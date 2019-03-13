Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Coleman, WI.

12:00 NOON 60 Head of High Producing Holsteins Herd Dispersal to be held at 11232 Ledge Lane. Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

Withee, WI.

11:00 AM Special Heifer Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

Merrill, WI

9AM, Spring Equipment Auction, Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Tractors and more, 4510 County Road F, sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Gilman, WI.

10:00 AM Farm Equipment Dispersal for Tim & Janet Wojcik, W16781 Polley Lane. Sale conducted by Andrews Auction Service, Eau Claire, WI.

Wausau, WI.

9:30 AM Handcrafted Furniture Company, Complete Liquidation to be held at 150 S. 84th Ave. Sale conducted by Wausau Sales Corp. Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

Verona, WI.

11:00 AM 800 Bales of Hay Auction for Duerst Farms, 7313 Schaller Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

Lena, WI.

11:00 AM. Incredible Estate Auction to be held at 6234 Duame Road. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI.

10:00 AM Combined Government Administration, Confiscated Vehicles, Trucks, Equipment & More to be held at Fond du Lac Co Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc., Ripon, WI.

Denmark, WI.

9:00 AM Denmark Lions Consignment Sale to be held at 6455 Cty BB. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

Columbus, WI.

9:30 AM Equipment, Lumber and More for Caldwell Lumber Co Inc., 300 N Dickason Blvd. Sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Oostburg, WI.

10:00 AM Contractor Estate Auction includes Equipment, Buildings Supplies, Tools and More to be held at N1529 Kappers Rd. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals, Plymouth, WI

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM Denmark Lions Consignment Auction to be held at 6455 Cty BB. Sale conducted by Denmark Lions Club, Denmark, WI.

Clinton, WI.

9:00 AM 16th Annual Clinton FFA Alumni Consignment Auction to be held at Scot Forge West Lot. Sale conducted by Clinton FFA Alumni, Clinton, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM Auction of 146 HEAD OF HOLSTEIN, SWISS, SWISS-X & 40 JERSEY COWS. To be held at 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca) Richland Center, WI 53581. View our website: www.stadeauction.com for updates. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 18

Colby, WI;

11:00 AM 80 Head of Registered and I.D. Grade Dairy Cattle to be held at H3124 Elderberry Road. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp; Abbotsford, WI.

Online Only

March Farm, Forestry & Heavy Equipment Consignment; www.hansenandyoung.com;. Sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc, Prairie Farm, WI.

Prairie Farm, WI.

Farm Machinery, Construction Equipment, Trucks, Cars and More Consignment Sale. Consign Now, www.hyauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

Colby, WI;

11:00 AM Tractor, Hay and Forage, Planting and Tillage, General Farm to be held at H4607 Maple Road. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

**Maribel, WI.

10:30 AM Farm Equipment and Dairy Herd Dispersal for Willow Creek Farm to be held at 1390 Pleasant Rd. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Randolph, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Heads, Machinery, Trucks & More for PMJ Inc., N9671 Pleasant Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

Online Only

March Farm, Forestry and Heavy Equipment Consignment; www.hansenandyoung.com; Sale conducted by Hansen and Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

**Beloit, WI.

11:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Heads, Semi Tractor, Grain Trailer and More for Heffel Farms, 8520 West Beloit Newark Rd. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM DAIRY AUCTION 60 FRESH COWS & SPRINGERS SELL. To be held at Great Northern Sales Arena. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc. of Fond du Lac, WI.

**Withee, WI

11 AM, Feeder Cattle Auction, 30 Holstein Cows, 50 Registered high quality dairy cattle, N13438 State Highway 73, sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

**Lomira, WI.

12:00 NOON 40+ Milking over 100 lbs. Dairy Cow Auction to be held at Equity Livestock, N11579 Industrial Dr. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Lomira.

Online Auction

Ends March 20. 68+ Acre Farmland Parcel of Excellent Tillable Farmland in Sheboygan Co. located Hwy 32 then West to Woodland Rd. Bid at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

**Pickett, WI.

9:00 AM Carriage and Collectibles Auction for Bernie & Diane Egan, 1267 Williams Rd. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wautoma, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM Auction of 173 HEAD OF HOLSTEIN DAIRY CATTLE. To be held at 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca) Richland Center, WI 53581. View our website: www.stadeauction.com for updates. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

**Columbus, WI

10:00 AM Large Farm Equipment Auction including Tractors, Wheel Loaders, Skidsteers, Farm Machinery, Trucks and more to be held at W1189 County Hwy K. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co LLC, Columbus, WI.

**St Charles, MN.

10:00 AM CDT Exceptionally Clean John Deere Farm Auction for South Branch Dairy Inc. to be held at 21232 Co. Rd. 37. Live & Online Bidding at proxibid.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Loyal, WI.

Special Dairy Sale to be held at W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, Loyal, WI.

**Platteville, WI.

11:00 AM Dairy Auction Sale, 270 Head of high grade Holstein dairy cattle, 5871 Southwest Rd, Platteville, WI. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

Blanchardville, WI.

