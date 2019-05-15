** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, May 17

Mason, WI

9:00 AM Now accepting consignments of Tractors, Trucks, Farm Machinery and More for the Northland Consignment Auction to be held at 63750 US Highway 63. Sale conducted by Lulich Auction LLC, Lyndon Station, WI.

Burlington, WI

11:00 AM, Edward Stone Estate, tractors, skid steer, farm machinery, misc .farms, trucks and motorhome to be held at 2826 Maple Rd. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Reeseville, WI

9:00 AM Very large 2 ring auction featuring 1947 Harley Davidson Knucklehead Chopper, motorcycles, vehicles, trailers, trucks, tools, antiques and more for the Michael Schneider Estate, N4063 Fairwood Rd., Reeseville, WI. Sale conducted by Schroud Auctions, Sun Prairie, WI.

Waterloo, WI

10:00 AM Tractor, farm equip., old farm items & collectibles and more for Ray & Joan Unrein, W8590 Blue Joint Rd., Waterloo, WI. Sale conducted by Marv Dorshorst, Deerfield, WI.

Beaver Dam, WI

9:00 AM Large Consignment Auction, now accepting consignments of Farm & Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Livestock & Barn Equipment and More to be held at W9663 CTH S, Beaver Dam, WI. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Oxford, WI

9:00 AM, Dornacker Equipment Consignment Auction, looking for quality consignments, farm and construction equipment, livestock equipment etc. 1625 E Ormsby St, consignment deadline: May 3rd, drop off deadline: May 15th, 608-439-5761. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

Elkhorn, WI

10:00 AM Personal Property Auction. 35+ Acre farm with 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home, large pole bldg. & barn. Property Auction begins at 10AM, Real Estate Auction begins at 11:30AM. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co., Sharon, WI.

Seymour, WI

10:00 AM, Farm and Personal Property of Bill Kolaske III and Dawn Kolaske, 80-acre farm to offered in parcels, N1021 Lawn Rd. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

MONDAY, MAY 20

**Online Auction

Online Only Auction, Tractors and Ford 7600 Auction, IH966 and Ford 7600 w/ Cab, IH 480 18’ Disk, IH Cyclo Air planter 30” Rows, http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

**Cross Plains, WI

11:00 AM 135 Head of Registered Holstein Dairy Cattle to be held for Eugene & Julie Maier, 8338 Stone Valley Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM 50 Fresh Cows Sell. Profitable, good uddered, low SCC, high component young cows that will work well in any operation. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM Feeder Cattle Auction, expecting over 200 head, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

Reedsville, WI

Noon. Special Machinery Auction following the Hay Auction at Noon to be held at Equity Coop. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock Reedsville, WI.

**Online Only

Online Only Auction, Case IH Farmall Model 95, 314 hrs. One owner; Hesston 1345 Disc-Bine 12’, H&S 1350 Single Axle Spreader and more. Contact http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM Cattle Auction, 117 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle, milking and bred back cows, springing cows and heifers, located at 24321 Hwy 58. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center LLC, Richland Center, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM Special Colored Breed and Organic Dairy Cattle Auction, expecting 250 head of dairy cattle located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Kaukauna, WI

Noon. 70 High Quality Holsteins Selling at Cow Palace North, N2454 Hwy 55. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf, Hartford, WI.

Manawa, WI

9:30 AM Quality Concrete & Excavating, Inc. Auction. Real Estate parcel, tractor loader backhoes & attachments, forklifts, dump trucks and more to be held at 175 Quality Drive. Internet bidding is available via Proxibid.com. Visit our Website for Complete Listing & Terms of Sale https://www.wausauauctioneers.com/. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

**Online Only

Online Only Auction, JD 956 MOCO 15’ Disc-Bine and more. Contact http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Curtiss, WI

9:30 AM Walter Krause Estate Auction, machinery, hay equipment, planting and tillage, general farm. N15684 CTH E. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Browntown, WI

9:00 AM Huge Contractor & Landscape Consignment Auction. 110 E. Murray Street. Online Bidding www.proxibid.com, only large items online beginning at 12:00 PM. More photos https://www.powersauction.com/. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

**Clinton, WI

10:00 AM Jim Milner Auction, backhoe, roll back, trailers, collector trucks and cars, parts, tractor and more to be held at 9611 Tighe Rd. Complete listing https://www.georgeauction.com/. Sale conducted George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM Special Spring Beef Breeding Bull, Stock Cows, and Feeder Cattle Auction, call to consign your bulls, cows and feeders, expecting 500-600 head, 714-559-8232, N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

**Online

Equipment Auction featuring cars, trucks, trailers, skid steer & attach., tractors, farm equipment and more. Lots begin closing May 28 & 29. Inspection is May 17-28 at Smith Auctions, 2231 US Hwy 12, Baldwin, WI. Sale conducted by Baldwin Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

**Menominee, MI

9:00 AM Absolute Auction! Alfredson Bros. Construction Co., forklifts, deck crane & lifts and more to be held at 1610 15th St. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp, Wausau, WI.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

**Horicon, WI

10:00 AM Truck, trencher, yard items, antiques, tools, shop items and more for Pahl Service Inc., 112 Chandler St, Horicon, WI. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

**Denmark, WI

10:00 AM Estate Auction of Ron Stodola and more located at 6298 Cty Road P, Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI.

Accepting consignments for lawn & garden, trees & plants; Recreation items, farm machinery & related items. Consignments to be advertised in the form must be in by May 6th. Consignment forms @ http://auction-specialists.com/. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

**Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge building material & tool auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd., Sandwich, IL. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Co, Sandwich, IL.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

**Online Only Auction

Online Only, GEHL 383Z Mini Excavator, 968 hours, 68” push blade, 19” 4 tooth bucket w/ thumb, http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

**Monticello, WI

11:00 AM 52 H-Grade Holstein Dairy Cows and Springing Heifers sell for AL-ICKX Holsteins Dispersal, W3601 County Hwy C, Monticello, WI. Sale conducted by Koning Auction Service, Monroe, WI.

**Cottage Grove, WI

9:30 AM Construction Equipment Auction. Watch for Complete Listing athttp://auction-specialists.com/http://auction-specialists.com/. 3190 County Rd N, Cottage Grove WI 53527 Directions: East of Madison on Hwys 12 & 18, 5 Miles to County N then North. Sale conducted by Absolute Auction.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

11:00 AM Real Estate Auction. Steven F. Weynand Estate Baraboo State Bank/Third Oak Trust PR. Terms and more info@gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers & Real Estate, Reedsburg, WI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

**Newton, WI

11:00 AM Farm & Dairy Equipment, 2 Story Barn and more to be held in Newton, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Montello, WI

11:00 AM Great Northern Longhorn Classic II Sales, 40 head of registered Longhorn cattle sell, Dave Bilgrien Ranch, 2470 County Road B. Sale conducted by Great Northern Texas Longhorn, Black Creek, WI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

**Withee, WI

9:30 AM Advance Notice Machinery Auction, accepting your full line or partial line of machinery, see website www.premierlivestockandauctions.com , located at N13438 State Hwy 7. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI.

