FRIDAY, APRIL 05

Madison, WI

TBA 15th Annual Midwest Select Draft & Driving Horse Sale on April 3, 4 & 5 to be held at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way. Sale conducted by the Sale Committee, Midwest Select Sale, Madison, WI.

Browntown, WI

9 AM, State-Line Consignment Auction, Construction and misc. Farm equipment, 101 E. Murray St, online bidding: www.proxibid.com, Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI

Gillett, WI

11AM, Farm Auction for Miller Dairy, 120 head of Holsteins, 4 tractors, 2 skid steers and farm machinery, 11358 N. Flat Rock Lane, sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI

Withee, WI

11AM, Complete retirement herd dispersal, 150 registered and high-grade Holstein dairy cows, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

Waukesha, WI

10:00 AM Farming Equipment & Collectibles Allan Christoph Estate sale. W271 S3016 Merrill Hills Rd. (Hwy. TT) Waukesha, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon, WI.

Polo, IL

8:30 AM Tractors, Skid Loaders, Construction, Farm Equip., Lawn & Garden, Vehicles and More for the Annual Spring Hazelhurst Consignment to be held at 17748 W Milledgeville Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

Tustin, WI

9:00 AM Tractors, Machinery, Skid Steer, Round Bales of Hay, Guns and More for the John Sasse Estate, 7641 County H. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc., Gillett, WI.

Madison, WI

11:00 AM UW Madison Badger Invitational featuring 40+ Holsteins and Brown Swiss to be held at the UW-Madison Stock Pavilion. Sale conducted by Tom Morris Ltd., Amery, WI.

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial Equip. and More for the Spring Consignment Auction to be held at 9663 CTH S. Sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Union Grove, WI

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge Building Material & Tool Auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Co., Sandwich, IL.

Berlin, WI

TBA 14th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction to be held at Rural St., Berlin, WI. Sale conducted by Don Wagner's Auction Service, Ripon, WI.

Wilmot, WI

10AM, 14 Annual Consignment Auction, tractors, far equipment and misc. Farm. Kenosha County Fairground, 30820 111th St. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon, WI.

Dubuque, IA

10:30AM, 23rd Annual Roeder Outdoor Power Lawn and Garden Inventory Reduction, 2580 Rockdale Road, all items sell regardless of price, sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI

**Lena, WI

11AM, Yoap’s Auction Gallery, art and collectibles of Lumber Mill Gallery, 6234 Duame Rd, sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI

MONDAY, APRIL 08

Online

Real Estate Auction, March 11 – April 8, closing at 5PM. 51.403+/- Acres located in the Village of Cottage Grove, Dane Co. WI. Bid at schroudauctionservicehibid.com. Sale conducted by Schroud Auctions, Sun Prairie, WI.

Neillsville, WI

11:00 AM, Farm Equipment Auction, Tractors, Forage Equipment, Tillage & Planting, Misc. Located from Neillsville, WI: 1 mile East on Hwy 10 to Owen Ave., then 1/2 mile South on Owen Ave to farm. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Milton, WI

9:00 AM, Consignments Wanted, Tractors, Skid Loaders, Machinery, Landscape and Construction for the Annual Consignment Auction to be held at 6337 County Road Y. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

Lake City, MN

9:30 AM, No-Reserve Farm Estate Auction. Auction to be held at the farm near Lake City, MN. WILLIAM E. DANCKWART ESTATE. For complete list & photos visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

**Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM, 127 HEAD OF HOLSTEIN DAIRY CATTLE. Other consignments of fresh & close springing cows and 2yr olds. View www.stadeauction.com for updates. Located at 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca) Richland Center, WI 53581. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co, Jefferson, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

**Shannon, IL

11:00 AM Dairy Cattle, Farm Machinery & Equipment for Roger & Glenda Sneek and Roger & Barb Sneek, 17400 W Coffman Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

East Moline, IL

9:00 AM Trucks Tractors, Straight Trucks and Trailers for an Absolute Public Auction to be held at the Quad City Downs, 5005 Morton Dr. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers, Rock Island, IL.