1:30 PM 200 Acre Farm Real Estate Auction for Benjamin & Anna Stoltzfus, 17579 Old Q Rd. Sale conducted by Garthwaite Auction & Realty, Blanchardville, WI.

**Pickett, WI

9:00 AM Carriages and Collectibles Auction, Carriages, Bells, Sporting Goods, Antiques, Collectibles and More to be held at 1267 Williams Road. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wautoma, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

**Marshfield, WI

10:30 AM Tractors & Skidsteers, Forage Equip., General Farm, Vehicles and More for McMillan Farms Inc. - Larry Scheuer, 200955 Galvin Ave. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

Black Creek, WI.

11:00 AM. Large Machinery Dispersal for David & Nancy Vandenheuvel. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI.

**Cuba City, WI.

9:30 AM 350 Homebred Grade Holsteins Sell for Bumble B Dairy, 29013 Cty Rd H. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co, Inc, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Black Creek, WI.

11:00 AM Large Machinery Dispersal for David & Nancy Vandenheuvel to be held at N7301 Miller Rd. www.nolansales.com for details. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Ames, IA.

10:00 AM Retirement Farm Auction for Snyder Farms, Steve & Sue Snyder, to be held at 51553 180th St. Sale conducted by Daily Auction Co., Colo, IA.

Pound, WI.

12 Noon. Shane Giese Holstein Herd Dispersal to be held at N4697 County S. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

Columbus, WI

11:00 AM Dane Co Multi Parcel Real Estate Auction to be held at N1120 Schaefer Rd. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Service, Muscoda, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

**Hayfield, MN

10:00 AM Very Clean Farm Machinery Retirement Auction located at 18148 750th St. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Aledo, IL

9:00 AM Tractors, Skid Loaders, Heavy Trucks and Trailers, Farm Equipment and More Consignment Auction to be held at 2007 SE 3rd St. Sale conducted by Dale L Jones & Co Auctioneers, Aledo, IL.

**Franksville, WI.

10:00 AM Tools, Guns, Trucks, Household & Real Estate for the Russell L Krizan Estate, 10324 Kraut Rd. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty, Burlington, WI.

**Guttenberg, IA

9:30 AM CST No-Reserve Retirement Auction includes Tractors, Combines, Farm Equipment and More for Kris Lau, 28929 Ironwood Rd. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, Hamilton, IL.

**Lancaster, WI.

9:30 AM Mowers, ATV’s & Trailers, Snowmobiles, Blowers and More for KN Small Engines & Rental Equipment, 3959 Hwy 81. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co LLC, Muscoda, WI.

Franklin Grove, IL.

10:00 AM Farm Machinery, Trucks & Trailers, Wheel Loader & Life and More for Peter M Erdmann to be held at 2046 Daysville Rd. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate, Rochelle, IL.

**Crandon, WI.

1:00 PM. Absolute auction of Wooded Land for Ronda Nolan. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI.

Shawano, WI.

11:00 AM. Big Machinery Auction for Gordon & Geri Wesener, W9778 County A. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

**Wautoma, WI

9AM, Antique and Collectible Auction, N2475 13th Gateway and State Rd 21. Sale conducted by W Yoder Auction LLC, Wautoma, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

Lena, WI.

10:00 AM. Over 300 Guns Auction to be held at 6234 Duame Road, Lena, WI. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 25

**Online

Lots Begin Closing March 25 at 6PM. Cars, Trucks, Trailers, Skid Steer Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equipment and More Located at 2231 US Hwy 12, auction info@baldwin-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

**Online

Tractors & Farm Machinery Online Auction, Open House March 21st 12-3PM at E1526 1440th Ave., Clear Lake, WI. Bid at hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors & Skid Loaders, Equipment and More for Bonnie Lee Farms, W7183 Brown Rd. Live Online Bidding Available on proxibid.com. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction, Muscoda, WI.

**Online

Equipment and More for the 2019 Annual spring Farm & Equipment Sale – Multiple Locations. See hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

**St. Anne, IL.

8:00 AM Large Farm Machinery Auction, Consign Now. www.stanneconsignmentauction.net. Sale conducted by St Anne Area Farmers, St Anne, IL.

**Dane, WI.

10AM, Equipment Auction, Tractor/Wheel loader, Semi-Truck/Tankers, Manure Handling Equipment, 6850 County Highway P, online bidding at www.gavinbros.com, Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auction, Reedsburg, WI

**Stetsonville, WI

10:30 AM Machinery Auction, Tractors & Skid steer, Planting/Tillage, Etc. website: www.christensensales.com. Located at M246 Oriole Dr., Stetsonville, WI. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Fond du Lac, WI.

11:00 AM Multi Parcel Real Estate Auction for Bonnie Lee Farms LLC, LeRoy Schmitz to be held at W5990 Pioneer Rd. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Service, Muscoda, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

**Seymour, WI.

9:00 AM Seymour FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Consignments taken 9am-5pm Thurs.-Sat. before auction date. Auction is held at the Outagamie Co. Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Seymour FFA Alumni, Seymour, WI.

