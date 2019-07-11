Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July delivery rose 4.20 cents at $5.1420 a bushel; Jul corn was up 4 cents at $4.3460 a bushel; Sep. oats was off .40 cent at $2.7360 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 5.60 cents at 8.9060 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off .28 cent at $1.0730 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .43 cent at $1.4255 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was unchanged at .7162 a pound.
