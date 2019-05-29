CLOSE

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Horicon, WI

10:00 AM Truck, trencher, yard items, antiques, tools, shop items and more for Pahl Service Inc., 112 Chandler St, Horicon, WI. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM Farm Machinery Auction, Ralph and Maura Thompson, tractors, skidsteer, farm machinery etc. E7698A Briar Bluff Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

Coleman, WI

12:00 PM, Herd Dispersal at Yoap’s Blue Ribbon Farm. 70 Holstein Cows & Springing Heifers held at 11232 Ledge Lane. http://yoapandyoap.com/. Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

Mount Hope, WI

10:30 AM Schauff Family Dairy Auction, complete milking herd dispersal, 190 head of Holstein Dairy Cows and 12 baby Heifer Calves, W13667 Co Rd. K., https://www.stadeauction.com/. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

Saratoga, WI

Wooded Land to Be Sold Absolute in the town of Saratoga. This land will be sold over a period of a couple days this summer. We will soon be posting a fourth breakdown of the parcels. Watch for details! Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM Special Dairy Sale. EARLY CONSIGNMENTS: 10 Fresh Holstein hfrs, 4 herds. Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, Owen, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Denmark, WI

10:00 AM Estate Auction of Ron Stodola and more located at 6298 Cty Road P, Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI.

Accepting consignments for lawn & garden, trees & plants; Recreation items, farm machinery & related items. Consignments to be advertised in the form must be in by May 6th. Consignment forms @ http://auction-specialists.com/. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists.

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM Roger Quinn Estate, tractors, farm equipment, lawn mower, collectibles, etc. N621 Walton Rd., www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge building material & tool auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd., Sandwich, IL. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Co, Sandwich, IL.

Oconomowoc, WI

11:00 AM, Robert Heise Estate, tools and shop supplies, auto parts collectibles, lawn and garden, etc. Located at W399 N9590 Townline Rd. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

Colby, WI

11:00 AM Tractors, rock picking equipment, chopper & general farm and more for Ken Hackel, H3256 Spence St. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

Online Only Auction

Online Only, GEHL 383Z Mini Excavator, 968 hours, 68” push blade, 19” 4 tooth bucket w/ thumb, www.auctionsbyobrien.com . Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

Online

Farm Retirement Auction with over 600 Lots. Open House June 3, 10am – 3pm, 1109 10th Ave. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

7:00 PM 45 Homebred Registered Holsteins plus additional consignments of fresh cows for Weier-Nook Holsteins Milking Herd Dispersal to be held at W4226 St. Rd. 23E. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co. Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM 118 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hw7 58. View our website www.stadeauction.com for updates. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

**Monticello, WI

11:00 AM 52 H-Grade Holstein Dairy Cows and Springing Heifers sell for AL-ICKX Holsteins Dispersal, W3601 County Hwy C, Monticello, WI. Sale conducted by Koning Auction Service, Monroe, WI.

Cottage Grove, WI

9:30 AM Construction Equipment Auction. Watch for Complete Listing at www.auctionsp.com. 3190 County Rd N, Cottage Grove WI 53527 Directions: East of Madison on Hwys 12 & 18, 5 Miles to County N then North. Sale conducted by Absolute Auction.

Bloomington, WI

10:30 AM 160 Homebred Holsteins Sell, both Grade & Registered for Steffensmeier Dairy, located 4 miles N of Bloomington, WI. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co. Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

**Coleman, WI

12:00 PM 55 Holstein Cows & Springing Heifers. Located 5 1/2 miles West of Coleman or 1/2 mile East of Klondike on County B to Ledge Lane, then 1 mile North. (Turn by the Big Cow). Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

**Marshall, WI

10:00 AM 2009 Harley Davidson Motorcycle,2017 Yamaha 700 CC Kodiak four wheeler, Kubota Diesel Tractor and More for the Allen T Peterson Estate, 6656 Hwy TT. Sale conducted by Marv Dorshorst Auctioneer, Deerfield, WI.