**Kaukauna, WI

12:00 NOON 70 High Quality Holsteins Selling at Cow Palace North, N2454 Hwy 55. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf, Hartford, WI.

**Denmark, WI.

11:00 AM Farm Equipment Retirement Auction for Double Star Farms - Dave & Julie Gerbers to be held in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Davenport, Iowa.

TBA Sale held March 28-30. 400 Tractors. 600 Signs & Farm Relics. The Ed Kowalski Collection, to be held at Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

Preston, MN.

9:30 AM Tractors, Planters, Drills, Spring Tillage and More for the Dealer/Lender Spring Consignment Sale to be held at 27741 State Highway 16. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co., Preston, MN.

**Bangor, WI

11AM, Cattle and Farm Equipment Auction, 122 Registered & ID Grade Holsteins, 1 1/2 miles South & East on CTH B to Prairie Road, then 1/4 mile South on Prairie Rd. to farm, sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

**Merrill, WI.

Now Accepting Consignments. This Auction will feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Forage Equiptment, Forklifts, Dozers & much more. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Fond du Lac, WI.

9:00 AM Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at W5659 CTH Y. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Fayette, IA

1:00 PM Marland Farms 161st Bred Gilt & Boar Sale to be held at 10236 K Ave. Sale conducted by Marland Farms, Fayette, IA.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Lebanon, WI.

9:30 AM Farm Machinery & Equip., Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools, Shop Tools, Firearms and More for the 34th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction, Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 02

**Rice Lake, WI.

Lots begin to close at 11AM 4/2. Well Maintained Farming Equipment for B.J. Lapacinsk i& Sons, 2906 23rd St. www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Sales Corp Auctioneers of Wausau, WI.

Online

20th Annual Spring Consignment Auction Starting: March 22 and Ending April 2. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions, Plymouth, WI.

**Online

Online only auction, Farm Equipment, Lots begin to close at 11AM, farming equipment of B.J. Lapacinski and Sons, www.wausauauctioneers.com, Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

**Belmont, WI

11AM, Dairy Farm Auction, 146-acre dairy farm offered in 4 parcels, 103 W. Mound Ave, Belmont, WI, www.gavinbros.com, sale conducted by Gavin Bros, Reedsburg, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 04

**Brandon, WI

TBA Quality Cattle for Himestra’s Dairyland Milking Herd Dispersal to be held in Brandon, WI. Sale conducted by Miller ‘n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

**Platteville, WI

10 AM, Dairy Auction, 180 Head of High-Grade Holstein Heifers, Cattle Related Equipment to be held at 5871 Southwest Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros, Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

Beaver Dam, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial Equip. and More for the Spring Consignment Auction to be held at W9663 CTH S. Sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Polo, IL.

TBA Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment Auction to be held at 17748 W Milledgeville Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Berlin, WI.

TBA 14th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction to be held at Rural St., Berlin, WI. Sale conducted by Don Wagner's Auction Service, Ripon, WI.

**Wilmot, WI

Now accepting consignments for annual spring auction, Kenosha County Fairground, 30820 111th St. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction, Sharon, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Milton, WI.

9:00 AM, Consignments Wanted, Tractors, Skid Loaders, Machinery, Landscape and Construction for the Annual Consignment Auction to be held at 6337 County Road Y. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

ONLINE

Real Estate Auction Ending April 12th, 223 Acres of Prime Ag & Hunting Land located 6 Miles S of Durand, WI. Sale conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

**Oconto Falls, WI.

9:30 AM Farm Equipment and Feed Auction, 332 Head of Outstanding Grade Cattle to be held at 8804 Holtz Road, Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Elkhart Lake, WI.

11:00 AM Special Retirement Auction for Carl Maeuser, Elkhart Lake, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

**Rio, WI.

TBA Consignments Wanted of Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed and More for the Taylor Consignment Auction, Norman Jr & Bev Taylor Farm, N4246 Hagan Rd. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

**Wausau, WI.

TBA. Wisconsin Contractors 54th Annual Auction to be held April 26th & 27th at Nitke Auction Center, 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Sale conducted by Nitke Auction Center, Wausau, WI.

Watertown, WI.

TBA Tractor & Farm Machinery Consignments Needed for Jones Auction Service 2nd Annual Live Consignment Sale to be held at Badgerland Park. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Seymour, WI

9:00 AM Seymour FFA Alumni Consignment Auction to be held at the Outagamie County Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Seymour FFA Alumni, Seymour, WI.

Watertown, WI.

10:00 AM 21st Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale/Rain or Shine Event to be held at W6904 Silver Creek Rd. www.jonesauctionservice.com Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

**Online

CONSIGNMENTS WANTED for Annual Spring Consignment Sale Saturday, May 4th. Consignments to be advertised must be in by Wednesday, April 10th. More Info & Consignment Form @www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

