FRIDAY, MARCH 08

Milwaukee, WI.

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit http://www.milwaukeestockyards.com/ for Details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

Withee, WI.

8:00 AM Special 2 day Spring Horse Sale to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI

Deer Creek, MN.

10:30 AM Farm Equipment, Trucks, Support Equip. & More Farm Retirement Auction, 31766 State Hwy 106. Sale conducted by Mid-American Auction Co., Sauk Centre, MN.

SATURDAY, MARCH 09

Hancock, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors, Potato & Farm Equipment, Trucks and More for the H&J Williams Farm Estate, 953 3rd Ave. Sale conducted by Bunczak Real Estate & Auctions, Rosholt, WI.

Maple Park, IL.

9:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Heads - GPS Equip and More for the Farm Retirement Auction of Dan, Larry & Bob Snyder, 17763 Pleasant St. Rd. Sale conducted by Espe Auctioneering Inc., Elburn, IL.

Monticello, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors, Skidloaders, Combines, Trucks and More for Lone Pine Dairy Inc., N6492 Co J. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, Browntown, WI.

Harvard, IL.

10:00 AM 16th Annual State Line Auction. Consignment auction to be held at A.A. Anderson Inc. Machinery Lot 2058 Oak Grove Rd. Check https://www.stadeauction.com/ for updates. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co., Sharon, WI.

Withee, WI.

Now Accepting

Consignments for Annual Spring Auction. Tractors, Farm/Construction Equip., Tools, Sporting Goods & More. Located at A.A. Anderson Inc. Machinery Lot. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

Durand, IL,

11:00 AM Farm Equipment, Cattle & Horse Equip., Tool & Shop Equip. and More for the Laube Family Living Trust Auction, 15540 Laube Rd. Sale conducted by George Realty & Auction, Brooklyn, WI.

Brooklyn, WI.

** Manawa, WI

11:00 AM. Dairy Showplace with Parlor, 68 Head of Dairy Cattle, Machinery & Special Items for Donald & Amy Sordahl. Live online bidding at https://www.proxibid.com/. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

** Fond du Lac, WI.

Online only. Furniture: Cedar Cabinets, Hutches, Pantry, Dressers, Chests, Secretary w/Bookcase, Safes, & More! Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

** Online Only.

Ending 3-11-19. Powermatic Bandsaw, Grob Inc. Saw, Electric Hoists, Welding Booms, Dayton Gas Heater, Ritchie Waterer, More. http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Neenah, WI.

(4) Online Auctions with Auto, Farm, Lawn & Garden, Collectibles and More. Browse & Bid at https://www.hansenauctiongroup.com/. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

** Online.

Ending 3-12-19. Estate Farm Equipment from Eau Galle, WI. See https://www.hansenandyoung.com/. Sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc, Prairie Farm, WI.

** Mt. Horeb, WI.

10:30 AM Farm Machinery & Equipment for Dean Herfel, 10188 County Road ID. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

** Online Only.

Ending 3-12-19. Tools, Hand & Power Tools, Miller Welders, Blitzer & Zareba Fencers, Sentry Safe, Remington Heater, Lots & Lots. http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Thorp, WI.

11:00 AM Farm Equipment, Tractors, Collector Tractors, Forage Equipment and More for David & Connie Gulcynski, W9611 CTH N. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

Online

Multi Location Sale Ending March 12 and 13. Farm and Ag Related Items for the Hansen Auction Group Annual Spring Farm & Equipment Auction. https://www.hansenauctiongroup.com/ Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

** Online Only.

Ending 3-13-19 Craftsman Tool Boxes, Power Saws, Hardware, Hilti & Johnson Laser Levels, Cast Tractor Seats, Much More; http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM 146 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle and few Crossbred to be held at 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, Richland Center, WI.

Online

Annual Spring Farm and Equipment Auction to be held March 12 & 13. Accepting Consignments, Multiple Locations. Contact https://www.hansenauctiongroup.com/. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

** Monroe, WI.

11:00 AM 63 Head of Beef Cattle & Feed Auction for Dave & Lorraine Deininger, W4696 Co Rd K. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM Special Dairy Sale to be held at W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, Loyal, WI.

