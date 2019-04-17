Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

**Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

Friday, April 19

Mason, WI

10 AM Farm Auction. Live Auction onsite- Absentee bidding will be available on some items. Call with any questions. 1/2 north of Mason, WI on Hwy 63, west on Lund Road or 3 miles south of Hwy 2, on Hwy 63, west on Lund Road. Watch for Auction Signs

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Rio, WI

9:00 AM Taylor Annual Spring Consignment Auction to be held at Norman Taylor Jr & Beverly Taylor Farm. See www.RitgerDrendel.com for listings. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

Algoma, WI

12:00 NOON Complete Machinery, Tractors, Feed & Special Items for Thayse Dairy, E4282 County Road S. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc., Gillett, WI.

Rio, WI

TBA Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed and More for the Taylor Consignment Auction, Norman Jr & Bev Taylor Farm, N4246 Hagan Rd. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

Suring, WI

11AM, Large Machinery Auction at Sleeter Farms, clean JD machinery, located at 9947 Madsen Rd. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI

Monticello, WI

9:30AM, Complete Farm Equipment Auction, tractors, duals combine, etc., N5810 Co F. sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown,

Reedsburg, WI

9AM, Farm Consignment, tractors, hay and forage, planting and tillage, and misc. farm, E8128 State Road 23 and 33, sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI

Belvidere, IL

9AM, Very Large Public Auction, tractor and farm equipment, boat, coins, sterling antiques and more, Boone Co. Fairgrounds, 8847 Rt. 76, 1 mi. North of Belvidere, sale conducted by Lee Auction Service

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Online

53 (mol) Mostly Prime Farmland Acres Online Bidding Only Sale, located at # Bradley & McMillin Rd., Sec. 2, Lima/Whitewater, WI. Full details at www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

Elk Mound, WI

12:000 PM – 3:00 PM Open House. Located at N5117 765th Street Elk Mound, WI 54739. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

Seymour, WI

9:00 AM Seymour FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Consignments taken 9am-5pm Thurs.-Sat. before auction date. Auction is held at the Outagamie Co. Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Seymour FFA Alumni, Seymour, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Long Prairie, MN

10:00 AM Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Combine, General Farm Equipment and More for Paul & Fran Reinbold to be held at 19943 County Road 36. Sale conducted by Mid-American Auction Co Inc., Sauk Centre, MN.

**Two Rivers, WI

10:30 AM Farm Equipment, Quality Reg. Dairy Heifers and More Auction for Shamdale Farms LLC, 7607 Tannery Rd.,Two Rivers, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Baraga, MI.

10:00 AM Hogan Land Sales. Tractors, Trailers, Dump Truck, Special & Misc. Items. Located at 16115 Bellaire Road, Baraga, MI. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wasau, WI.

Loganville, WI

9AM, Duane and Lucy Reinecke Estate, tractors, skid steers, farm equipment etc., S6606 Hwy D W, sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

**Online Only

Semi, Trailers & Heavy Equipment Inventory Reduction. Auction End Tuesday, April 23, 2019. For more information and items visit www.hyauctions.com or call 715-837-1015. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

**Withee, WI

11AM, Special Feeder Cattle and Bred Beef Auction, expecting 650-850 head, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

Wednesday, April 24

Online Only

Riffey Ag Service LLC Machinery Auction, ends at 3pm, semi tanker/trailers, farm items, more info at www.gavinbros.com, sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

**Withee, WI

11AM, Dairy Auction, complete herd dispersal, expecting 250 head of dairy cattle, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

Thursday, April 25

**Brillion, WI

9:30 AM Tractors, Skidsteers & Attachments, Combine, Heads & Head Transport Wagons and More for the 2019 Forest Junction Spring Consignment Auction to be held at CA Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 US Hwy 10. Sale conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction, Brillion, WI.

South Wayne, WI

South Wayne, WI

South Wayne, WI

10:00 AM Agryle Stainless Complete Close-Out Auction. Vehicles, Shop Equipment and more located at 308 W/ Grove St.. For more information and photos visit www.powersauction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Servic, Browntown, WI.

Reedsburg, WI.

11:00 AM 90 Head of Murray Grey cows, calves, & yearlings. For more information contact Larry at (608) 415-2753. Full catalog at www.gavinbros.com. Located at S4340 County Rd. S, Reedsburg, WI. 53959. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auction, Reedsburg, WI.

