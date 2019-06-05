CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Monticello, WI

11:00 AM 52 H-Grade Holstein Dairy Cows and Springing Heifers sell for AL-ICKX Holsteins Dispersal, W3601 County Hwy C, Monticello, WI. Sale conducted by Koning Auction Service, Monroe, WI.

Cottage Grove, WI

9:30 AM Construction Equipment Auction. Watch for Complete Listing at www.auctionsp.com. 3190 County Rd N, Cottage Grove WI 53527 Directions: East of Madison on Hwys 12 & 18, 5 Miles to County N then North. Sale conducted by Absolute Auction.

Bloomington, WI

10:30 AM 160 Homebred Holsteins Sell, both Grade & Registered for Steffensmeier Dairy, located 4 miles N of Bloomington, WI. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co. Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

Coleman, WI

12:00 PM 55 Holstein Cows & Springing Heifers. Located 5 1/2 miles West of Coleman or 1/2 mile East of Klondike on County B to Ledge Lane, then 1 mile North. (Turn by the Big Cow). Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Marshall, WI

10:00 AM 2009 Harley Davidson Motorcycle,2017 Yamaha 700 CC Kodiak four-wheeler, Kubota Diesel Tractor and More for the Allen T Peterson Estate, 6656 Hwy TT. Sale conducted by Marv Dorshorst Auctioneer, Deerfield, WI.

Waterford, WI

10:00 AM Farm & industrial machinery & equipment, lawn & garden, ATV’s and more for Bob’s Consignment Auction to be held at 26500 Doverline Rd. Sale conducted by Hagemann Auction & Realty, Burlington, WI.

Racine, MN

9:30 AM Farm Equipment consignment auction to be held 15 mi. S of Rochester, MN on Hwy 63. Sale conducted by Suess Auction & Implement, Racine, MN.

Ashton, IL

10:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Heads & Carts, Machinery & Misc. For Dale & Mary Allen, 1771 Thorpe Rd. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction, Rochelle, IL.

11:00 AM Real Estate Auction. Steven F. Weynand Estate Baraboo State Bank/Third Oak Trust PR. Terms and more info@gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers & Real Estate, Reedsburg, WI.

Wausau, WI

10:00 AM, Urban Iron Works Auction, service truck, Kubota tractors, shop equipment and welders etc. 142921 Packer Dr. www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Tomahawk, WI

10:30 AM Tractors & equipment, backhoe, forklifts, dumpsters, ATV’s and more for Ames Mink Farm, located at 9879 Siemering Dr. Sale conducted by St Louis Auctions, Three Lakes, WI.

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

**Withee, WI

11AM, Special Spring Beef Breeding Bulls, Stock Cow and Feeder Cattle Auction, call to consign your Bulls, Cows and Feeders – expecting 600-800 head, N13438 State HWY 73, 715-229-2500, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Online Only Auction

Ending at 3pm, Surplus Machinery Auction, dump trucks, trailers, farm equipment etc. www.gavinbros.com , E7949 South Ave preview – June 5th 10AM-12pm and June 8th 1pm-3pm. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM Dairy Cattle Auction, Holstein Dairy Cows, in 2 dispersals, Heifers, and bulls, N13438 State HWY 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Elkhard, IN

11:00 AM Shirk Auction. Tractors, skid loaders & attachments, JD Combine and more. Preview/Inspection Wednesday, June 12 9AM - 5PM. Online bidding available with BidCaller. HahnAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Hahn Auctioneers, Nappanee, IN.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Reeseville, WI

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Sale held for Milwaukee Stockyards. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards, Reeseville, WI.

Oregon, WI

10:00 AM Tractors & equipment, ATV, yard items, farm toys, shop, antiques and more for Richard “Dick” Sorenson Estate and Carol Sorenson, 4699 Rutland Dunn Townline Rd. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

Withee, WI

8:30 AM Tack & 10:30 AM Horses. Special “Mid Summer Classic” draft, driving, riding horse & pony sale. See website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com , located at N13438 State Hwy 7. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI.

**Wonewoc, WI

12:00 PM Richard Lange Estate, tractors, skidsteer, farm machinery, van, UTV, lawn items, barn and cattle items etc. , plus 65.2 acre farm in 3 parcels, see website for complete details: www.gavinbros.com , W10090 Lange Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

**Cadott, WI

11:00 AM 120 Brown Swiss sell for Ingleside Farm, Randy Scheidler, North 250th St., Cadott, WI. Sale conducted by Brown Swiss Enterprises Inc., Beloit, WI.

**Aledo, IL

9:00 AM Combine, head, head carts, tractors, skid loaders, heavy equipment, farm equipment and more Consignment Auction to be held at 2007 SE 3rd St. Sale conducted by DLJ & Co Auctioneers, Aledo, IL.

