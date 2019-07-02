CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM Special heifer & dairy sale. Early Consignments: Another load of fresh young cows from Cashton always some of the better kind including a very fancy Jersey! Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Oberholtzer, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Browntown, WI

9:00 AM State-Line Consignment Auction. Looking for quality consignments of farm & construction equipment, livestock, lawn & garden, etc. Located at 101 E Murray St. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Woodstock, IL

11:00 AM Farm and farmette equipment including tractor backhoe, farm equipment, lawn equipment and more for Ron Parrish, 9205 Bull Valley Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade, Huntley, IL.

Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge building material & tool auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction, Sandwich, IL.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM, Special Summer Beef Breeding Bull, Stock Cow and Feeder Cattle Auction, expecting 500-600 head, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM, Clark Farms of Elkhorn, Inc. Complete Milking Herd and Bred Heifer Dispersal, 200 Head of Registered and Hi-Grade Holstein Dairy Cattle, 132 head of registered-Commercial Holsteins, www.stadeauction.com , 24321 Hwy 58, sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM Dairy Cattle Auction, early consignments 20 Holstein, Red Holstein and 5 Holstein Swiss Cows, Bulls: 2 top fancy registered Holstein bulls, pending 70 Holstein, parlor/freestall dairy cows, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM, Special Dairy and Feeder Cattle Sale, 2 fancy fresh three-year old's, 3 handpicked Holstein cows, 25 Holstein program calves, 12 Holstein steers and more. W1461 State Hwy 98, sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co, Loyal, WI.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Kewaskum, WI

10:00 AM Trucks, trailers, plows, telehandler, payloaders, forklift and much more for Terlinden Roofing Inc., Karl Terlinder Estate to be held at 7849 Kettle View Dr. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Stillman Valley, IL

9:00 AM Tractors, combine, pickup, trailer, SUV, heads & carts, crawler/loader, trac-hoe, skid steer, antique tractors and more for Joe & Amy Schumacher, 8546 N Meridian Rd. Sale conducted by Bearrows Auction, Rochelle, IL.

**Lena, WI

11:00 AM, Incredible Auction for John & Penny Courchaine. Beautiful 20 Acre Farmette, Tractor & Farm Items, Vehicles, Etc! Located at 8682 Yatso Lane, Lena, WI. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

MONDAY, JULY 15

Horton, MI

10:00 AM Howelander Dairy Equipment Auction, forage & hay equipment, livestock equipment, online bidding is available, www.SchraderAuction.com , 4628 Hatch Rd. Sale conducted by Schrader Auction.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

**Dixon, IL

9:00 AM Snow plows, equipment miscellaneous and more for the Inventory Reduction auction for Bonnell Industries Inc.,1385 Franklin Grove Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

**Fox Lake, WI

10:00 AM Tractors, equipment, shop items, vehicles and misc onsite farm auction for the Estate of John Schwefel, N10607 County Rd FF. Sale conducted by Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

**Marion, WI

9:00 AM, Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Consignments accepted Friday or Saturday, July 19th or July 20th. Location: Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Sale conducted by Carley Sales Inc., Marion, WI.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM, Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction, expecting 400-500 head, see website for early consignments www.premierlivestockauctions.com , N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Jefferson, WI

21st Annual “Old World” Farm Auction, State Auction Center, N3660 State Rd. 89, We are now accepting: old tractors, crawlers, parts, gas engines, wagons, buggies, horse equipment and more. Please call 262-736-4141 or fax 262-736-4848 by July 5th. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

**Paris, MO

9:00 AM Tractors, combines, platforms & corn heads, planter, drills and more. Accepting Consignments July 8-25tth until noon. Four or more auction rings will run. Auction located at Wheeler Auctions Lot in Paris, MO. Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions, Paris, MO.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Camden, MI

9:00 AM, Public Auction. Work horses, Machinery, Tools, Buggies and more for Louis & Martha Graber. Located at: 12350 Carpenter Rd. Sale conducted by Chupp Auctions & Real Estate LLC, Shipshewana, IN.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Saratoga, WI

10:00 AM 2256 acres of recreational land/investment property to be offered in 50 parcels being sold ABSOLUTE on September 14 w/ an Open House on August 31. This is one of the largest offerings of Pine in the State of Wisconsin. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC, Marion, WI.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/money/wis-farmer/2019/07/02/auction-calendar-july-5-2019/1625721001/