**Collins, WI

11:00 AM Several Nice Partial Line-Ups and More from Retired Farmers for the Collins Combo 2019 to be held at the Rockland Town Hall. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Loyal, WI

10:30 AM Special Dairy Sale. 90 Holstein tie stall cows. Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. SALE CONDUCTED BY: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

**Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM Northeast WI Beef producers Cooperative 2019 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale to be held at Equity Livestock Market. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock Market, Bonduel, WI.

ONLINE

Real Estate Auction Ending April 12th, 223 Acres of Prime Ag & Hunting Land located 6 Miles S of Durand, WI. Sale conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.



Oconto Falls, WI

9:30 AM Farm Equipment and Feed Auction, 332 Head of Outstanding Grade Cattle to be held at 8804 Holtz Road, Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

**Hillpoint, WI

10:30 AM Farm Machinery Sale. Tractors, Choppers, Tires, Etc. For further information call Frank (608)-588-4750. Located at S7991A County Hwy G, Hillpoint, WI 53937. Sale Conducted by GAVIN BROS AUCTIONEERS, St. Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Marion, WI

9:00 AM Spring Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at Farmers Livestock Exchange on Swamp Rd. Sale conducted by Carley Sales Inc., Marion, WI.

**Columbus, WI

9:30 AM Tractors & Equipment, Truck, Lawn & Garden, Tools & More for Tim Zander, 1545 Heyden Dr. Sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM Trucks, Trailers, Plows, Skid Loaders, Attachments, Concrete Tools and More for Eastside Concrete Construction LLC, 2091 Leslie Rd. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

Neillsville, WI

Sale Dates are April 10-13. Largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale in the Midwest. Central Wisconsin Horse Sale to be held at Clark County Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Central WI Horse Sales, Spencer, WI.

**Elkhart Lake, WI

10AM, Estate of Emery Platz, Real Estate, Harvestore Silo, Machinery, Antiques, and Collectibles, N9436 Snake Rd. Sale conducted by Thiel and Thiel Auctions and Thiel Real Estate, Chilton, WI.

**Baraboo, WI

10AM, Complete Dispersal, 215 Registered Holsteins sell, S5455 State Rd 136, sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co. Inc, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Helenville, WI

10:30AM, Dean and Donna Miller, Tractors and Skid Steer, Farm Machinery, Cattle, W3343 Markert Rd. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co, Sharon, WI.

**Armstrong Creek, WI

11AM, Real Estate and Personal Property Auction, Phil Dyckowski Estate, 112 Acre farm to be offered in parcels, tractor trucks etc, 7776 Kisonas Lane, sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

** Gillett, WI

11AM, 36th Annual Consignment Auction for Gillett FFA Alumni, tractors and farm items, Oconto Co. Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

**Online

Tractors, Truck and Farm Machinery Liquidation, Open House April 9 from 10-3 PM at E4999 Butternut Ridge Rd., Weyauwega, WI. Go to hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

**Blue River, WI.

10:00 AM Machinery, Vehicles, Trailer & ATV’s and More for the Estate Farm Auction of Alton Lisney, 12563 West Ridge Rd. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

**Wisconsin Dells, WI

10AM, Sommers Farm Auction, Farm Equipment, located at E9348 Oak Hill Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

**Stratford, WI

12:00 PM, Special Dairy Auction. Complete Herd Dispersal, 70 Dairy cattle, 10 Holstein heifers. Early Consignments, 20 Holstein heifers, 5 Holstein dairy cows. Located at 214910 State Highway 97, Stratford, WI 54484. Sale conducted by Equity Co-Op Livestock Auction, Stratford, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Luxemburg, WI

12:00 NOON Public Land Auction of approximately 66 acres for Robert & Lora Malcore, N5816 Hawthorne Rd. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Gillett, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

**Dodgeville, WI

8:00 AM Machinery Auction to be held at 1414 State Road 23. Sale conducted by Hennessey Implement, Dodgeville, WI.

