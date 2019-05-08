Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, MAY 1O

Reeseville, WI

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for Details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

Stratford, WI

11:00 AM, Special Dairy Auction, 355 head, mostly Fleckvieh/Holstein crosses, complete dispersal, 214910 State Highway 97, Stratford, WI 54484. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock Market, Stratford, WI.

Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM, Spring Classic Car, Sign and Automobilia Auction, Live and Online, visit our website at www.YoderSold.com for full listing and photos, N2475 13th Gateway, sale conducted by W Yoder Auction LLC, Wautoma, WI

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Muskego, WI

10:00 AM Tools and collectibles Estate auction to be held at 24111 W. Loomis Rd., Muskego, WI. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction Service, Burlington, WI.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM Tractors & Equip., Farm Antiques & Collectibles, Shop Items and More for Howard Skjolaas Estate & carmen Skjolaas, 1649 County Road B, Stoughton, WI. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

Mauston, WI

10:00 AM Lawn & Leisure Auction to be held for Mauston Equipment and Hillsboro Equipment, located at 650 LaCrosse St., Mauston, WI. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Service, Muscoda, WI.

Holland, MI

10:00 AM Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Tillage, Trucks, Construction Equipment and More for the Spring Farm Consignment Auction to be held at 5075 Russcher Rd. Sale conducted by Dale’s Auctioneering Service LLC, Holland, MI.

Elkhorn, WI

10:00 AM Mike and Patti May Auction, tractors, farm machinery, cattle and showing equip. collectibles, guns etc, see picturs for www.stadeauction.com, N7299 Cty. Rd H. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

Monday, May 13

Online Only Auctions, ending May 13, 2019. Farm Machinery, Auto & Consignment, Construction, Etc. Bid online now at www.hyauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

Tuesday, May 14

Thorp, WI

10:30 AM, farm machinery consignment sale, including choppers, milk meters, baggers, and more, N13653 County Rd. M. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Thorp, WI.

Thorp, WI

11:00 AM, Dairy sale, complete herd dispersal of 100 Holstein Dairy cows, other cows on consignment, N13653 County Rd. M. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Thorp, WI.

**Waunakee, WI

9:00 AM, Ron Wood – Wood'y MHT Auction, tool items, skidsteer, Corvette/trailer, antique collectibles, 5441 Kalesey Ct. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auction, Reedsburg, WI.

**Oconto, WI

11:00 AM, Auction of Short Notice for Zach Kuhn, 150 outstanding high-producing Holsteins, 2 semi loads of Western Hay, 3109 County A. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Brooklyn, WI

10:00 AM, Wolfe Farms Auction, tractors, combine, grain cart, RoGator Sprayer, 2179 County Rd C, more photos at www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI.

THURSDAY, May 16

Withee, WI

11:00 AM, Special monthly dairy heifer auction, expecting 500-600 head. N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

FRIDAY, May 17

**Mason, WI

9:00 AM Now accepting consignments of Tractors, Trucks, Farm Machinery and More for the Northland Consignment Auction to be held at 63750 US Highway 63. Sale conducted by Lulich Auction LLC, Lyndon Station, WI.

**Burlington, WI

11:00 AM, Edward Stone Estate, tractors, skid steer, farm machinery, misc .farms, trucks and motorhome to be held at 2826 Maple Rd. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Reeseville, WI

9:00 AM Very large 2 ring auction featuring 1947 Harley Davidson Knucklehead Chopper, motorcycles, vehicles, trailers, trucks, tools, antiques and more for the Michael Schneider Estate, N4063 Fairwood Rd., Reeseville, WI. Sale conducted by Schroud Auctions, Sun Prairie, WI.

Waterloo, WI

10:00 AM Tractor, farm equip., old farm items & collectibles and more for Ray & Joan Unrein, W8590 Blue Joint Rd., Waterloo, WI. Sale conducted by Marv Dorshorst, Deerfield, WI.

Beaver Dam, WI

9:00 AM Large Consignment Auction, now accepting consignments of Farm & Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Livestock & Barn Equipment and More to be held at W9663 CTH S, Beaver Dam, WI. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Oxford, WI

9:00 AM, Dornacker Equipment Consignment Auction, looking for quality consignments, farm and construction equipment, livestock equipment etc. 1625 E Ormsby St, consignment deadline: May 3rd, drop off deadline: May 15th, 608-439-5761. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

Elkhorn, WI

10:00 AM Personal Property Auction. 35+ Acre farm with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home, large pole bldg. & barn. Property Auction begins at 10AM, Real Estate Auction begins at 11:30AM. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co., Sharon, WI.

**Seymour, WI

10:00 AM, Farm and Personal Property of Bill Kolaske III and Dawn Kolaske, 80 acre farm to offered in parcels, N1021 Lawn Rd. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

**Reedsville, WI

Noon. Special Machinery Auction following the Hay Auction at Noon to be held at Equity Coop. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock Reedsville, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

**Kaukauna, WI

Noon. 70 High Quality Holsteins Selling at Cow Palace North, N2454 Hwy 55. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf, Hartford, WI.

Manawa, WI

9:30 AM Quality Concrete & Excavating, Inc. Auction. Real Estate parcel, tractor loader backhoes & attachments, forklifts, dump trucks and more to be held at 175 Quality Drive. Internet bidding is available via Proxibid.com. Visit our Website for Complete Listing & Terms of Sale www.wausauauctioneer.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

**Curtiss, WI

9:30 AM, Walter Krause Estate Auction, machinery, hay equipment, planting and tillage, general farm. N15684 CTH E. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Denmark, WI

10:00 AM Estate Auction of Ron Stodola located in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI.

Accepting consignments for lawn & garden, trees & plants; Recreation items, farm machinery & related items. Consignments to be advertised in the form must be in by May 6th. Consignment forms @ www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Auction Specialists.

Saturday, June 8

**11:00 AM Real Estate Auction. Steven F. Weynand Estate Baraboo State Bank/Third Oak Trust PR. Terms and more info@gavinbros.com or 608-524-6416. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers & Real Estate, Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

**Montello, WI

11:00 AM, Great Northern Longhorn Classic II Sales, 40 head of registered Longhorn cattle sell, Dave Bilgrien Ranch, 2470 County Road B. Sale conducted by Great Northern Texas Longhorn, Black Creek, WI.

