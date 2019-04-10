Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

**Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Online

Tractors and Farm Machinery Auction Ending April 22nd at 6:00PM, International Tractors & Farm Machinery at hansenauctiongroup.com. Auction conducted by Hansen Auction Group of Neenah, WI.

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM Northeast WI Beef producers Cooperative 2019 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale to be held at Equity Livestock Market. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock Market, Bonduel, WI.

ONLINE

Real Estate Auction Ending April 12th, 223 Acres of Prime Ag & Hunting Land located 6 Miles S of Durand, WI. Sale conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

Oconto Falls, WI

9:30 AM Farm Equipment and Feed Auction, 332 Head of Outstanding Grade Cattle to be held at 8804 Holtz Road, Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Hillpoint, WI

10:30 AM Farm Machinery Sale. Tractors, Choppers, Tires, Etc. For further information call Frank (608)-588-4750. Located at S7991A County Hwy G, Hillpoint, WI 53937. Sale Conducted by GAVIN BROS AUCTIONEERS, St. Reedsburg, WI.

**ONLINE

Farm Machinery Auction. Online Auction Closes: April 23rd, 6:00 pm. BID NOW AT HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Marion, WI

9:00 AM Spring Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at Farmers Livestock Exchange on Swamp Rd. Sale conducted by Carley Sales Inc., Marion, WI.

Columbus, WI

9:30 AM Tractors & Equipment, Truck, Lawn & Garden, Tools & More for Tim Zander, 1545 Heyden Dr. Sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM Trucks, Trailers, Plows, Skid Loaders, Attachments, Concrete Tools and More for Eastside Concrete Construction LLC, 2091 Leslie Rd. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

Neillsville, WI

Sale Dates are April 10-13. Largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale in the Midwest. Central Wisconsin Horse Sale to be held at Clark County Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Central WI Horse Sales, Spencer, WI.

Elkhart Lake, WI

10 AM, Estate of Emery Platz, Real Estate, Harvestore Silo, Machinery, Antiques, and Collectibles, N9436 Snake Rd. Sale conducted by Thiel and Thiel Auctions and Thiel Real Estate, Chilton, WI.

Baraboo, WI

10 AM, Complete Dispersal, 215 Registered Holsteins sell, S5455 State Rd 136, sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co. Inc, Fond du Lac, WI.

Helenville, WI

10:30 AM, Dean and Donna Miller, Tractors and Skid Steer, Farm Machinery, Cattle, W3343 Markert Rd. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co, Sharon, WI.

Armstrong Creek, WI

11 AM, Real Estate and Personal Property Auction, Phil Dyckowski Estate, 112 Acre farm to be offered in parcels, tractor trucks etc, 7776 Kisonas Lane, sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Gillett, WI

11 AM, 36th Annual Consignment Auction for Gillett FFA Alumni, tractors and farm items, Oconto Co. Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

Online

Tractors, Truck and Farm Machinery Liquidation, Open House April 9 from 10-3 PM at E4999 Butternut Ridge Rd., Weyauwega, WI. Go to hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Blue River, WI.

10:00 AM Machinery, Vehicles, Trailer & ATV’s and More for the Estate Farm Auction of Alton Lisney, 12563 West Ridge Rd. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

Wisconsin Dells, WI

10 AM, Sommers Farm Auction, Farm Equipment, located at E9348 Oak Hill Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

Stratford, WI

12:00 PM, Special Dairy Auction. Complete Herd Dispersal, 70 Dairy cattle, 10 Holstein heifers. Early Consignments, 20 Holstein heifers, 5 Holstein dairy cows. Located at 214910 State Highway 97, Stratford, WI 54484. Sale conducted by Equity Co-Op Livestock Auction, Stratford, WI.

**Watertown, WI

10 AM, Jim and Tena Borchardt Auction, tractors, skid steer, farm equipment, etc. W6090 Train Rd., sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction and Realty Co, Sharon, WI

**Oneida, WI

11 AM, Herd Disperal for Pleasant View Dairy, 150 head of dairy cattle, 274 Riverdale Drive, sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate, Coleman, WI

**Withee, WI

11 AM, Feeder Cattle Auction, expecting 650-850 head, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Luxemburg, WI

12:00 NOON Public Land Auction of approximately 66 acres for Robert & Lora Malcore, N5816 Hawthorne Rd. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Gillett, WI.

