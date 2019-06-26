CLOSE

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Online Only

4:00 PM Commercial Building on 22.66 acres of Land Auction, bidding starts on June 24th at 12pm and end on Friday June 28th 4PM, Open House Saturday June 22nd 11AM-2PM, 1001 South State St. www.nolansales.com . Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Rock Valley, IA

10:00 AM CST – 8 AM PST Herd Reduction Auction & Barn Showcase for Meadowvale Dairy featuring 3,200 head to be held at 1760300th St. Sale conducted by Overland Stock Yard, Hanford, CA.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Belvidere, IL

10:00 AM JD Collector tractors, trucks, truck bodies, forklift, vegetable equipment and more for Al Noftz, 3742 Genoa Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

ONLINE ONLY

Online Only Auction, Construction and Commercial Lawn Equipment, featuring CAT D5C XL Dover, 2012 Yanmar S190R Skid Steer Loader, Olympian G150G1 150KW Propane Generator etc. Bid at www.RepoCast.com. Sale conducted by Miedema Asset Management Group, Byron Center, MI.

Stratford, WI

11:00 AM, Special Dairy Auction, complete herd dispersal, 45 Holstein dairy cows, 30 Holstein heifers, www.equitycoop.com. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Stratford, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM, The Best of Burledge, 75 Homebred Holsteins and Jerseys Sell, W3704 Hwy 23, 54 registered, 21 grades, and 6 Jerseys, sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co. Inc, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Browntown, WI

9:00 AM State-Line Consignment Auction. Looking for quality consignments of farm & construction equipment, livestock, lawn & garden, etc. Located at 101 E Murray St. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

**Woodstock, IL

11:00 AM Farm and farmette equipment including tractor backhoe, farm equipment, lawn equipment and more for Ron Parrish, 9205 Bull Valley Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade, Huntley, IL.

Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge building material & tool auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction, Sandwich, IL.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

**Kewaskum, WI

10:00 AM Trucks, trailers, plows, telehandler, payloaders, forklift and much more for Terlinden Roofing Inc., Karl Terlinder Estate to be held at 7849 Kettle View Dr. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Stillman Valley, IL

9:00 AM Tractors, combine, pickup, trailer, SUV, heads & carts, crawler/loader, trac-hoe, skid steer, antique tractors and more for Joe & Amy Schumacher, 8546 N Meridian Rd. Sale conducted by Bearrows Auction, Rochelle, IL.

MONDAY, JULY 15

**Horton, MI

10AM, Howelander Dairy Equipment Auction, forage & hay equipment, livestock equipment, online bidding is available, www.SchraderAuction.com , 4628 Hatch Rd. Sale conducted by Schrader Auction.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Marion, WI

9:00 AM, Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Consignments accepted Friday or Saturday, July 19th or July 20th. Location: Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Sale conducted by Carley Sales Inc., Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Jefferson, WI

21st Annual “Old World” Farm Auction, State Auction Center, N3660 State Rd. 89, We are now accepting: old tractors, crawlers, parts, gas engines, wagons, buggies, horse equipment and more. Please call 262-736-4141 or fax 262-736-4848 by July 5th. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Camden, MI

9:00 AM, Public Auction. Work horses, Machinery, Tools, Buggies and more for Louis & Martha Graber. Located at: 12350 Carpenter Rd. Sale conducted by Chupp Auctions & Real Estate LLC, Shipshewana, IN.

