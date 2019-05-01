Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, MAY 03

Loyal, WI

Special Heifer and Dairy Sale, 2 complete dispersals and over 200 heifers already consigned, expecting 450 head, please call to consign, 715-216-1897, W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co, Loyal, WI.

Greenleaf, WI

11AM, Hide-A-Way Acres Auction, 250 head of high producing Holstein milk cows and springing heifers, 2578 Park Road. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

Portage WI,

10:30AM, Heinze Dairy Auction, complete milking herd dispersal, 250 head of registered commercial Holsteins, W10070 St. Hwy 127. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty, Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Brillion, WI

10:30 AM Large & Diverse Auction with 2 rings selling for the Estate of Vern & Judy Mastey located off US Hwy 10, Brillion, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Baraboo, WI

10:00 AM 12 Tractors & Equipment, Engines & Parts and More for the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club Annual Consignment Auction located at 53347 Sand Rd. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

Hartford, WI

10:00 AM Tractors & Equip., Recreational Vehicles, Etc., Guns, Tools & Shop Equipment and More for Dale Pollnow, 611 Dublin Dr., Hartford, WI. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Union Grove, WI

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Online

CONSIGNMENTS WANTED for Annual Spring Consignment Sale Saturday, May 4. Consignments to be advertised must be in by Wednesday, April 10th. More Info & Consignment Form @www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM, Lawn and Garden Auction, now accepting consignments, 4510 County Road F. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM, Annual Spring Construction Consignment Auction, cranes, excavators, forklifts, skid steer, etc. W5659 County Rd Y. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Waterloo, WI

10:00AM, Fred Huebner Auction, tractors and farm equipment etc. N7388 Airport R. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty, Sharon, WI.

**Thorp, WI

9:00 AM Connecting Kids With Calves, connecting calves with dairy youth exhibitors, all dairy breeds being offered for sale, N13653 County Rd. M. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Thorp, WI.

SUNDAY, MAY 05

Hampshire, IL

9:00 AM Golf Course Equip., Approx 100 Lawn & Garden Tractors, Skidsteers & Track Ldrs. And Much More for the Annual Lawn & Turf Equipment Auction for Buck Bros. John Deere Store, 14N937 US Hwy 20. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

Arcadia, WI

11:00 AM Utility Tractors & Lawn Tractors, Misc. Lawn & Garden, Camper, AtV & More for the Lawn & Garden Auction to be held at Value Implement, Hwy 93, Arcadia, WI. Sale conducted by Northern Investment Co., Independence, WI.

Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge Building Material & Tool Auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Road. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Company, Sandwich, IL.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

Online

Auto, Farm, Lawn & Garden, Collectibles, Household, Outdoor Items and More Online Auction ending May 6 & 7. Browse & Bid at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house May 2, 9-4 at Hansen Auction Group, 1000 Rock Ledge Lane, Neenah, WI. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

Reedsburg, WI

11:00 AM, Ralph and Maura Thompson Auction, 133 head of high grade Holstein cattle, E7698A Briar Bluff Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

Arcadia, WI.

9:30 AM Vehicles, Tractors/Skidsteers, Tillage & Harvesting Equipment and More Farm Machinery Auction to be held at Value Implement, Hwy 93, Arcadia, WI. Sale conducted by Northern Investment Co., Independence, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM, Feeder Cattle Auction, expecting 250-350 head of Feeder Cattle, N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM, Dairy auction, complete herd dispersals of numerous herds, N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Loyal, WI

10:30 AM Complete Herd Dispersal, Dairy & Hay sale. Sale location W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy & Cattle Auction Co. Check website for more details www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, MAY 1O

Reeseville, WI

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for Details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

**Stratford, WI

11:00 AM, Special Dairy Auction, 355 head, mostly Fleckvieh/Holstein crosses, complete dispersal, 214910 State Highway 97, Stratford, WI 54484. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock Market, Stratford, WI.

**Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM, Spring Classic Car, Sign and Automobilia Auction, Live and Online, visit our website at www.YoderSold.com for full listing and photos, N2475 13th Gateway, sale conducted by W Yoder Auction LLC, Wautoma, WI

SATURDAY, MAY 11

**Muskego, WI

10:00 AM Tools and collectibles Estate auction to be held at 24111 W. Loomis Rd., Muskego, WI. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction Service, Burlington, WI.

**Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM Tractors & Equip., Farm Antiques & Collectibles, Shop Items and More for Howard Skjolaas Estate & carmen Skjolaas, 1649 County Road B, Stoughton, WI. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Mauston, WI

10:00 AM Lawn & Leisure Auction to be held for Mauston Equipment and Hillsboro Equipment, located at 650 LaCrosse St., Mauston, WI. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Service, Muscoda, WI.

Holland, MI

10:00 AM Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Tillage, Trucks, Construction Equipment and More for the Spring Farm Consignment Auction to be held at 5075 Russcher Rd. Sale conducted by Dale’s Auctioneering Service LLC, Holland, MI.

**Elkhorn, WI

10:00 AM Mike and Patti May Auction, tractors, farm machinery, cattle and showing equip. collectibles, guns etc, see picturs for www.stadeauction.com, N7299 Cty. Rd H. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

**Thorp, WI

10:30 AM, farm machinery consignment sale, including choppers, milk meters, baggers, and more, N13653 County Rd. M. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Thorp, WI.

**Thorp, WI

11:00 AM, Dairy sale, complete herd dispersal of 100 Holstein Dairy cows, other cows on consignment, N13653 County Rd. M. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Thorp, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

**Brooklyn, WI

10:00 AM, Wolfe Farms Auction, tractors, combine, grain cart, RoGator Sprayer, 2179 County Rd C, more photos at www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM, Special monthly dairy heifer auction, expecting 500-600 head. N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

**Reeseville, WI

9:00 AM Very large 2 ring auction featuring 1947 Harley Davidson Knucklehead Chopper, motorcycles, vehicles, trailers, trucks, tools, antiques and more for the Michael Schneider Estate, N4063 Fairwood Rd., Reeseville, WI. Sale conducted by Schroud Auctions, Sun Prairie, WI.

**Waterloo, WI

10:00 AM Tractor, farm equip., old farm items & collectibles and more for Ray & Joan Unrein, W8590 Blue Joint Rd., Waterloo, WI. Sale conducted by Marv Dorshorst, Deerfield, WI.

Beaver Dam, WI

9:00 AM Large Consignment Auction, now accepting consignments of Farm & Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Livestock & Barn Equipment and More to be held at W9663 CTH S, Beaver Dam, WI. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Oxford, WI

9:00 AM, Dornacker Equipment Consignment Auction, looking for quality consignments, farm and construction equipment, livestock equipment etc. 1625 E Ormsby St, consignment deadline: May 3rd, drop off deadline: May 15th, 608-439-5761. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

Elkhorn, WI

10:00 AM Personal Property Auction. 35+ Acre farm with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home, large pole bldg. & barn. Property Auction begins at 10AM, Real Estate Auction begins at 11:30AM. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co., Sharon, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Manawa, WI

9:30 AM Quality Concrete & Excavating, Inc. Auction. Real Estate parcel, tractor loader backhoes & attachments, forklifts, dump trucks and more to be held at 175 Quality Drive. Internet bidding is available via Proxibid.com. Visit our Website for Complete Listing & Terms of Sale www.wausauauctioneer.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

SATURDAY, JUNE 01

**Denmark, WI

10:00 AM Estate Auction of Ron Stodola located in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI.

Accepting consignments for lawn & garden, trees & plants; Recreation items, farm machinery & related items. Consignments to be advertised in the form must be in by May 6th. Consignment forms @ www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Auction Specialists.