**Withee, WI

11 AM, Dairy Auction, complete herd dispersal, expecting 300 head of dairy cattle, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Withee, WI

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM, Dairy Cattle Auction, 173 head of Holstein Dairy cattle, 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca), sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center LLC, Richland Center, WI

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Dodgeville, WI

8:00 AM Machinery Auction to be held at 1414 State Road 23. Sale conducted by Hennessey Implement, Dodgeville, WI.

Fremont, WI

11:00 AM Farm Machinery and Cattle Auction of Dan Strey. 70 Head of High-Grade Holstein Dairy Cattle at W1242 Apache Avenue, Fremont, WI. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Elkhart Lake, WI

11:00 AM Special Retirement Auction for Carl Maeuser, Elkhart Lake, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Cornell, WI

11 AM, Machinery Auction, tractors, end loader, planting and tillage milking equipment, 29037 CTH S, sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI

**Elk Mound, WI

10:00 AM – 3:00PM Open House for International Tractors and Farm Machinery. Open house at N5117 765th Street, Elk Mound, WI for Online Auction at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

**Withee, WI

11 AM, Special Sheep and Goat Auction, 45-60# kid goats and 50-65# lambs, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI

Friday, April 19

**Mason, WI

10 AM Farm Auction. Live Auction onsite- Absentee bidding will be available on some items. Call with any questions. 1/2 north of Mason, Wi on Hwy 63, west on Lund Road or 3 miles south of Hwy 2, on Hwy 63, west on Lund Road , Watch for Auction Signs

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Rio, WI

9:00 AM Taylor Annual Spring Consignment Auction to be held at Norman Taylor Jr & Beverly Taylor Farm. See www.RitgerDrendel.com for listings. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

Algoma, WI

12:00 NOON Complete Machinery, Tractors, Feed & Special Items for Thayse Dairy, E4282 County Road S. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc., Gillett, WI.

Rio, WI

TBA Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed and More for the Taylor Consignment Auction, Norman Jr & Bev Taylor Farm, N4246 Hagan Rd. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

Suring, WI

11 AM, Large Machinery Auction at Sleeter Farms, clean JD machinery, located at 9947 Madsen Rd. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI

*Monticello, WI

9:30 AM, Complete Farm Equipment Auction, tractors, duals combine, etc., N5810 Co F. sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown,

**Reedsburg, WI

9 AM, Farm Consignment, tractors, hay and forage, planting and tillage, and misc. farm, E8128 State Road 23 and 33, sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI

**Belvidere, IL

9 AM, Very Large Public Auction, tractor and farm equipment, boat, coins, sterling antiques and more, Boone Co. Fairgrounds, 8847 Rt. 76, 1 mi. North of Belvidere, sale conducted by Lee Auction Service

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Online

53 (mol) Mostly Prime Farmland Acres Online Bidding Only Sale, located at # Bradley & McMillin Rd., Sec. 2, Lima/Whitewater, WI. Full details at www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

**Elk Mound, WI

12:000 PM – 3:00 PM Open House. Located at N5117 765th Street Elk Mound, WI 54739. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

**Long Prairie, MN

10:00 AM Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Combine, General Farm Equipment and More for Paul & Fran Reinbold to be held at 19943 County Road 36. Sale conducted by Mid-American Auction Co Inc., Sauk Centre, MN.

Two Rivers, WI

10:30 AM Farm Equipment, Quality Reg. Dairy Heifers and More Auction for Shamdale Farms LLC, Two Rivers, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

**Baraga, MI

10:00 AM Hogan Land Sales. Tractors, Trailers, Dump Truck, Special & Misc. Items. Located at 16115 Bellaire Road, Baraga, MI. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wasau, WI.

**Loganville, WI

9 AM, Duane and Lucy Reinecke Estate, tractors, skid steers, farm equipment etc., S6606 Hwy D W, sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI

Wednesday, April 24

**Online Only

Riffey Ag Service LLC Machinery Auction, ends at 3pm, semi tanker/trailers, farm items, more info at www.gavinbros.com, sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI

Thursday, April 25

**Reedsburg, WI.

11:00 AM 90 Head of Murray Grey cows, calves, & yearlings. For more information contact Larry at (608) 415-2753. Full catalog at www.gavinbros.com. Located at S4340 County Rd. S, Reedsburg, WI. 53959. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auction, Reedsburg, WI.

