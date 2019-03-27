Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Merrill, WI

Now Accepting Consignments. This Auction will feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Forage Equipment, Forklifts, Dozers & much more. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Hampshire, IL

10:30 AM Cattle Sale for the Best of Luck-E 50th Anniversary Sale to be held at 15N638 Walker Rd. Will be broadcast live at cowbuyer.com with real time bidding. Sale conducted by Fraley Auction Co Inc., Muncy, PA.

Belleville, WI

11:00 AM 81 Head of High Grade Dairy Cattle, Feed and More for Dale & Marsha Ryan Auction to be held at W3159 Hwy 92. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI LLC, Browntown, WI.

Lyndon Station, WI

Live and Online, March 29 & 30. 15th Annual Spring Auction Extravaganza to be held at N2091 Franke Rd. Bid online at www.lulichauction.com. Sale conducted by Lulich Auction LLC, Lyndon State, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at W5659 CTH Y. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Fayette, IA

1:00 PM Marland Farms 161st Bred Gilt & Boar Sale to be held at 10236 K Ave. Sale conducted by Marland Farms, Fayette, IA.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM Tractors – Farm Machinery – Truck – Lawn Tractor – Guns – Household. Located at 3628 Old Stone Road Stoughton, WI 53589. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville, WI.

Helenville, WI

10:30 AM Farming Tractors & Equipment Tony & Jan Milbrath sale. Located at W3367 Sunshine Rd., Helenville, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Kingston, IL

9:30 AM Two Day Auction, March 30th Farm Machinery, March 31st Antiques for the Estate of Wesley, Delphine & Lindsey Voss, 35661 Glidden Rd. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM Farm Machinery & Equip., Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools, Shop Tools, Firearms and More for the 34th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction, Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

MONDAY, APRIL 1

Online

Construction Equipment Dispersal Online Auction Ending April 1st at 6:00 PM for Jon Taubel Construction, W2180 Culbertson Rd., Seymour, WI. Bid at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

**Online

Online Only Auctions End Tue April 2nd, 2019. 20th Annual Spring Consignment Sale. Online March 22 – April 2, Open House Fri 3/29 & Saturday 3/30 10AM – 4PM N6045 CTY RD E, Plymouth, WI. Bid online now at www. luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals Plymouth, WI.

Rice Lake, WI

Lots begin to close at 11AM 4/2. Well Maintained Farming Equipment for B.J. Lapacinsk i& Sons, 2906 23rd St. www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Sales Corp Auctioneers of Wausau, WI.

Online

20th Annual Spring Consignment Auction Starting: March 22 and Ending April 2. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions, Plymouth, WI.

Online

Online only auction, Farm Equipment, Lots begin to close at 11AM, farming equipment of B.J. Lapacinski and Sons, www.wausauauctioneers.com, Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

Belmont, WI

11AM, Dairy Farm Auction, 146-acre dairy farm offered in 4 parcels, 103 W. Mound Ave, Belmont, WI, www.gavinbros.com, sale conducted by Gavin Bros, Reedsburg, WI.

Online

Online Only Auction, Bid online now at www.hyauctions.com. Farm Equipment, Semi’s & Trailers, MISC. Ends Tues April 2, 2019. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM, Dairy Production Sale. 55 LOVELY UDDERED FRESH COWS SELL. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Located at W4226 St. Rd. 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI 54937. Sale conducted by GREAT NORTHERN LAND & CATTLE CO., INC.

**Withee, WI

11AM, Feeder Cattle Auction, expecting 150-250 head, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Online

Closes April 3. Annual Construction & Equipment Sale, Multiple Locations, Company Wide. Browse and Bid at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction, Downing, WI.

**Withee, WI

11AM, Dairy Auction, complete herd dispersal, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Reedsville, WI

NOON Dairy Herd Dispersal to be held at Equity Livestock, Reedsville. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Reedsville, WI.