** HIlbert, WI.

12:00 NOON Estate of Henry Renn & neighboring Estate of Wayne Mueller, Plus More to be held at Hwy B, Hilbert, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

** Lancaster, WI.

11:00 AM Court Ordered Bin Site and Land Auction; 195 + acres; 916 E. Elm St. (County Road A) Lancaster, WI. Sale conducted by Steffes Group Inc, Litchfield, MN

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

** Coleman, WI.

12:00 NOON 60 Head of High Producing Holsteins Herd Dispersal to be held at 11232 Ledge Lane. Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

Withee, WI.

11:00 AM Special Heifer Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

** Gilman, WI.

10:00 AM Farm Equipment Dispersal for Tim & Janet Wojcik, W16781 Polley Lane. Sale conducted by Andrews Auction Service, Eau Claire, WI.

** Wausau, WI.

9:30 AM Handcrafted Furniture Company, Complete Liquidation to be held at 150 S. 84th Ave. Sale conducted by Wausau Sales Corp. Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

** Verona, WI.

11:00 AM 800 Bales of Hay Auction for Duerst Farms, 7313 Schaller Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

** Lena, WI.

11:00 AM. Incredible Estate Auction to be held at 6234 Duame Road. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

** Fond du Lac, WI.

10:00 AM Combined Government Administration, Confiscated Vehicles, Trucks, Equipment & More to be held at Fond du Lac Co Fairgrounds. Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc., Ripon, WI.

** Denmark, WI.

9:00 AM Denmark Lions Consignment Sale to be held at 6455 Cty BB. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

** Columbus, WI.

9:30 AM Equipment, Lumber and More for Caldwell Lumber Co Inc., 300 N Dickason Blvd. Sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

** Oostburg, WI.

10:00 AM Contractor Estate Auction includes Equipment, Buildings Supplies, Tools and More to be held at N1529 Kappers Rd. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals, Plymouth, WI

Denmark, WI

9:00 AM Denmark Lions Consignment Auction to be held at 6455 Cty BB. Sale conducted by Denmark Lions Club, Denmark, WI.

** Clinton, WI.

9:00 AM 16th Annual Clinton FFA Alumni Consignment Auction to be held at Scot Forge West Lot. Sale conducted by Clinton FFA Alumni, Clinton, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 18

** Colby, WI.

11:00 AM 80 Head of Registered and I.D. Grade Dairy Cattle to be held at H3124 Elderberry Road. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp; Abbotsford, WI.

** Online Only

March Farm, Forestry & Heavy Equipment Consignment; https://www.hansenandyoung.com/;. Sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc, Prairie Farm, WI

Prairie Farm, WI.

Farm Machinery, Construction Equipment, Trucks, Cars and More Consignment Sale. Consign Now, https://www.hansenandyoung.com/. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

** Colby, WI.

11:00 AM Tractor, Hay and Forage, Planting and Tillage, General Farm to be held at H4607 Maple Road. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp, Abbotsford, WI.

** Maribel, WI.

10:30 AM Farm Equipment and Dairy Herd Dispersal for Willow Creek Farm to be held at 1390 Pleasant Rd. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

** Randolph, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Heads, Machinery, Trucks & More for PMJ Inc., N9671 Pleasant Rd. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

** Online Only

** Beloit, WI.

11:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Heads, Semi Tractor, Grain Trailer and More for Heffel Farms, 8520 West Beloit Newark Rd. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate LLC, Evansville, WI

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

** Online. Auction

Ends March 20. 68+ Acre Farmland Parcel of Excellent Tillable Farmland in Sheboygan Co. located Hwy 32 then West to Woodland Rd. Bid at https://www.hansenauctiongroup.com/. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

** Pickett, WI.

9:00 AM Carriage and Collectibles Auction for Bernie & Diane Egan, 1267 Williams Rd. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wautoma, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

** Loyal, WI.

Special Dairy Sale to be held at W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, Loyal, WI.

