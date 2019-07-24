CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

**Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Eldorado, WI

12:00 Noon Real Estate Auction, 2.15 acres, 3 BR home, 134x36 barn, 40x80 tool shed to be held at W9639 Fremont Rd. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

Argyle, WI

11:00 AM Bruhill Dairy Farm, Loren & Kristi Bruehlman – 608-214-0008 15111. Located at Hillcrest Rd. Argyle, WI. 190 head of Hi-Grade & Holstein Dairy Cattle. TERMS: Cash or check, NO BUYERS FEE. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Collins, WI

10:00 AM Collins Firemen’s 115th Annual Picnic, General Consignment Auction to be held in Collins, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Paris, MO

9:00 AM Tractors, combines, platforms & corn heads, planter, drills and more. Accepting Consignments July 8-25tth until noon. Four or more auction rings will run. Auction located at Wheeler Auctions Lot in Paris, MO. Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions, Paris, MO.

**Oshkosh, WI

9:00 AM The Estate of Charles “Chuck” Heppner. Antiques & Collectibles. Located at 3855 Glenview Lane, Oshkosh, WI. Online Bidding Available Go to wyoderauction.com for full details and catalog. Sale conducted by W Yoder Auction, Wautoma, WI.

MONDAY, JULY 29

Online

Online Only Auction- Bid July 25- July 29. IH 656 diesel, Westendorf W21 quick tach loader 3pt. W/F 6580hrs TA good, 95% rubber, fresh rebuilt head, new glow plugs, Miller Mini 25bu. Manure Spreader. Sale conducted by Narhi Auctions, Byron, MI.

Horicon, WI

10:00 AM Bob Henke Estate Auction. Located at W5863 Hwy. 33 Horicon, WI. Tractors, Combine, Field Equipment, Etc. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Online

Online Equipment Auction with cars, trucks & trailers, skid steer & attach., tractors, farm equipment, industrial and more. Lots begin July 29 and end July 30. Location-2231 US Hwy 12, Baldwin, WI. Email auctioninfo@baldwin-tel-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM Dairy Auction, 119 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, fresh and close springing cows and 2 yr olds, milking and bred back cows, springing cows and heifers, bred heifers and more! www.stadeauction.com . Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

**Waterloo, IA

9:30 AM No Reserve Farm Retirement Auction, 6004 Moline Rd. , highlights included: JD 7200R MFWD tractor, JD 4455 MFWD, Farmall 656 gas tractor, (2) Farmall H tractors, JD 9400 2wd combine, JD 693 6R 30” cornhead and more. For more info see www.sullivanauctioneers.com . Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM Special Heifer and Dairy Sale, W1461 State Hwy 98, expecting usual run 250 to 300 dairy cows and heifers, complete herd dispersal: 40 Holstein tiestall cows, herd #2: 15 Holstein tiestall cows and more! Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co, Loyal, WI

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

**Charles City, IA

9:30 AM No Reserve Farm Retirement Auction, 3315 155th St, highlights include: C-IH MX215 MFWD tractor, NH 8970 MFWD tractor, NH 9682 4WD tractor, White 2-180 MFWD tractor, Case 2870 4WD tractor, Case 830 gas tractor, JD 620 gas tractor, JD 520 tractor and more see more at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, Hamilton, IL.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

**Luxemburg, WI

11:00 AM Living Estate, Retiree’s Moving to Town and Others to be held at Ray Mertens Implement, Luxemburg, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Camden, MI

9:00 AM, Public Auction. Work horses, Machinery, Tools, Buggies and more for Louis & Martha Graber. Located at: 12350 Carpenter Rd. Sale conducted by Chupp Auctions & Real Estate LLC, Shipshewana, IN.

Marion, WI

1:00 AM, Michael And Theresa Barnick Farm Auction, E6074 Co Rd C, 15 head of beef cattle, machinery and special items. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge building material & tool auction, something for everyone to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Co., Sandwich, IL.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

**Online

Online Auction for Blue Country Ag Services Retirement including equipment, shop items, tools & more. Open House Aug. 1 from 9am-3pm, 6588 County Road W, Allenton, WI. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Buffalo Center, IA

11:00 AM Tractors, combine & heads, farm equipment and more for Wessels Farms, 42061 County Road R16. Online Bidding Available on Gehling Live.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co LLC, Preston, MN.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Brillion, WI

9:30 AM 2019 Forest Junction Summer Farm Equipment and Collector Tractor Auction to be held at C.A. Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 US Hwy 10. Sale conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction, Brillion, WI.

**Sheboygan Falls, WI

10:30 AM Real Estate & Personal Property including tools, shop equipment, compact tractor and more for the Living Estate Auction of Al & Margie Kreidler, N7148 Meadowlark Rd. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

**Iowa Falls, IA

10:00 AM Tractors, combine, heads, sprayers, planter and much more for the Retirement Farm Auction of Joe & Linda Scallon, RR Iowa Falls, IA. Sale conducted by Daily Auction Co., Colo, IA.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Wittenberg, WI

10:00 AM Paul and Kim Norrbom Farm Auction, 185470 State Hwy 153, 383 head of high grade Holstein Dairy cattle, machinery and specials items. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

**Newton, WI

10:00 AM Newton Firefighters Annual Picnic & Consignment Auction to be held in Newton, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

**Bryan, OH

9:30 AM Guns, trucks, machinery, collectibles and more for the Ted Mercer estate, Kimberly Mercer owner to be held at 11137 Co Rd F. Sale conducted by Strong Real Estate Solutions, Montpelier, OH.

Beloit, WI

Noon 167+ Acre Farm Real Estate Auction to be sold in 3 separate parcels. Sale to be held onsite at 6806 W Spring Creek Rd. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Milton, WI.

**Evansville, WI

10:00 AM Evansville Consignment Auction, consignments wanted! 8409 North Hwy 14, tractors, skid loaders, machinery, haying and tillage equipment, trailers, landscape etq., lawn mowers etc. To consign call 608-882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

**Cedarville, IL

9:30 AM Huge John Deere Toy Auction to be held at Jane Addams Community Center, 430 Washington St. Sale conducted by Pro Auctions LLC, German Valley, IL.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Preston, MN

9:30 AM Preharvest Dealer Lender Consignment Auction. Sale to be held at 27741 State Highway 16. Live online bidding on Gehling Live.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co., Preston, MN.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Mt Hope, WI

NOON Real Estate Auction for the (Formerly) Schauff Family Dairy, located at 13667 Cty Trk K. Open House/Inspection or by personal appt: Aug. 1, 3-6pm. Sale conducted by Tim Slack Auction & Realty LLC, Lancaster, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

**Hazelhurst, IL

TBA Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction to be held at Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctions, Polo, IL.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Saratoga, WI

10:00 AM 2256 acres of recreational land/investment property to be offered in 50 parcels being sold ABSOLUTE on September 14 w/ an Open House on August 31. This is one of the largest offerings of Pine in the State of Wisconsin. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC, Marion, WI

Nekoosa, WI

10:00 AM Red Green Ort Land LLC Auction, 2526 acres of wooded land to be sold absolute, Adams Ave. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion. WI.