Elkhorn, WI

9:30 AM Tractors, farm machinery, vehicles, motorcycles and more for Melvin Zarnstorff Estate, located on Cobblestone Rd. north. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Milton, WI.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

** Monroe, WI

11:00 AM Danny & Edna Mae Kaufman Estate. Skid steer, excavator, tractor, machinery, livestock and more. Northwest of Monroe 3 miles on Hwy 81 to County J, North 3 miles to Buckskin Rd., Right 1 mile to farm. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville, WI

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Cassville, WI

11:00 AM Land & Equipment Auction. 7341 Rattlesnake Road. Land selling at 11AM, equipment at 12PM. For a detailed Buyer’s Prospectus with complete terms and conditions, contact Steffes Group at 320.693.9371. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, INC Litchfield, MN.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Online Auction

ONLINE BIDDING ENDS AT 2PM. www.sheridanauctionservice.com. Load Out: Friday, June 21 (11am-1pm). Located at 1562 W Dexter Trail, Mason, MI. Sale conducted by Sheridan Realty & Auction Co, Mason, MI.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

**Fennimore, WI

9:00 AM Large Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at Jeff’s Tractors LLC, 3 miles south on Hwy 61. Sale conducted by Jeff’s Tractors, Fennimore, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM Advance Notice Dairy Cattle Auction, 2nd Annual Fleckveih Auction, 80 Fleckveih Cows and Springing Heifers, N13438 State Hwy 7, sale conducted by Premier and Livestock and Auctions, WIthee, WI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

**Leopolis, WI

9:30 AM S&H Hilltop Dairy LLC Cattle & Machinery. Located at N5257 Co Rd. D. www.nolansales.com . Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

**East Moline, IL

9:00 AM Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers and More for an Absolute Public Auction to be held at 5005 Morton Dr. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

**Newton, WI

11:00 AM Farm Equipment, Dairy & Cattle Equipment, 2 Story Barn and more for Hidden Creek Dairy to be held at 13917 W Washington Rd. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

**Eagle, WI

10AM, Farm Land Auction, 97.6395 Surveyed Acres with a home and mini farmstead, auction held at the North Prairie Community Center, 130 N. Harrison St. Sale conducted by Steffes Group Inc, Mt. Pleasant, IA.

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM, Complete Liquidation Going Out of Business Stark Chevrolet Buick LCC, inspection Wed. June 19th 10AM-4PM, automotive hoists, auto shop equipment, parts bins and racking, office equipment etc, N259 Brandenburg Ave, www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Sales Corp, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

**Grayslake, IL

9:00 AM Municipal vehicles, Police cars, Seizure vehicles, Vans, SUV’s, Dumps, Pickups and much more for the Lake County Municipal Vehicle and Equipment auction to be held at 1060 E. Peterson Rd. Sale conducted by Obenauf Auction Service Inc., Round Lake, IL.

**Marion, WI

10:00 AM Consignment Sale. Machinery and other items. Held at Nolan Sales 1110 North Main St. www.nolansales.com . Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Montello, WI

11:00 AM Great Northern Longhorn Classic II Sales, 40 head of registered Longhorn cattle sell, Dave Bilgrien Ranch, 2470 County Road B. Sale conducted by Great Northern Texas Longhorn, Black Creek, WI.

Marion WI

10:00 AM Consignment Sale, several farmers bringing their equipment to be sold absolute. Anyone can consign or buy, 1110 North Main St. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion WI.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

**Crandon, WI

10:30 AM Tractors & Mowers, Guns, Tools, Firewood, Sporting & Yard and Much More for Wally Roder, 10750 Chaney Rd. Sale conducted by Col. Rene Brass, Three Lakes, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

**Withee, WI

11AM, Dairy Cattle Auction, complete herd dispersal, 160 high quality Holstein and Red Holstein Dairy cows, N13438 State Hwy 7, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Withee, WI

9:30 AM Advance Notice Machinery Auction, accepting your full line or partial line of machinery, see website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com , located at N13438 State Hwy 7. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Online Only

4:00 PM Commercial Building on 22.66 acres of Land Auction, bidding starts on June 24th at 12pm and end on Friday June 28th 4PM, Open House Saturday June 22nd 11AM-2PM, 1001 South State St. www.nolansales.com . Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

**Rock Valley, IA

10:00 AM CST – 8 AM PST Herd Reduction Auction & Barn Showcase for Meadowvale Dairy featuring 3,200 head to be held at 1760300th St. Sale conducted by Overland Stock Yard, Hanford, CA.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Browntown, WI

9:00 AM State-Line Consignment Auction. Looking for quality consignments of farm & construction equipment, livestock, lawn & garden, etc. Located at 101 E Murray St. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

