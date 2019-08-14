CLOSE

24 New Auctions in this week’s paper

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

**Evansville, WI

10 AM Tractors, skid loaders, machinery, vehicles, trailers, equipment & misc. items. Consignment auction being held at 8409 North Hwy 14. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Evansville, WI.

**Elgin, IL

10:30 AM Excavator, trucks & trailers, Support Equip and more for River Valley Land Improvement Retirement Construction Auction to be held at 14N265 Brookside Dr. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

**Newton, WI

10 AM Newton Firefighters Annual Picnic & Consignment Auction to be held in Newton, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Bryan, OH

9:30 AM Guns, trucks, machinery, collectibles and more for the Ted Mercer estate, Kimberly Mercer owner to be held at 11137 Co Rd F. Sale conducted by Strong Real Estate Solutions, Montpelier, OH.

Beloit, WI

Noon 167+ Acre Farm Real Estate Auction to be sold in 3 separate parcels. Sale to be held onsite at 6806 W Spring Creek Rd. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Milton, WI.

Evansville, WI

10 AM Evansville Consignment Auction, consignments wanted! 8409 North Hwy 14, tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying and tillage equipment, trailers, landscape etq., lawn mowers etc. To consign call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

Wakarusa, IN

9 AM Farm Equipment Auction, tractors, field forage, hay & grain equipment, combine, trucks, trailers & misc. Located at 30290 CR 40, Wakarusa, IN. More information at HahnAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Hahn Auctioneers, Nappanee, IN.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Cedarville, IL

9:30 AM Huge John Deere Toy Auction to be held at Jane Addams Community Center, 430 Washington St. Sale conducted by Pro Auctions LLC, German Valley, IL.

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

**Princeton, WI

10 AM Allen Shultz Dairy Farm Auction - Tractors, farm machinery, antiques & collectibles. N6376 County Road D. Go to wyoderauction.com for details and photos. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction Wautoma, WI.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

**Peterson, MN

9:30 AM Tractors, combine & heads, hay & forage and misc. For the Donn Ramsey Estate, 42636 Tower Ridge Rd. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction, Preston, MN.

**North Freedom, WI

9 AM, Harold and Virginia Dallman Estate, E8273 Dallman Rd. , restored tractors, farm machinery, items, collector vehicle: 1948 Ford 4 door sedan, flathead V-8, complete, vehicles: 1981 Ford F-150, 2004 Ford Taurus (not running), furniture, household items, toys, and real estate to be offered at 12 noon. 15-acre Farmette. For pictures: www.gavinbros.com Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

**Kaukauna, WI

12:00 NOON 70 High quality Holsteins selling at Cow Palace North, N2454 Hwy 55. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf, Hartford, WI.

Preston, MN

9:30 AM Preharvest Dealer Lender Consignment Auction. Sale to be held at 27741 State Highway 16. Live online bidding on Gehling Live.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co., Preston, MN.

**Online

Online Only No Reserve Auction. Tiling & construction equip., farm machinery, tools. Inspection dates are Aug. 15-17 from 1-7 pm or by appointment. See langhamauctioneers.hibid.com. Sale conducted by Langham Auctioneers Inc., Greenville, IL.

**Mt. Horeb, WI

11 AM Complete dairy herd dispersal, tractor, skid loader, farm equipment and more for Mike & Matt Flannery, 668 Drammen Valley Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI LLC, Browntown, WI.

**Baraboo, WI

9 AM Bonita Biech and Randy Miller Estate Auction, E14340 Wall St. Tool items, lawn/outdoor items, tractors/lawn mower/farm items, UTV/Trailer, guns/bayonets, furniture/household items and real estate for sale (not an auction). For pictures: www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

**Markesan, WI

11:30 AM Rocky Meadow Dairy Farm Auction, W5002 Cty Rd X, 81 head of red & white, Jersey & Holstein Dairy Cows: 50 Red and White Holstein Cows, 15 Holstein Cows, 10 JerXHol Cows, 5 Jersery Cows, 1 red and white 2 yr. Old reg. Bull. Please visit www.stadeauction.com for more info. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Services, Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

**Sturgeon Bay, WI

9:30 AM Tractors, farm equipment, vehicles, antiques and more for Roger & Josie Bochek Estate, 4376 Rudy Rd. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

**Taylor, WI

6 PM Capouch Livestock Registered Quarter Horses 18th Annual Production Sale to be held at W15556 State Hwy 95. Sale conducted by Northern Investment Co., Independence, WI.