**Brandon, WI

10:30 AM Herd Dispersal, Farm Equipment and More for Himestra’s Dairyland Milking Herd Dispersal to be held at N5433 State Rd. 44/49. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Platteville, WI

10 AM, Dairy Auction, 180 Head of High-Grade Holstein Heifers, Cattle Related Equipment to be held at 5871 Southwest Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros, Reedsburg, WI.

Spencer, WI

11:00AM Farm Equipment Auction, Todd & Melissa Schultz – Owners, to be held at W2709 Mann. Rd., Spencer, WI. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM Special Dairy and Feeder Sale. COMPLETE HERD DISPERSAL: 46 Holstein cows and 5 springing heifers. Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. SALE CONDUCTED BY: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Madison, WI

TBA 15th Annual Midwest Select Draft & Driving Horse Sale on April 3, 4 & 5 to be held at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way. Sale conducted by the Sale Committee, Midwest Select Sale, Madison, WI.

Browntown, WI

9 AM, State-Line Consignment Auction, Construction and misc. Farm equipment, 101 E. Murray St, online bidding: www.proxibid.com, Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Bowntown, WI.

**Gillett, WI

11AM, Farm Auction for Miller Dairy, 120 head of Holsteins, 4 tractors, 2 skid steers and farm machinery, 11358 N. Flat Rock Lane, sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI

**Withee, WI

11AM, Complete retirement herd dispersal, 150 registered and high grade holstein dairy cows, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

**Waukesha, WI

10:00 AM Farming Equipment & Collectibles Allan Christoph Estate sale. W271 S3016 Merrill Hills Rd. (Hwy. TT) Waukesha, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon, WI.

**Polo, IL

8:30 AM Tractors, Skid Loaders, Construction, Farm Equip., Lawn & Garden, Vehicles and More for the Annual Spring Hazelhurst Consignment to be held at 17748 W Milledgeville Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

Tustin, WI

9:00 AM Tractors, Machinery, Skid Steer, Round Bales of Hay, Guns and More for the John Sasse Estate, 7641 County H. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc., Gillett, WI.

Madison, WI

11:00 AM UW Madison Badger Invitational featuring 40+ Holsteins and Brown Swiss to be held at the UW-Madison Stock Pavilion. Sale conducted by Tom Morris Ltd., Amery, WI.

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial Equip. and More for the Spring Consignment Auction to be held at 9663 CTH S. Sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Union Grove, WI

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Sandwich, IL

8:00 AM Huge Building Material & Tool Auction to be held at 16746 Chicago Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Auction Co., Sandwich, IL.

Berlin, WI

TBA 14th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction to be held at Rural St., Berlin, WI. Sale conducted by Don Wagner's Auction Service, Ripon, WI.

**Wilmot, WI

10AM, 14 Annual Consignment Auction, tractors, far equipment and misc. Farm. Kenosha County Fairground, 30820 111th St. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon, WI.

**Dubuque, IA

10:30AM, 23rd Annual Roeder Outdoor Power Lawn and Garden Inventory Reduction, 2580 Rockdale Road, All items sell regardless of price, sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

MONDAY, APRIL 8

**Online

Real Estate Auction, March 11 – April 8, Closing at 5PM. 51.403+/- Acres located in the Village of Cottage Grove, Dane Co. WI. Bid at schroudauctionservicehibid.com. Sale conducted by Schroud Auctions, Sun Prairie, WI.

**Neillsville, WI

11:00 AM, Farm Equipment Auction, Tractors, Forage Equipment, Tillage & Planting, Misc. Located from Neillsville, WI: 1 mile East on Hwy 10 to Owen Ave., then 1/2 mile South on Owen Ave to farm. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Milton, WI

9:00 AM, Consignments Wanted, Tractors, Skid Loaders, Machinery, Landscape and Construction for the Annual Consignment Auction to be held at 6337 County Road Y. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

**Lake City, MN

9:30 AM, No-Reserve Farm Estate Auction. Auction to be held at the farm near Lake City, MN. WILLIAM E. DANCKWART ESTATE. For complete list & photos visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

**East Moline, IL

9:00 AM Trucks Tractors, Straight Trucks and Trailers for an Absolute Public Auction to be held at the Quad City Downs, 5005 Morton Dr. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers, Rock Island, IL.