Online

Construction and cranberry equipment, over 150 items. W2208 McLean Dr Warrens, WI 54666. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group hansenauctiongroup.com.

**Loyal, WI

10:30AM, Special Dairy and Feeder Sale, complete dispersal, W1461 State Hwy 98, sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co, Loyal, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM Northeast WI Beef producers Cooperative 2019 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale to be held at Equity Livestock Market. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock Market, Bonduel, WI.

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM Machinery Consignment Sale to be held at Equity Coop, Reedsville. Sale conducted by Equity Coop, Reedsville, WI.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction, selling bred and open heifers, expecting 300-400 head of heifers, N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI.

**Medford, WI

**Medford, WI

10:30AM Machinery Consignment Sale, farm machinery, power & hand tools, consignments accepted through Thursday. Sale conducted by Equity Coop, Reedsville, WI.

**Jefferson, WI

**Jefferson, WI

9:30AM, Dairy and Farm Equipment Auction, 79 head of hi-grade dairy cows, tractors, skid loaders and farm machinery, N3660 State Rd 89, sale conducted by Bill State Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

**Coleman, WI

**Coleman, WI

11AM, Yoap's Blue Ribbon Farm, 20 springing Holstein Heifers, 50 head of beef cattle, 7 collector tractors, 11232 Ledge Lane, sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

**Reedsville, WI

10:30AM Machinery Consignment Sale, farm machinery, power & hand tools, consignments accepted through Thursday. Sale conducted by Equity Coop, Reedsville, WI.

**Jefferson, WI

9:30AM, Dairy and Farm Equipment Auction, 79 head of hi-grade dairy cows, tractors, skid loaders and farm machinery, N3660 State Rd 89, sale conducted by Bill State Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

**Coleman, WI

11AM, Yoap’s Blue Ribbon Farm, 20 springing Holstein Heifers, 50 head of beef cattle, 7 collector tractors, 11232 Ledge Lane, sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

**Denmark, WI

10:30AM Tom Riemer Estate Auction, Real Estate Property to sell at 12:00PM. Open House Saturday 4/20 1PM – 4PM. For pictures visit www.bocheksales.com. Sale conducted by Ralph Bocheck, Bocheck Sales (920) 559-0466.

**Milton, WI

9:30 AM Farm, Outdoor, Shop Related, Vehicles and More for the Annual Consignment Auction to be held at Ahren’s Storage Facilities, 11306 N State Hwy 26. Sale conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Milton, WI.

Denmark, WI

9:30 AM Farm Equipment and Personal Property sale of Dale & Gayle Reznichek, 159 Acre Dairy Farm, 278 Head High-grade Holstein Dairy Cattle to be held at 17001 Herold Road, Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Wausau, WI

TBA. Wisconsin Contractors 54th Annual Auction to be held April 26th & 27th at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Sale conducted by Nitke Auction Center, Wausau, WI.

Watertown, WI

TBA Tractor & Farm Machinery Consignments Needed for Jones Auction Service 2nd Annual Live Consignment Sale to be held at Badgerland Park. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

Daggett, MI

11AM, Hunting Land and personal property of Pastor Craig and Pat Weber, 80 acres of prime hunting land w/ year around home and camp, house hold items, etc. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

**Milton, WI

10AM, Estate of Todd Gabower Auction, collector vehicles, tractors, equipment, sailboat, 10225 N Milton Rd (Business Hwy 26) sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

**Hampshire, IL

11:00 AM Tractor, Hay Equip., Pickup, Collector Car, Trailers and More for the Estate of John Lucchetti, 45W66 Allen Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auction, Huntley, IL.

Watertown, WI

10 AM. EXCITING TWO-DAY EVENT. Vintage Tractor Pull & Consignment Auction. Details @ www.jonesauctionservice.com & jonesauctionservice on Facebook. Located at Family Fun Days @ Badgerland Park, N1086 Cty Rd L, Watertown. Sale conducted by Jones Auction, Watertown, WI.

**Marengo, IL

9:30AM, Roy Dollman Estate Auction, tractors and skid steer, farm machinery, antiques and collectibles, 19106 W. Coral Rd, see pictures at www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI.