**Waterford, WI

10:00 AM Farm & industrial machinery & equipment, lawn & garden, ATV’s and more for Bob’s Consignment Auction to be held at 26500 Doverline Rd. Sale conducted by Hagemann Auction & Realty, Burlington, WI.

Racine, MN

9:30 AM Farm Equipment consignment auction to be held 15 mi. S of Rochester, MN on Hwy 63. Sale conducted by Suess Auction & Implement, Racine, MN.

Ashton, IL

10:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Heads & Carts, Machinery & Misc. For Dale & Mary Allen, 1771 Thorpe Rd. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction, Rochelle, IL.

11:00 AM Real Estate Auction. Steven F. Weynand Estate Baraboo State Bank/Third Oak Trust PR. Terms and more info@gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers & Real Estate, Reedsburg, WI.

Wausau, WI

10AM, Urban Iron Works Auction, service truck, Kubota tractors, shop equipment and welders etc. 142921 Packer Dr. www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

**Tomahawk, WI

10:30 AM Tractors & equipment, backhoe, forklifts, dumpsters, ATV’s and more for Ames Mink Farm, located at 9879 Siemering Dr. Sale conducted by St Louis Auctions, Three Lakes, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Online Only Auction

Ending at 3pm, Surplus Machinery Auction, dump trucks, trailers, farm equipment etc. www.gavinbros.com , E7949 South Ave preview – June 5th 10AM-12pm and June 8th 1pm-3pm. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Elkhard, IN

11:00 AM Shirk Auction. Tractors, skid loaders & attachments, JD Combine and more. Preview/Inspection Wednesday, June 12 9AM - 5PM. Online bidding available with BidCaller. HahnAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Hahn Auctioneers, Nappanee, IN.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

**Reeseville, WI

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Sale held for Milwaukee Stockyards. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards, Reeseville, WI.

**Oregon, WI

10:00 AM Tractors & equipment, ATV, yard items, farm toys, shop, antiques and more for Richard “Dick” Sorenson Estate and Carol Sorenson, 4699 Rutland Dunn Townline Rd. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Elkhorn, WI

9:30 AM Tractors, farm machinery, vehicles, motorcycles and more for Melvin Zarnstorff Estate, located on Cobblestone Rd. north. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Milton, WI.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Cassville, WI

11:00 AM Land & Equipment Auction. 7341 Rattlesnake Road. Land selling at 11AM, equipment at 12PM. For a detailed Buyer’s Prospectus with complete terms and conditions, contact Steffes Group at 320.693.9371. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, INC Litchfield, MN.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

**Online Auction

ONLINE BIDDING ENDS AT 2PM. www.sheridanauctionservice.com. Load Out: Friday, June 21 (11am-1pm). Located at 1562 W Dexter Trail, Mason, MI. Sale conducted by Sheridan Realty & Auction Co, Mason, MI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Newton, WI

11:00 AM Farm & Dairy Equipment, 2 Story Barn and more for Hidden Creek Dairy to be held in Newton, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Montello, WI

11:00 AM Great Northern Longhorn Classic II Sales, 40 head of registered Longhorn cattle sell, Dave Bilgrien Ranch, 2470 County Road B. Sale conducted by Great Northern Texas Longhorn, Black Creek, WI.

Marion WI

10AM, Consignment Sale, several farmers bringing their equipment to be sold absolute. Anyone can consign or buy, 1110 North Main St. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion WI

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Withee, WI

9:30 AM Advance Notice Machinery Auction, accepting your full line or partial line of machinery, see website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com , located at N13438 State Hwy 7. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

**Online Only

4:00 PM Commercial Building on 22.66 acres of Land Auction, bidding starts on June 24th at 12pm and end on Friday June 28th 4PM, Open House Saturday June 22nd 11AM-2PM, 1001 South State St. www.nolansales.com . Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

**Browntown, WI

9:00 AM State-Line Consignment Auction. Looking for quality consignments of farm & construction equipment, livestock, lawn & garden, etc. Located at 101 E Murray St. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

