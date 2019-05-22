Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Curtiss, WI

9:30 AM Walter Krause Estate Auction, machinery, hay equipment, planting and tillage, general farm. N15684 CTH E. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Browntown, WI

9:00 AM Huge Contractor & Landscape Consignment Auction. 110 E. Murray Street. Online Bidding www.proxibid.com, only large items online beginning at 12:00 PM. More photos www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

Clinton, WI

10:00 AM Jim Milner Auction, backhoe, roll back, trailers, collector trucks and cars, parts, tractor and more to be held at 9611 Tighe Rd. Complete listing www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

Withee, WI

11:00 AM Special Spring Beef Breeding Bull, Stock Cows, and Feeder Cattle Auction, call to consign your bulls, cows and feeders, expecting 500-600 head, 714-559-8232, N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

Online

Equipment Auction featuring cars, trucks, trailers, skid steer & attach., tractors, farm equipment and more. Lots begin closing May 28 & 29. Inspection is May 17-28 at Smith Auctions, 2231 US Hwy 12, Baldwin, WI. Sale conducted by Baldwin Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Menominee, MI

9:00 AM Absolute Auction! Alfredson Bros. Construction Co., forklifts, deck crane & lifts and more to be held at 1610 15th St. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp, Wausau, WI.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Horicon, WI

10:00 AM Truck, trencher, yard items, antiques, tools, shop items and more for Pahl Service Inc., 112 Chandler St, Horicon, WI. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM Farm Machinery Auction, Ralph and Maura Thompson, tractors, skidsteer, farm machinery etc. E7698A Briar Bluff Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

Coleman, WI

12:00 PM, Herd Dispersal at Yoap’s Blue Ribbon Farm. 70 Holstein Cows & Springing Heifers held at 11232 Ledge Lane. www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

**Mount Hope, WI

10:30 AM Schauff Family Dairy Auction, complete milking herd dispersal, 190 head of Holstein Dairy Cows and 12 baby Heifer Calves, W13667 Co Rd. K., www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

**Saratoga, WI

Wooded Land to Be Sold Absolute in the town of Saratoga. This land will be sold over a period of a couple days this summer. We will soon be posting a furth breakdown of the parcels. Watch for details! Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

**Denmark, WI

10:00 AM Estate Auction of Ron Stodola and more located at 6298 Cty Road P, Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI.

Accepting consignments for lawn & garden, trees & plants; Recreation items, farm machinery & related items. Consignments to be advertised in the form must be in by May 6th. Consignment forms @ www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists.

**Watertown, WI

10:00 AM Roger Quinn Estate, tractors, farm equipment, lawn mower, collectibles, etc. N621 Walton Rd., www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge building material & tool auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd., Sandwich, IL. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Co, Sandwich, IL.

**Oconomowoc, WI

11:00 AM, Robert Heise Estate, tools and shop supplies, auto parts collectibles, lawn and garden, etc. Located at W399 N9590 Townline Rd. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

**Colby, WI

11:00 AM Tractors, rock picking equipment, chopper & general farm and more for Ken Hackel, H3256 Spence St. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

Online Only Auction

Online Only, GEHL 383Z Mini Excavator, 968 hours, 68” push blade, 19” 4 tooth bucket w/ thumb, www.auctionsbyobrien.com . Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

**Online

Farm Retirement Auction with over 600 Lots. Open House June 3, 10am – 3pm, 1109 10th Ave. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:00 PM 45 Homebred Registered Holsteins plus additional consignments of fresh cows for Weier-Nook Holsteins Milking Herd Dispersal to be held at W4226 St. Rd. 23E. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co. Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Monticello, WI

11:00 AM 52 H-Grade Holstein Dairy Cows and Springing Heifers sell for AL-ICKX Holsteins Dispersal, W3601 County Hwy C, Monticello, WI. Sale conducted by Koning Auction Service, Monroe, WI.

Cottage Grove, WI

9:30 AM Construction Equipment Auction. Watch for Complete Listing at www.auctionsp.com. 3190 County Rd N, Cottage Grove WI 53527 Directions: East of Madison on Hwys 12 & 18, 5 Miles to County N then North. Sale conducted by Absolute Auction.

**Bloomington, WI

10:30 AM 160 Homebred Holsteins Sell, both Grade & Registered for Steffensmeier Dairy, located 4 miles N of Bloomington, WI. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co. Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

**Racine, MN

9:30 AM Farm Equipment consignment auction to be held 15 mi. S of Rochester, MN on Hwy 63. Sale conducted by Suess Auction & Implement, Racine, MN.

**Ashton, IL

10:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Heads & Carts, Machinery & Misc. For Dale & Mary Allen, 1771 Thorpe Rd. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction, Rochelle, IL.

11:00 AM Real Estate Auction. Steven F. Weynand Estate Baraboo State Bank/Third Oak Trust PR. Terms and more info@gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers & Real Estate, Reedsburg, WI.

**Wausau, WI

10AM, Urban Iron Works Auction, service truck, Kubota tractors, shop equipment and welders etc. 142921 Packer Dr. www.wausauauctioneers.com , sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

**Online Only Auction

Ending at 3 pm, Surplus Machinery Auction, dump trucks, trailers, farm equipment etc. www.gavinbros.com , E7949 South Ave preview – June 5th 10AM-12pm and June 8th 1pm-3pm. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Elkhard, IN

11:00 AM Shirk Auction. Tractors, skid loaders & attachments, JD Combine and more. Preview/Inspection Wednesday, June 12 9AM - 5PM. Online bidding available with BidCaller. HahnAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Hahn Auctioneers Nappanee, IN.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

**Elkhorn, WI

9:30 AM Tractors, farm machinery, vehicles, motorcycles and more for Melvin Zarnstorff Estate, located on Cobblestone Rd. north. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Milton, WI.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Cassville, WI

11:00 AM Land & Equipment Auction. 7341 Rattlesnake Road. Land selling at 11AM, equipment at 12PM. For a detailed Buyer’s Prospectus with complete terms and conditions, contact Steffes Group at 320.693.9371. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, INC Litchfield, MN.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

**Newton, WI

11:00 AM Farm & Dairy Equipment, 2 Story Barn and more for Hidden Creek Dairy to be held in Newton, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Montello, WI

11:00 AM Great Northern Longhorn Classic II Sales, 40 head of registered Longhorn cattle sell, Dave Bilgrien Ranch, 2470 County Road B. Sale conducted by Great Northern Texas Longhorn, Black Creek, WI.

**Marion WI

10AM, Consignment Sale, several farmers bringing their equipment to be sold absolute. Anyone can consign or buy, 1110 North Main St., Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion WI

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Withee, WI

9:30 AM Advance Notice Machinery Auction, accepting your full line or partial line of machinery, see website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com , located at N13438 State Hwy 7. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI.