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM 21st Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale/Rain or Shine Event to be held at W6904 Silver Creek Rd. www.jonesauctionservice.com Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

Online

Online Equipment Auction, lots begin closing at 6PM, cars, trucks, trailers, skid steer attachments etc, inspection: Friday April 19th - Monday April 29th 8am-5pm, Saturdays 8AM-Noon, 2231 US Hwy 12 Baldwin, WI, for information please call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net, sale conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

**Online

Construction & Farm Equipment, Recreational, Antiques, Tools and More. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House April 24th, 10-3 pm at W4840 Quinney Rd., Chilton, WI. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

Suamico, WI

11AM, Annual Consignment Auction of Former Abrams Lumber, 5731 Lade Beach Rd, advertising deadline is April 15. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

MONDAY, APRIL 29

**Online

Online Equipment Auction, lots begin closing at 6PM, cars, trucks, trailers, skid steer attachments etc, inspection: Friday April 19th - Monday April 29th 8am-5pm, Saturdays 8AM-Noon, 2231 US Hwy 12 Baldwin, WI, for information please call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net, sale conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

10:30 AM 85 Head Sale. 65 Brown Swiss, 15 Guernseys, 6 Milking Shorthorns. Located at Great Northern Sales Arena W4226 Hwy 23 Fon Du Lac, WI. Sale conducted by Modern Associates, St Paris, OH.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

**Reedsville, WI.

12:00 NOON Outstanding Milking Herd & Select Heifer Dispersal of Marsh Edge Dairy, Steve & Mary Leitner to be held in Reedsville, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

**Online

Over 140 Items Farm Retirement – Tractors, Combine, Skid Steer & More. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House April 26th & 29th at 21071 Melo Dr., Grantsburg, WI. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

**Online

Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar Public Online Auction for Brocach Irish Pub. Inspection Dat Apr. 23, 10am-4pm at 7 W Main St., Madison, WI. See gerlachauctions.com. Sale conducted by Gerlach Companies, Hartland, WI.

Wednesday, May 1

Withee, WI

10AM, Machinery Auction, please call to consign your machinery, 715-229-2500, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

**Stoughton, WI

10AM, Trautman Family Farm Auction, tractors, farm machinery, livestock equipment, CAT crawler and more, 2049 Skaalen Rd, sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI.

Online

88+/- Acre Online Only Auction, Property located at Oshaukata Rd., Poynette, WI. Preview Dates are April 7, 14 & 21, 11-1PM or call to set up time. Contact hameleauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auction & Realty, Portage, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 2

**New Holstein, WI

10:00 AM Dave’s Equipment Annual Spring Consignment Auction to be held at W757 Kiel Rd., Marytown, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

CONSIGNMENTS WANTED for Annual Spring Consignment Sale Saturday, May 4th. Consignments to be advertised must be in by Wednesday, April 10th. More Info & Consignment Form @www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Online

88+/- Acre Online Only Auction, Property located at Oshaukata Rd., Poynette, WI. Preview Dates are April 7, 14 & 21, 11-1PM or call to set up time. Contact hameleauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auction & Realty, Portage, WI.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

**Loyal, WI

Special Heifer and Dairy Sale, 2 complete dispersals and over 200 heifers already consigned, expecting 450 head, please call to consign, 715-216-1897, W1461 State Hwy 98, sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co, Loyal, WI.

**Greenleaf, WI

11AM, Hide-A-Way Acres Auction, 250 head of high producing Holstein milk cows and springing heifers, 2578 Park Road, sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Union Grove, WI

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Online

CONSIGNMENTS WANTED for Annual Spring Consignment Sale Saturday, May 4th. Consignments to be advertised must be in by Wednesday, April 10th. More Info & Consignment Form @www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Merrill, WI

9AM, Lawn and Garden Auction, now accepting consignments, 4510 County Road F, sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

**Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge Building Material & Tool Auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Road. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Company, Sandwich, IL.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Holland, MI

10:00 AM Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Tillage, Trucks, Construction Equipment and More for the Spring Farm Consignment Auction to be held at 5075 Russcher Rd. Sale conducted by Dale’s Auctioneering Service LLC, Holland, MI.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

**Oxford, WI

9AM, Dornacker Equipment Consignment Auction, looking for quality consignments, farm and construction equipment, livestock equipment etc. 1625 E Ormsby St, consignment deadline: May 3rd, drop off deadline: May 15th, 608-439-5761, sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Brownton, WI.

