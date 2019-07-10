CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Kewaskum, WI

10:00 AM Trucks, trailers, plows, telehandler, payloaders, forklift and much more for Terlinden Roofing Inc., Karl Terlinder Estate to be held at 7849 Kettle View Dr. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Stillman Valley, IL

9:00 AM Tractors, combine, pickup, trailer, SUV, heads & carts, crawler/loader, trac-hoe, skid steer, antique tractors and more for Joe & Amy Schumacher, 8546 N Meridian Rd. Sale conducted by Bearrows Auction, Rochelle, IL.

Lena, WI

11:00 AM Incredible Auction for John & Penny Courchaine. Beautiful 20 Acre Farmette, Tractor & Farm Items, Vehicles, Etc! Located at 8682 Yatso Lane, Lena, WI. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

MONDAY, JULY 15

Horton, MI

10:00 AM Howelander Dairy Equipment Auction, forage & hay equipment, livestock equipment, online bidding is available, www.SchraderAuction.com , 4628 Hatch Rd. Sale conducted by Schrader Auction.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Dixon, IL

9:00 AM Snow plows, equipment miscellaneous and more for the Inventory Reduction auction for Bonnell Industries Inc.,1385 Franklin Grove Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Withee, WI

11:00 AM, Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction, expecting 400-500 head, see website for early consignments www.premierlivestockauctions.com , N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

**Columbus, WI

9:30 AM Indoor Estate & Consignment Auction with Lawn & Garden, Sporting Goods, Guns and more to be held at W11208 St. Rd. 16&60. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

**Clintonville, WI

11:00 AM Old Vehicles & Parts, Machinery & Equipment, Shop Equipment & More for John & Dorothy Nelson, N9437 Hilltop Ln, Clintonville. Sale conducted by O’Connor Realty Group, Clintonville, WI.

**Sturgeon Bay, WI

9:30 AM Tractors, round balers, rakes, tillage, lawn & garden, skidsteers & attachments and more for the Consignment Auction to be held at 4289 Country View Rd. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

Fox Lake, WI

10:00 AM Tractors, equipment, shop items, vehicles and misc onsite farm auction for the Estate of John Schwefel, N10607 County Rd FF. Sale conducted by Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Consignments accepted Friday or Saturday, July 19th or July 20th. Location: Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Sale conducted by Carley Sales Inc., Marion, WI.

**Brooklyn, WI

10:00 AM Farm Equipment Auction, W1415 Alpine Rd, CAT Telehandler, Woodmizer Sawmill, Trailers, Vehicles, lumber and car parts, for complete listing visit: www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by Dean George Auction and Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI

**Marlette, MI

9:30 AM SPRING CONSIGNMENT AUCTION. Tractors, Farm Machinery & Related Items. Now Accepting Quality Consignments. Consignments accepted on site July 18-19. Unloading equipment available. Located at 6381 Euclid St., Marlette, MI 48453.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

**Durand, IL

10:00 AM Tractors, sickle mower, rototiller, zero-turn mower, lawn tractor and more for the Moving Sale of Butch & Betsy Rafferty, 9758 Moate Rd. Sale conducted by Hack’s Auction, Pecatonica, IL.

**Kingston, IL

11:00 AM Tractors, combine & heads, grain cart, dryer, farm equipment and more for Alvin White, 510 Glidden Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

Jefferson, WI

21st Annual “Old World” Farm Auction, State Auction Center, N3660 State Rd. 89, We are now accepting: old tractors, crawlers, parts, gas engines, wagons, buggies, horse equipment and more. Please call 262-736-4141 or fax 262-736-4848 by July 5th. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

**Beloit, WI

10:00 AM Richard and Saundra Spanton Estate Auction, 9103 South Pinnow Grove Rd, tractors, machinery, orchard sprayer, livestock trailer, UTV, 4 Wheeler, motorcycle, guns, taxidermy and 100+ prints, more details at www.gerogeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction and Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI

TUESDAY, JULY 23

**Oregon, IL

9:00 AM Northwest Equipment Auction and area Dealers & Farmers to be held at 807 South Daysville Rd. Consignments accepted through July 19th. Sale conducted by Northwest Equipment, Oregon, IL.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

**East Moline, IL

9:00 AM Truck tractors, Straight trucks & trailers, sleeper trucks, day trucks and more to be held at 5005 Morton Dr. Sale conducted by USAuctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

**Eldorado, WI

12:00 Noon Real Estate Auction, 2.15 acres, 3 BR home, 134x36 barn, 40x80 toolshed to be held at W9639 Fremont Rd. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

**Collins, WI

10:00 AM Collins Firemen’s 115th Annual Picnic, General Consignment Auction to be held in Collins, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Paris, MO

9:00 AM Tractors, combines, platforms & corn heads, planter, drills and more. Accepting Consignments July 8-25tth until noon. Four or more auction rings will run. Auction located at Wheeler Auctions Lot in Paris, MO. Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions, Paris, MO.

MONDAY, JULY 29

**Online

Online Only Auction- Bid July 25- July 29. IH 656 diesel, Westendorf W21 quick tach loader 3pt. W/F 6580 hrs TA good, 95% rubber, fresh rebuilt head, new glow plugs, Miller Mini 25bu. Manure Spreader. Sale conducted by Narhi Auctions, Byron, MI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

**Luxemburg, WI

11:00 AM Living Estate, Retiree’s Moving to Town and Others to be held at Ray Mertens Implement, Luxemburg, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Camden, MI

9:00 AM, Public Auction. Work horses, Machinery, Tools, Buggies and more for Louis & Martha Graber. Located at: 12350 Carpenter Rd. Sale conducted by Chupp Auctions & Real Estate LLC, Shipshewana, IN.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

**Brillion, WI

9:30 AM 2019 Forest Junction Summer Farm Equipment and Collector Tractor Auction to be held at C.A. Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 US Hwy 10. Sale conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction, Brillion, WI.

**Sheboygan Falls, WI

TBA Real Estate & Personal Property Living Estate Auction to be held in Sheboygan Falls, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

**Newton, WI

10:00 AM Newton Firefighters Annual Picnic & Consignment Auction to be held in Newton, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

**Beloit, WI

Noon 167+ Acre Farm Real Estate Auction to be sold in 3 separate parcels. Sale to be held onsite at 6806 W Spring Creek Rd. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Milton, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Saratoga, WI

10:00 AM 2256 acres of recreational land/investment property to be offered in 50 parcels being sold ABSOLUTE on September 14 w/ an Open House on August 31. This is one of the largest offerings of Pine in the State of Wisconsin. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC, Marion, WI