Fremont, WI

11:30 AM Farm Machinery and Cattle Auction of Dan Strey. 70 Head of High-Grade Holstein Dairy Cattle at W1242 Apache Avenue, Fremont, WI. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

**Elkhart Lake, WI

11:00 AM Special Retirement Auction for Carl Maeuser, Elkhart Lake, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.



**Cornell, WI

11AM, Machinery Auction, tractors, end loader, planting and tillage milking equipment, 29037 CTH S, sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Algoma, WI

12:00 NOON Complete Machinery, Tractors, Feed & Special Items for Thayse Dairy, E4282 County Road S. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc., Gillett, WI.

Rio, WI

TBA Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed and More for the Taylor Consignment Auction, Norman Jr & Bev Taylor Farm, N4246 Hagan Rd. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

**Suring, WI

11AM, Large Machinery Auction at Sleeter Farms, clean JD machinery, located at 9947 Madsen Rd. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI

MONDAY, APRIL 22

**Online

53 (mol) Mostly Prime Farmland Acres Online Bidding Only Sale, located at # Bradley & McMillin Rd., Sec. 2, Lima/Whitewater, WI. Full details at www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

**Two Rivers, WI

10:30 AM Farm Equipment, Quality Reg. Dairy Heifers and More Auction for Shamdale Farms LLC, Two Rivers, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

**Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM Northeast WI Beef producers Cooperative 2019 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale to be held at Equity Livestock Market. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock Market, Bonduel, WI.

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM Machinery Consignment Sale to be held at Equity Coop, Reedsville. Sale conducted by Equity Coop, Reedsville, WI.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction, selling bred and open heifers, expecting 300-400 head of heifers, N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, WIthee, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Denmark, WI

9:30 AM Farm Equipment and Personal Property sale of Dale & Gayle Reznichek, 159 Acre Dairy Farm, 278 Head High-grade Holstein Dairy Cattle to be held at 17001 Herold Road, Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Wausau, WI

TBA. Wisconsin Contractors 54th Annual Auction to be held April 26th & 27th at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Sale conducted by Nitke Auction Center, Wausau, WI.

Watertown, WI

TBA Tractor & Farm Machinery Consignments Needed for Jones Auction Service 2nd Annual Live Consignment Sale to be held at Badgerland Park. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

**Daggett, MI

11AM, Hunting Land and personal property of Pastor Craig and Pat Weber, 80 acres of prime hunting land w/ year around home and camp, house hold items, etc. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Seymour, WI

9:00 AM Seymour FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Consignments taken 9am-5pm Thurs.-Sat. before auction date. Auction is held at the Outagamie Co. Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Seymour FFA Alumni, Seymour, WI.

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM 21st Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale/Rain or Shine Event to be held at W6904 Silver Creek Rd. www.jonesauctionservice.com Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

**Suamico, WI

11AM, Annual Consignment Auction of Former Abrams Lumber, 5731 Lade Beach Rd, advertising deadline is April 15. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

**Reedsville, WI.

12:00 NOON Outstanding Milking Herd & Select Heifer Dispersal of Marsh Edge Dairy, Steve & Mary Leitner to be held in Reedsville, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 02

**Online

88+/- Acre Online Only Auction, Property located at Oshaukata Rd., Poynette, WI. Preview Dates are April 7, 14 & 21, 11-1PM or call to set up time. Contact hameleauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auction & Realty, Portage, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Online

CONSIGNMENTS WANTED for Annual Spring Consignment Sale Saturday, May 4th. Consignments to be advertised must be in by Wednesday, April 10th. More Info & Consignment Form @www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Holland, MI

10:00 AM Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Tillage, Trucks, Construction Equipment and More for the Spring Farm Consignment Auction to be held at 5075 Russcher Rd. Sale conducted by Dale’s Auctioneering Service LLC, Holland, MI.

