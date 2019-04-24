Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM Northeast WI Beef producers Cooperative 2019 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale to be held at Equity Livestock Market. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock Market, Bonduel, WI.

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM Machinery Consignment Sale to be held at Equity Coop, Reedsville. Sale conducted by Equity Coop, Reedsville, WI.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction, selling bred and open heifers, expecting 300-400 head of heifers, N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI.

Medford, WI

10:30 AM Machinery Consignment Sale, farm machinery, power & hand tools, consignments accepted through Thursday. Sale conducted by Equity Coop, Reedsville, WI.

Jefferson, WI

9:30 AM, Dairy and Farm Equipment Auction, 79 head of hi-grade dairy cows, tractors, skid loaders and farm machinery, N3660 State Rd 89, sale conducted by Bill State Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

Coleman, WI

11:00 AM, Yoap’s Blue Ribbon Farm, 20 springing Holstein Heifers, 50 head of beef cattle, 7 collector tractors, 11232 Ledge Lane, sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Denmark, WI

10:30 AM Tom Riemer Estate Auction, Real Estate Property to sell at 12:00PM. Open House Saturday 4/20 1PM – 4PM. For pictures visit www.bocheksales.com. Sale conducted by Ralph Bocheck, Bocheck Sales (920) 559-0466, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

Milton, WI

9:30 AM Farm, Outdoor, Shop Related, Vehicles and More for the Annual Consignment Auction to be held at Ahren’s Storage Facilities, 11306 N State Hwy 26. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Milton, WI.

Denmark, WI

9:30 AM Farm Equipment and Personal Property sale of Dale & Gayle Reznichek, 159 Acre Dairy Farm, 278 Head High-grade Holstein Dairy Cattle to be held at 17001 Herold Road, Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Wausau, WI

TBA. Wisconsin Contractors 54th Annual Auction to be held April 26th & 27th at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Sale conducted by Nitke Auction Center, Wausau, WI.

Watertown, WI

TBA Tractor & Farm Machinery Consignments Needed for Jones Auction Service 2nd Annual Live Consignment Sale to be held at Badgerland Park. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

Daggett, MI

11:00 AM, Hunting Land and personal property of Pastor Craig and Pat Weber, 80 acres of prime hunting land w/ year around home and camp, house hold items, etc. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

Milton, WI

10:00 AM, Estate of Todd Gabower Auction, collector vehicles, tractors, equipment, sailboat, 10225 N Milton Rd (Business Hwy 26). Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI.

**Oshkosh, WI

9:00 AM Approximately 500 Guns. Shotguns, Handguns & Rifle for Jon’s Gun Shop located at 2968 Jackson St., Oshkosh, WI. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wautoma, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Seymour, WI

9:00 AM Seymour FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Consignments taken 9am-5pm Thurs., Fri. & Sat. Before Auction Date. Sale held at the Outagamie Cty. Fairgrounds, Seymour, WI. Sale conducted by Seymour FFA Alumni, Seymour, WI.

Hampshire, IL

11:00 AM Tractor, Hay Equip., Pickup, Collector Car, Trailers and More for the Estate of John Lucchetti, 45W666 Allen Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auction, Huntley, IL.

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM. EXCITING TWO-DAY EVENT. Vintage Tractor Pull & Consignment Auction. Details @ www.jonesauctionservice.com & jonesauctionservice on Facebook. Located at Family Fun Days @ Badgerland Park, N1086 Cty Rd L, Watertown. Sale conducted by Jones Auction, Watertown, WI.

Marengo, IL

9:30 AM, Roy Dollman Estate Auction, tractors and skid steer, farm machinery, antiques and collectibles, 19106 W. Coral Rd, see pictures at www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM 21st Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale/Rain or Shine Event to be held at W6904 Silver Creek Rd. www.jonesauctionservice.com Online Equipment Auction, lots begin closing at 6PM, cars, trucks, trailers, skid steer attachments etc, inspection: Friday April 19th - Monday April 29th 8am-5pm, Saturdays 8AM-Noon, 2231 US Hwy 12 Baldwin, WI. Call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net, Sale conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

Online

Construction & Farm Equipment, Recreational, Antiques, Tools and More. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House April 24th, 10-3 pm at W4840 Quinney Rd., Chilton, WI. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

Suamico, WI

11:00 AM, Annual Consignment Auction of Former Abrams Lumber, 5731 Lade Beach Rd, advertising deadline is April 15. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

MONDAY, APRIL 29

Online

Online Equipment Auction, lots begin closing at 6PM, cars, trucks, trailers, skid steer attachments etc, inspection: Friday April 19th - Monday April 29th 8am-5pm, Saturdays 8AM-Noon, 2231 US Hwy 12 Baldwin, WI, for information please call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net, sale conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

10:30 AM 85 Head Sale. 65 Brown Swiss, 15 Guernseys, 6 Milking Shorthorns. Located at Great Northern Sales Arena W4226 Hwy 23 Fond du Lac, WI. Sale conducted by Modern Associates, St Paris, OH.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

**Reedsville, WI

12:00 NOON Outstanding Milking Herd & Select Heifer Dispersal of Marsh Edge Dairy, Steve & Mary Leitner to be held in Reedsville, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Online

Over 140 Items Farm Retirement – Tractors, Combine, Skid Steer & More. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House April 26th & 29th at 21071 Melo Dr., Grantsburg, WI. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

Online

Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar Public Online Auction for Brocach Irish Pub. Inspection Dat Apr. 23, 10am-4pm at 7 W Main St., Madison, WI. See gerlachauctions.com. Sale conducted by Gerlach Companies, Hartland, WI.

