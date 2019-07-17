CLOSE

* Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Withee, WI

11:00 AM, Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction, expecting 400-500 head, see website for early consignments www.premierlivestockauctions.com , N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Columbus, WI

9:30 AM Indoor Estate & Consignment Auction with Lawn & Garden, Sporting Goods, Guns and more to be held at W11208 St. Rd. 16&60. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Clintonville, WI

11:00 AM Old Vehicles & Parts, Machinery & Equipment, Shop Equipment & More for John & Dorothy Nelson, N9437 Hilltop Ln, Clintonville. Sale conducted by O’Connor Realty Group, Clintonville, WI.

Sturgeon Bay, WI

9:30 AM Tractors, round balers, rakes, tillage, lawn & garden, skidsteers & attachments and more for the Consignment Auction to be held at 4289 Country View Rd. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

Fox Lake, WI

10:00 AM Tractors, equipment, shop items, vehicles and misc onsite farm auction for the Estate of John Schwefel, N10607 County Rd FF. Sale conducted by Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Consignments accepted Friday or Saturday, July 19th or July 20th. Location: Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Sale conducted by Carley Sales Inc., Marion, WI.

Brooklyn, WI

10:00 AM Farm Equipment Auction, W1415 Alpine Rd, CAT Telehandler, Woodmizer Sawmill, Trailers, Vehicles, lumber and car parts, for complete listing visit: www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by Dean George Auction and Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI

Marlette, MI

9:30 AM SPRING CONSIGNMENT AUCTION. Tractors, Farm Machinery & Related Items. Now Accepting Quality Consignments. Consignments accepted on site July 18-19. Unloading equipment available. Located at 6381 Euclid St., Marlette, MI 48453.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Durand, IL

10:00 AM Tractors, sickle mower, rototiller, zero-turn mower, lawn tractor and more for the Moving Sale of Butch & Betsy Rafferty, 9758 Moate Rd. Sale conducted by Hack’s Auction, Pecatonica, IL.

Kingston, IL

11:00 AM Tractors, combine & heads, grain cart, dryer, farm equipment and more for Alvin White, 510 Glidden Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

Jefferson, WI

21st Annual “Old World” Farm Auction, State Auction Center, N3660 State Rd. 89, We are now accepting: old tractors, crawlers, parts, gas engines, wagons, buggies, horse equipment and more. Please call 262-736-4141 or fax 262-736-4848 by July 5th. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

Beloit, WI

10:00 AM Richard and Saundra Spanton Estate Auction, 9103 South Pinnow Grove Rd, tractors, machinery, orchard sprayer, livestock trailer, UTV, 4 Wheeler, motorcycle, guns, taxidermy and 100+ prints, more details at www.gerogeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction and Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Oregon, IL

9:00 AM Northwest Equipment Auction and area Dealers & Farmers to be held at 807 South Daysville Rd. Consignments accepted through July 19th. Sale conducted by Northwest Equipment, Oregon, IL.

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM, July Dairy Production Sale, 60 fresh cows- lots of mil. W4226 St. Rd. 23 E, featuring 35 first and second lactation fresh cows from Mystic Valley Dairy. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co, Inc, Fond du Lac, WI

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM, 124 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. From Green County, 20 head of A.I. sired and bred milking cows sell at this auction, along with our weekly run of many other fresh & close springing cows and 2yr olds that will go to work for you. Sale conducted by Pete, Mike and Bill Stade Richland Center, WI

THURSDAY, JULY 25

East Moline, IL

9:00 AM Truck tractors, Straight trucks & trailers, sleeper trucks, day trucks and more to be held at 5005 Morton Dr. Sale conducted by USAuctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Eldorado, WI

12:00 Noon Real Estate Auction, 2.15 acres, 3 BR home, 134x36 barn, 40x80 toolshed to be held at W9639 Fremont Rd. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Argyle, WI

11:00 AM BRUHILL DAIRY FARM LOREN & KRISTI BRUEHLMAN – 608-214-0008 15111. Located at Hillcrest Rd. Argyle, WI. 190 HEAD HI-GRADE HOLSTEIN DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS. TERMS: Cash or check, NO BUYERS FEE. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

**Collins, WI

10:00 AM Collins Firemen’s 115th Annual Picnic, General Consignment Auction to be held in Collins, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Paris, MO

9:00 AM Tractors, combines, platforms & corn heads, planter, drills and more. Accepting Consignments July 8-25tth until noon. Four or more auction rings will run. Auction located at Wheeler Auctions Lot in Paris, MO. Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions, Paris, MO.