Baldwin, IA

9 AM Highway 64 Consignment Auction, largest auction of the year. Located at 5498 Hwy 64 – Baldwin, IA. Photos & Complete Listing Visit: www.hwy64.com or www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

**Tomahawk, WI

10 AM, Miriam “Mim” Duellman Estate Auction, 3362 Lakewood Rd., very well maintained clean offering. Pickup w/ plow; tractors, lawn and garden, ATV, sporting goods, quality of shop tools and equipment, antique/collectibles, household goods, furniture and lawn furniture and more! www.wausauauctioneers.com . Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

**Independence, IA

9:30 AM Greenley Lumber Co. Liquidation Auction 1102 5th Ave NE. After 71 years Mr. Greenley has decided to close his Lumber Yard & retire! Lunch & restrooms available. Full list & photos at auctionzip.com - ID# 33411. Sale conducted by Ivan Kurt Auction & Reality, Cascade, IA.

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

**Online

Online Only, Auction in Progress and ends Aug. 26. Large line of lender semi-tractor & hopper bottom trailer w/bidding at Bid-2-Buy.com. Sale held in conjunction w/Pro Country Auction Service & Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

**Online

Online Bidding Only Farm Machinery auction. Bidding is Open, go to www.jonesauctionservice.com. Lots start to close 8/26/19. Preview at 1134 W Main St., Waupun, WI. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty LLC, Watertown, WI.

Clintonville, WI

Online Only, Estate of Aaron L. Mares, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Located at 204 Bennett St. Bidding starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. on August 29th. See more information at www.hibid.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

**St. Anne, IL

Large farm machinery auction, St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales 8 AM sharp, now taking consignment for out fall auction. Whether you have one piece or a whole line of equipment, we are here to help you. Visit us at www.stanneconisgnmentauction.net. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction and Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

**Online

Online Equipment Auction featuring cars, trucks & trailers, skid steer & attachments, tractors and more. Lots begin Aug. 26 and close Aug. 27. For information call 715-684-4087 or email auctioninfo@baldwin-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Sales, Baldwin, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Mt. Hope, WI

NOON Real Estate Auction for the (Formerly) Schauff Family Dairy, located at 13667 Cty Trk K. Open House/Inspection or by personal appt: Aug. 1, 3-6pm. Sale conducted by Tim Slack Auction & Realty LLC, Lancaster, WI.

**New Paris, IN

Aug. 29 to 31, 8:30 AM each day. 72435 State Road 15 Labor Day weekend collector tractor auction. Accepting consignments until August 28 5pm. Check our website regularly for updated listing, photos & online bidding www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction New Paris, IN.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

**Colby, WI

9:30 AM. B.J.’s Barbecue (Located from Colby, WI: 7 miles East on CTH N to Maplenut Rd., then 3/4 mile South on Maplenut Rd. to farm.), Bohman Estate Auction, including machinery, vehicles, etc. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

**Polo, IL

TBA Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction to be held at Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm, 17748 W Milledgevile Rd. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctions, Polo, IL.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

**Sharon, WI

10 AM Real Estate Auction including farm buildings and 140+/- Acres to be held at W8066 State Line Road. Open House dates are Aug 31, Sept 4th, 7th and 8th. See www.badgerstateauction.com Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, Milton, WI.

Nekoosa, WI

10 AM Red Green Ort Land LLC Auction, 2526 acres of wooded land to be sold absolute, Adams Ave. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion. WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

**Neillsville, WI

All times each day. Central Wisconsin Horse Sale to be held Sept. 12-15. This is the largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale in the Midwest to be held at the Clark Co Fairgrounds. See www.centralwihorsesales.com. Sale conducted by Central WI Horse Sales, Spencer, WI.