**Collins, WI

11:00 AM Several Nice Partial Line-Ups and More From Retired Farmers for the Collins Combo 2019 to be held at the Rockland Town Hall. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM Special Dairy Sale. 90 Holstein tiestall cows. Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. SALE CONDUCTED BY: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Online

Real Estate Auction Ending April 12th, 223 Acres of Prime Ag & Hunting Land located 6 Miles S of Durand, WI. Sale conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

Oconto Falls, WI

9:30 AM Farm Equipment and Feed Auction, 332 Head of Outstanding Grade Cattle to be held at 8804 Holtz Road, Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Reeseville, WI.

Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

**Marion, WI

9:00 AM Spring Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at Farmers Livestock Exchange on Swamp Rd. Sale conducted by Carley Sales Inc., Marion, WI.

**Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM Trucks, Trailers, Plows, Skid Loaders, Attachments, Concrete Tools and More for Eastside Concrete Construction LLC, 2091 Leslie Rd. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

Neillsville, WI

Sale Dates are April 10-13. Largest Horse-Drawn Machinery Sale in the Midwest. Central Wisconsin Horse Sale to be held at Clark County Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Central WI Horse Sales, Spencer, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

**Luxemburg, WI

12:00 NOON Public Land Auction of approximately 66 acres for Robert & Lora Malcore, N5816 Hawthorne Rd. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Gillett, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

**Fremont, WI

11:30 AM Farm Machinery and Cattle Auction of Dan Strey. 70 Head of High Grade Holstein Dairy Cattle at W1242 Apache Avenue, Fremont, WI Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Elkhart Lake, WI

11:00 AM Special Retirement Auction for Carl Maeuser, Elkhart Lake, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

**Algoma, WI

12:00 NOON Complete Machinery, Tractors, Feed & Special Items for Thayse Dairy, E4282 County Road S. Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate Inc., Gillett, WI.

Rio, WI

TBA Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed and More for the Taylor Consignment Auction, Norman Jr & Bev Taylor Farm, N4246 Hagan Rd. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM Machinery Consignment Sale to be held at Equity Coop, Reedsville. Sale conducted by Equity Coop, Reedsville, WI.

**Withee, WI

11AM, Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction, selling bred and open heifers, expecting 300-400 head of heifers, N13438 State Hwy 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auction, WIthee,

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

**Denmark, WI

9:30 AM Farm Equipment and Personal Property sale of Dale & Gayle Reznichek, 159 Acre Dairy Farm, 278 Head High-grade Holstein Dairy Cattle to be held at 17001 Herold Road, Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Wausau, WI

TBA. Wisconsin Contractors 54th Annual Auction to be held April 26th & 27th at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Sale conducted by Nitke Auction Center, Wausau, WI.

Watertown, WI

TBA Tractor & Farm Machinery Consignments Needed for Jones Auction Service 2nd Annual Live Consignment Sale to be held at Badgerland Park. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Seymour, WI

9:00 AM Seymour FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Consignments taken 9am-5pm Thurs.-Sat. before auction date. Auction is held at the Outagamie Co. Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Seymour FFA Alumni, Seymour, WI.

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM 21st Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale/Rain or Shine Event to be held at W6904 Silver Creek Rd. www.jonesauctionservice.com Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

Reedsville, WI

12:00 NOON Outstanding Milking Herd of Marsh Edge Dairy, Steve & Mary Leitner to be held in Reedsville, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Union Grove, WI

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Online

CONSIGNMENTS WANTED for Annual Spring Consignment Sale Saturday, May 4th. Consignments to be advertised must be in by Wednesday, April 10th. More Info & Consignment Form @www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

**Holland, MI

10:00 AM Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Tillage, Trucks, Construction Equipment and More for the Spring Farm Consignment Auction to be held at 5075 Russcher Rd. Sale conducted by Dale’s Auctioneering Service LLC, Holland, MI.