MONDAY, JULY 29

Online

Online Only Auction- Bid July 25- July 29. IH 656 diesel, Westendorf W21 quick tach loader 3pt. W/F 6580hrs TA good, 95% rubber, fresh rebuilt head, new glow plugs, Miller Mini 25bu. Manure Spreader. Sale conducted by Narhi Auctions, Byron, MI.

Horicon, WI

10:00 AM BOB HENKE ESTATE Auction. Located at W5863 Hwy. 33 Horicon, WI. Tractors, Combine, Field Equiptment, Etc. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Online

Online Equipment Auction with cars, trucks & trailers, skid steer & attach., tractors, farm equipment, industrial and more. Lots begin July 29 and end July 30. Location-2231 US Hwy 12, Baldwin, WI. Email auctioninfo@baldwin-tel-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

**Luxemburg, WI

11:00 AM Living Estate, Retiree’s Moving to Town and Others to be held at Ray Mertens Implement, Luxemburg, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Camden, MI

9:00 AM, Public Auction. Work horses, Machinery, Tools, Buggies and more for Louis & Martha Graber. Located at: 12350 Carpenter Rd. Sale conducted by Chupp Auctions & Real Estate LLC, Shipshewana, IN.

**Marion, WI

10 AM, Michael And Theresa Barnick Farm Auction, E6074 Co Rd C, 15 head of beef cattle, machinery and special items. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

**Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge building material & tool auction, something for everyone to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Co., Sandwich, IL.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

**Buffalo Center, IA

11:00 AM Tractors, combine & heads, farm equipment and more for Wessels Farms, 42061 County Road R16. Online Bidding Available on Gehling Live.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co LLC, Preston, MN.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Brillion, WI

9:30 AM 2019 Forest Junction Summer Farm Equipment and Collector Tractor Auction to be held at C.A. Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 US Hwy 10. Sale conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction, Brillion, WI.

Sheboygan Falls, WI

TBA Real Estate & Personal Property Living Estate Auction to be held in Sheboygan Falls, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

**Wittenberg, WI

10AM, Paul and Kim Norrbom Farm Auction, 185470 State Hwy 153, 383 head of high grade Holstein Dairy cattle, machinery and specials items. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Newton, WI

10:00 AM Newton Firefighters Annual Picnic & Consignment Auction to be held in Newton, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Beloit, WI

Noon 167+ Acre Farm Real Estate Auction to be sold in 3 separate parcels. Sale to be held onsite at 6806 W Spring Creek Rd. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Milton, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

**Preston, MN

9:30 AM Preharvest Dealer Lender Consignment Auction. Sale to be held at 27741 State Highway 16. Live online bidding on Gehling Live.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co., Preston, MN.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

**Mt Hope, WI

NOON Real Estate Auction for the (Formerly) Schauff Family Dairy, located at 13667 Cty Trk K. Open House/Inspection or by personal appt: Aug. 1, 3-6pm. Sale conducted by Tim Slack Auction & Realty LLC, Lancaster, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Saratoga, WI

10:00 AM 2256 acres of recreational land/investment property to be offered in 50 parcels being sold ABSOLUTE on September 14 w/ an Open House on August 31. This is one of the largest offerings of Pine in the State of Wisconsin. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC, Marion, WI

**Nekoosa, WI

10AM, Red Green Ort Land LLC Auction, 2526 acres of wooded land to be sold absolute, Adams Ave. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion. WI.