**Withee, WI

11AM, Special Feeder Cattle and Bred Beef Auction, expecting 600-700 head, N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI

Wednesday, May 1

Withee, WI

10:00 AM, Machinery Auction, please call to consign your machinery, 715-229-2500, N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM, Trautman Family Farm Auction, tractors, farm machinery, livestock equipment, CAT crawler and more, 2049 Skaalen Rd. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI

88+/- Acre Online Only Auction, Property located at Oshaukata Rd., Poynette, WI. Preview Dates are April 7, 14 & 21, 11-1PM or call to set up time. Contact hameleauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auction & Realty, Portage, WI.

**Withee, WI

11AM, Dairy Auction, dairy cattle to sell immediately after machinery, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30AM, Dairy Cattle Auction, 120 head of Holstein dairy cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 2

**New Holstein, WI

10:00 AM Dave’s Equipment Annual Spring Consignment Auction to be held at W757 Kiel Rd., Marytown, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

CONSIGNMENTS WANTED for Annual Spring Consignment Sale Saturday, May 4th. Consignments to be advertised must be in by Wednesday, April 10th. More Info & Consignment Form @www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Wausau, WI

9AM, Lawn and Garden Auction, now accepting consignments, 4510 County Road. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

Loyal, WI

Special Heifer and Dairy Sale, 2 complete dispersals and over 200 heifers already consigned, expecting 450 head, please call to consign, 715-216-1897, W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co, Loyal, WI.

Greenleaf, WI

11AM, Hide-A-Way Acres Auction, 250 head of high producing Holstein milk cows and springing heifers, 2578 Park Road. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

**Portage WI

10:30AM, Heinze Dairy Auction, complete milking herd dispersal, 250 head of registered commercial Holsteins, W10070 St. Hwy 127. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty, Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

**Brillion, WI

10:30 AM Large & Diverse Auction with 2 rings selling for the Estate of Vern & Judy Mastey located off US Hwy 10, Brillion, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

**Baraboo, WI

10:00 AM 12 Tractors & Equipment, Engines & Parts and More for the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club Annual Consignment Auction located at 53347 Sand Rd. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Hartford, WI

10:00 AM Tractors & Equip., Recreational Vehicles, Etc., Guns, Tools & Shop Equipment and More for Dale Pollnow, 611 Dublin Dr., Hartford, WI. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Union Grove, WI

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Online

Merrill, WI

9AM, Lawn and Garden Auction, now accepting consignments, 4510 County Road F. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

9AM, Annual Spring Construction Consignment Auction, cranes, excavators, forklifts, skid steer, etc. W5659 County Rd Y. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

**Waterloo, WI

10AM, Fred Huebner Auction, tractors and farm equipment etc. N7388 Airport R. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty, Sharon, WI.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

**Hampshire, IL

9:00 AM Golf Course Equip., Approx 100 Lawn & Garden Tractors, Skidsteers & Track Ldrs. And Much More for the Annual Lawn & Turf Equipment Auction for Buck Bros. John Deere Store, 14N937 US Hwy 20. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

**Arcadia, WI

11:00 AM Utility Tractors & Lawn Tractors, Misc. Lawn & Garden, Camper, AtV & More for the Lawn & Garden Auction to be held at Value Implement, Hwy 93, Arcadia, WI. Sale conducted by Northern Investment Co., Independence, WI.

Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge Building Material & Tool Auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Road. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Company, Sandwich, IL.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

**Online

Auto, Farm, Lawn & Garden, Collectibles, Household, Outdoor Items and More Online Auction ending May 6 & 7. Browse & Bid at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house May 2, 9-4 at Hansen Auction Group, 1000 Rock Ledge Lane, Neenah, WI. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

**Reedsburg, WI

11AM, Ralph and Maura Thompson Auction, 133 head of high grade Holstein cattle, E7698A Briar Bluff Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

**Arcadia, WI.

9:30 AM Vehicles, Tractors/Skidsteers, Tillage & Harvesting Equipment and More Farm Machinery Auction to be held at Value Implement, Hwy 93, Arcadia, WI. Sale conducted by Northern Investment Co., Independence, WI.

FRIDAY, MAY 1O

Reeseville, WI

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for Details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Holland, MI

10:00 AM Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Tillage, Trucks, Construction Equipment and More for the Spring Farm Consignment Auction to be held at 5075 Russcher Rd. Sale conducted by Dale’s Auctioneering Service LLC, Holland, MI.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

**Beaver Dam, WI

9:00 AM Large Consignment Auction, now accepting consignments of Farm & Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Livestock & Barn Equipment and More to be held at W9663 CTH S, Beaver Dam, WI. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Oxford, WI

9AM, Dornacker Equipment Consignment Auction, looking for quality consignments, farm and construction equipment, livestock equipment etc. 1625 E Ormsby St, consignment deadline: May 3rd, drop off deadline: May 15th, 608-439-5761. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

**Denmark, WI

10:00 AM Estate Auction of Ron Stodola located in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

