments. Tractors. Farm Equipment. Industrial. Lawn & Garden. Recreation. Call 715-684-4087. Email AUCTION.INFO@BALDWIN-TELECOM.NET. 2231 US HWY 12, Baldwin, WI 54002.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Fredonia, WI

10:00 AM Tractors, trailers & equipment, tools & shop equip., dairy equip., farm antiques and more for Pond Dell Beef Farm LLC and Andy & Linda Dregnitz family to be held at 8640 Fillmore Rd. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co LLC, Muscoda, WI.

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM Farm Equipment Auction including tractors, sprayer, combines, heads, platforms, head carts, skid steer, attachments, lift and more to be held at 4340 South Kings Rd. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

**Online Auction

Wayne Breitrick Estate Personal Property, building full of antique items! Machinery and equipment, household items including chest freezers, refrigerator, high effiency gas furnace, outdoor items and tools. Many more items too numerous to mention. Go to www.oconnorauctiongroup.com sale conducted by O’Connor Sales and Realty Inc, Clintonville, WI.

**Online Auction

Farm Retirement Auction, tractors, farm machinery, equipment, large selection of tools and much more! Over 330 items. Bidding starts at $1. www.hansenauctiongroup.com open house September 24th from 10AM-3PM, 6443 State Road 91, Pickett, WI sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Baldwin, WI

**Fredonia, WI

10:00 AM – Pond Dell Beef Farm/Andy & Linda Dregnitz Family Farm Equipment Auction – Tractors, Trailers, & Equipment. Dairy Equipment. Tools & Shop Equipment. Farm Antiques. Hay & Other Items. Pictures, Lists, and Online Bidding Available: www.WilkinsonAuctions.com. Questions: Call Andy 262-689-8490. 8640 Fillmroe Road, Fredonia, WI 53021. Sale arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co, LLC., Muscoda, WI.

**Mukwonago, WI

10:30 AM Tractors & Sprayer, Farm Equipment, Trucks & Trailers, Dryer, Bins, Augers & Tanks, and much more. Owners Dan & Nicole Craig. Sale to be held at S104 W26630 Maple Ave. See website for details www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Company, Sharon, WI.

** Port Washington, WI

10:00 AM - ANN COMER & ESTATE OF BRENDAN COMER. LOCATION: in Port Washington on W. Grand Ave. just east of intersection of Hwys 33 & 32, after crossing railroad tracks to S. Park St., south to #114. Watch for auction signs. This is only a partial list and equipment is in good condition. Inspection day of sale only. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

**Online Auction

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Online

Online Only. 43 Acre Tillable/Buildable Pardeeville, WI Land. Auction starts to close Sept. 26th at 6:00pm. Preview Date Sept. 15, 11-1pm. See HameleAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions, Portage, WI.

**Wakefield, MI

9:00 AM Lakeshore Equipment & Truck Sales, 4 Industrial Park on US Hwy. 2 on Wakefield’s West side. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp., Wausau, WI.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

**Online

Online Only. Tractors & Farm Equipment, too much to list. Auction ending 9/27. See ALL the Items @ www.AUCTIONSBYOBRIEN.COM Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

**Rosendale, WI

10:30 AM. Heavy Equipment: Agricultural & Construction. Live and Online! TERMS: Cash, Credit Card or Certified Funds w/15% Buyers Fee. Sales Tax Applies RWA # 30, 159. W9978 County Road T, Rosendale, WI 54974. 920-269-8686. www.badgerauction.com. Sale conducted by Badger Auction, Theresa, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Marion, WI

9:00 AM Carley Sales Fall Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd. Advertising deadline is Sept. 3rd. Sale conducted by Carley Sales Inc., Marion, WI.

**Browntown, WI

9:00 AM State-Line Contractors Consignment Auction to be held at 101 E Murray Street. Go to website for more information at www.powersauction.com Online bidding at www.proxibid.com & www.equipmentfacts.com Sale conducted by Powers Auction, Browntown, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Bonduel, WI

2019 Annual Fall Feeder Cattle Sale to be held at Equity Livestock Market, Bonduel, WI. Sale conducted by Northeast WI Beef Producers Cooperative, Cecil, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

**Oelwein, IA

11:00 AM Fayette County, Iowa Land Auction. More details on www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Sale to be held at Oelwein Community Center, 25 W. Charles St. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, Hamilton, IL.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

Bonduel, WI

2019 Annual Fall Feeder Cattle Sale to be held at Equity Livestock Market, Bonduel, WI. Sale conducted by Northeast WI Beef Producers Cooperative, Cecil, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

**Waterford, WI

10:00 AM. Consignments Wanted – Bob's Fall Consignment Auction. Wanted Consignment of: Farm & Industrial Machinery & Equipment. Lawn & Garden, ATVs, Snowmobiles, Campers, Trees & Nursery. Building Materials, Livestock & Barn Equipment, Grain Trucks, Semi, Dump Trucks. Farm toys, Antiques, Tools, No Vehicles, No tires, No JUNK. Call Bob: 262-492-5125. 26500 Doverline Road.

