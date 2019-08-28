CLOSE

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Aledo, IL

9:00 AM Large Consignment auction including tractors, combines, heads, grain carts, heavy equipment, heavy trucks & trailers and more to be held at 2007 SE 3rd St. (IL Hwy 17 East). Sale conducted by Dale L Jones & Co., Aledo, IL.

Colby, WI

9:30 AM B.J.’s Barbecue Located from Colby, WI: 7 miles East on CTH N to Maplenut Rd., then 3/4 mile South on Maplenut Rd. to farm. Bohman Estate Auction, including machinery, vehicles, etc. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge Building Material & Tool auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Co., Sandwich, IL.

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM Annual Fall Equipment Auction 4510 County Road L. Huge sale! Internet Bidding Available on Proxibid.com. Visit Our Website for Complete Listing & Bidding Terms www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

**Kanawha, IA

10:00 AM No-Reserve Retirement Auction, 1285 Kent Ave. - Highlights: ’13 JD 9560RT track tractor, PS, PTO, 2,070 hours; ’13 JD 9560RT track tractor, PS, PTO, 2,314 hours; ’95 JD 8300 MFWD tractor, 6,679 hours; ’67 JD 4020 2wd diesel tractor w/JD 148 loader; ’11 JD 9870 STS 2wd combine. See more info at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, Hamilton, IL.

**Winona, MN

10:00 AM Farm Retirement Auction 27381 Fawn Rd. Mueller Farms. MFWD Tractor, Combine, Heads, Grain Cart and much more. Visit SteffesGroup.com for info. Sale conducted by Steffes Group Litchfield, MN.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Wheaton, MN

10:00 AM Farm Retirement Auction County Road 18. Hamann Farms. Major equipment will sell at 10:30 AM. Visit SteffesGroup.com for info. Sale conducted by Steffes Group Litchfield, MN.

**Ithaca, WI

11:30 AM Richland Cattle Center 24321 Hwy 58. 126 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. View our website for more info www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Loyal, WI

10:30 AM Special Heifer & Dairy Sale W1461 State Hwy 98. Complete herd disposal, 170 head of high grade Holstein. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

Eau Claire, WI

10:00 AM B.J.’s Barbecue Jim Volbrecht Estate. Tractors & skid steer, planting & tillage, forage, special items, general farm, tools & more. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Abbotsford, WI.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

**Argyle, WI

11:30 AM Dairy Cattle Dispersal Auction 66 Head Holsteins, R&W Holsteins, Jersey & Jersey-Cross Dairy Cattle and more for Steve & Joni Dammen, 3999 Hwy. 81. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Racine, MN

9:30 AM Large consignment auction of farm equipment to be held 15 mi. S of Rochester, MN on Hwy 63. Consignments accepted sale morning until 8:30 am. See www.suessauction.com Sale conducted by Suess Auction & Implement, Racine, MN.

Polo, IL

8:30 AM Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction to be held at Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W Milledgeville Rd. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctions, Polo, IL.

**Caledonia, WI

10:30 AM Tractors & Backhoe, Farm Equipment. Lawn & Garden, Combine, Trucks, Car & Trailer, Farm Misc. & Collectibles and more for the William Schattner Jr. Estate, 1537 27th St. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon, WI.

**Omro, WI

11:30 AM Farm Equipment, Tractor & Loaders, Tillage & Plant, Misc Farm, Wagons & Carts, lawn & Garden and much more on the Wilson Family Farm, 5674 Spring Brook Rd. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

**Online

Online Farm Machinery Auction. Open House Aug. 18 & 27 and Sept 9 at 990 Happy Hollow Rd., Mosinee, WI. Bid now at Hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

**Arcadia, WI

9:30 AM Farm Machinery Auction including vehicles, tractors/skidsteers, tillage & harvesting equip., spreaders and more for Value Implement, Hwy. 93. Sale conducted by Northern Investment Co., Independence, WI.

Clinton, MI

10:00 AM Tractors, farm equipment, antiques, coin collection and more for the Living Estate of Bernard J Russell Jr., 13393 Abel Rd. Sale conducted by Braun & Helmer, Ann Arbor, MI.

ONLINE

ONLINE AUCTION. Creekside Cattle Selling a full line of farm machinery. See website for full list SheridanAuctionService.com. ONLINE BIDDING ENDS AT 1PM Load Out: Thur, September 12 (11am-1pm) 11686 N Mikus Rd, St Louis, MI. Sale conducted by Sheridan Realty & Auction Co.

**Edgar, WI

11AM, Mark & Danielle Ashbeck Estate Auction, located at B.J.’s Barbeque, 1940 CTH H, tractors, tillage, forage, general farm, misc and consigned machinery as well as Real Estate. more info at www.christensensales.com , sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Online

Online Aug. 21 – Sept 11, Green Bay Area Real Estate Equestrian Auction. Approx. 15.5-acre horse ranch, including log home and large stable. For more info, go to www.Oconnor/AuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by O’Connor Sales & Realty Inc., Clintonville, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

**Dodgeville, WI

10:30 AM ROH Farm Machinery Auction including tractors/skid loader, combines & heads, harvest, tillage & planting equipment, trucks, trailers & more to be held at 3692 Co. Rd. Z. Sale conducted by Hennessey Auction Co., Dodgeville, WI.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

**Fennimore, WI

9:30 AM Large Machinery Consignment Auction for Jeff’s Tractors LLC, located 3 mi. South of Fennimore on Hwy 61. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auctions, Muscoda, WI.

**Reeseville, WI

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Sale to be held at Milwaukee Stockyards, N3645 County Road J. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

**Compton, IL

9:30 AM Large Mechanics Shop & Machine Tool Auction for Poplar Farms Inc., William Muetze Owner to be held 2 miles north of Compton, IL on Rt 251. Sale conducted by Almburg Auctioneering Inc., Malta, IL.

Sharon, WI

10:00 AM Real Estate Auction including farm buildings and 140+/- Acres to be held at W8066 State Line Road. Open House dates are Aug 31, Sept 4th, 7th and 8th. See www.badgerstateauction.com Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, Milton, WI.

Nekoosa, WI

10:00 AM Red Green Ort Land LLC Auction, 2526 acres of wooded land to be sold absolute, Adams Ave. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion. WI.

Saratoga, WI

10:00 AM 2526 acres of Recreational Land/Investment property to be offered in 50 parcels - RED GREEN ORT LAND LLC. Open House 8/31. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for details and maps. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

**Pecatonica, IL

10:00 AM The Van Merchant Farm Machinery Sale, 1660 S. Spielman Rd. All offered no reserve, premium, low-hour farm equipment to be offered, register to bid: www.mecum.com. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Online

Online Only. 51 Acre Farm, excellent productivity, farmland, mostly tillable, old home site, years of flowers & forage located at W2911 Friesland Rd., Cambria, WI. Property tour by request. Bidding ends 9-19-19. Go to www.hameleauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions, Portage, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. Go to www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901 for more info. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Neillsville, WI

All times each day. Central Wisconsin Horse Sale to be held September 18-21. This is the largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale in the Midwest to be held at the Clark Co Fairgrounds. See www.centralwihorsesales.com. Sale conducted by Central WI Horse Sales, Spencer, WI.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

**Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM Farm Equipment Auction including tractors, sprayer, combines, heads, platforms, head carts, skid steer, attachments, lift and more to be held at 4340 South Kings Rd. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Marion, WI

9:00 AM Carley Sales Fall Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd. Advertising deadline is Sept. 3rd. Sale conducted by Carley Sales Inc., Marion, WI.