Online

Construction and cranberry equipment, over 150 items. W2208 McLean Dr., Warrens, WI 54666. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group hansenauctiongroup.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM Northeast WI Beef producers Cooperative 2019 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale to be held at Equity Livestock Market. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock Market, Bonduel, WI.

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM Machinery Consignment Sale to be held at Equity Coop, Reedsville. Sale conducted by Equity Coop, Reedsville, WI.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction, selling bred and open heifers, expecting 300-400 head of heifers, N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Denmark, WI

9:30 AM Farm Equipment and Personal Property sale of Dale & Gayle Reznichek, 159 Acre Dairy Farm, 278 Head High-grade Holstein Dairy Cattle to be held at 17001 Herold Road, Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Wausau, WI

TBA. Wisconsin Contractors 54th Annual Auction to be held April 26th & 27th at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Sale conducted by Nitke Auction Center, Wausau, WI.

Watertown, WI

TBA Tractor & Farm Machinery Consignments Needed for Jones Auction Service 2nd Annual Live Consignment Sale to be held at Badgerland Park. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

Daggett, MI

11 AM, Hunting Land and personal property of Pastor Craig and Pat Weber, 80 acres of prime hunting land w/ year around home and camp, house hold items, etc. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

**Cannon Falls, MN

9:30 AM, No Reserve John Deere and New Holland Farm Retirement Auction, all clean like-new farm machinery, 31100 Co. 58 Blvd, sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co. Inc, Kenyon, MN

**Watertown, WI

10 AM, EXCITING TWO-DAY EVENT. Vintage Tractor Pull & Consignment Auction. Details @ www.jonesauctionservice.com & jonesauctionservice on Facebook. Located at Family Fun Days @ Badgerland Park, N1086 Cty Rd L, Watertown. Sale conducted by Jones Auction, Watertown, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Seymour, WI

9:00 AM Seymour FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Consignments taken 9am-5pm Thurs.-Sat. before auction date. Auction is held at the Outagamie Co. Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Seymour FFA Alumni, Seymour, WI.

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM 21st Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale/Rain or Shine Event to be held at W6904 Silver Creek Rd. www.jonesauctionservice.com Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

Suamico, WI

11AM, Annual Consignment Auction of Former Abrams Lumber, 5731 Lade Beach Rd, advertising deadline is April 15. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

Monday, April 29

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:30 AM 85 Head Sale. 65 Brown Swiss, 15 Guernseys, 6 Milking Shorthorns. Located at Great Northern Sales Arena W4226 Hwy 23 Fon Du Lac, WI. Sale conducted by Modern Associates, St Paris, OH.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

Reedsville, WI.

12:00 NOON Outstanding Milking Herd & Select Heifer Dispersal of Marsh Edge Dairy, Steve & Mary Leitner to be held in Reedsville, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Wednesday, May 1

**Withee, WI

10AM, Machinery Auction, please call to consign your machinery, 715-229-2500, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Wonewoc, WI

9:00 AM. Public Auction Machinery, Antiques, Guns, Cattle and much more. Sale conducted by John Marg, Black river Falls, WI.

Online

88+/- Acre Online Only Auction, Property located at Oshaukata Rd., Poynette, WI. Preview Dates are April 7, 14 & 21, 11-1PM or call to set up time. Contact hameleauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auction & Realty, Portage, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Union Grove, WI

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Online

CONSIGNMENTS WANTED for Annual Spring Consignment Sale Saturday, May 4th. Consignments to be advertised must be in by Wednesday, April 10th. More Info & Consignment Form @www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

**Merrill, WI

9AM, Lawn and Garden Auction, now accepting consignments, 4510 County Road F, sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Holland, MI

10:00 AM Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Tillage, Trucks, Construction Equipment and More for the Spring Farm Consignment Auction to be held at 5075 Russcher Rd. Sale conducted by Dale’s Auctioneering Service LLC, Holland, MI.