Platteville, WI.

11:00 AM 146 Acre Dairy Farm w/115 Acres Tillable Offered in 4 Parcels to be held at 5871 Southwest Rd. OPEN HOUSE: Monday February 25th, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

** Blanchardville, WI.

1:30 PM 200 Acre Farm Real Estate Auction for Benjamin & Anna Stoltzfus, 17579 Old Q Rd. Sale conducted by Garthwaite Auction & Realty, Blanchardville, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

** Black Creek, WI.

11:00 AM. Large Machinery Dispersal for David & Nancy Vandenheuvel. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI

** Cuba City, WI.

9:30 AM 350 Homebred Grade Holsteins Sell for Bumble B Dairy, 29013 Cty Rd H. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co, Inc, Fond du Lac, WI

** Black Creek, WI.

11:00 AM Large Machinery Dispersal for David & Nancy Vandenheuvel, Black Creek, WI. http://www.nolansales.com/ for details. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Ames, IA.

10:00 AM Retirement Farm Auction for Snyder Farms, Steve & Sue Snyder, to be held at 51553 180th St. Sale conducted by Daily Auction Co., Colo, IA.

** Pound, WI.

12 Noon. Shane Giese Holstein Herd Dispersal to be held at N4697 County S. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

** Columbus, WI

11:00 AM Dane Co Multi Parcel Real Estate Auction to be held at N1120 Schaefer Rd. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Service, Muscoda, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

** Franklin Grove, IL.

10:00 AM Farm Machinery, Trucks & Trailers, Wheel Loader & Life and More for Peter M Erdmann to be held at 2046 Daysville Rd. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate, Rochelle, IL.

** Crandon, WI.

1:00 PM. Absolute auction of Wooded Land for Ronda Nolan. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI.

** Shawano, WI.

11:00 AM. Big Machinery Auction for Gordon & Geri Wesener, W9778 County A. Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

** Lena, WI.

10:00 AM. Over 300 Guns Auction to be held at 6234 Duame Road, Lena, WI. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

** St. Anne, IL.

8:00 AM Large Farm Machinery Auction, Consign Now. http://www.stanneconsignmentauction.net/. Sale conducted by St Anne Area Farmers, St Anne, IL.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

** Fond du Lac, WI.

11:00 AM Multi Parcel Real Estate Auction for Bonnie Lee Farms LLC, LeRoy Schmitz to be held at W5990 Pioneer Rd. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Service, Muscoda, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI.

11:00 AM Farm Equipment Retirement Auction for Double Star Farms - Dave & Julie Gerbers to be held in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Davenport, Iowa.

TBA Sale held March 28-30. 400 Tractors. 600 Signs & Farm Relics. The Ed Kowalski Collection, to be held at Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

Preston, MN.

9:30 AM Tractors, Planters, Drills, Spring Tillage and More for the Dealer/Lender Spring Consignment Sale to be held at 27741 State Highway 16. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co., Preston, MN.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

** Merrill, WI.

Now Accepting Consignments. This Auction will feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Forage Equipment, Forklifts, Dozers & much more. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

** Fond du Lac, WI.

9:00 AM Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at W5659 CTH Y. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Fayette, IA

1:00 PM Marland Farms 161st Bred Gilt & Boar Sale to be held at 10236 K Ave. Sale conducted by Marland Farms, Fayette, IA.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

** Lebanon, WI.

9:30 AM Farm Machinery & Equip., Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools, Shop Tools, Firearms and More for the 34th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction, Lebanon, WI. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 02

** Rice Lake, WI.

Lots begin to close at 11AM 4/2. Well Maintained Farming Equipment for B.J. Lapacinski & Sons, 2906 23rd St. http://www.wausauauctioneers.com/. Sale conducted by Wausau Sales Corp Auctioneers of Wausau, WI.

Online

20th Annual Spring Consignment Auction Starting: March 22 and Ending April 2. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions, Plymouth, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

** Beaver Dam, WI.

10:00 AM Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial Equip. and More for the Spring Consignment Auction to be held at W9663 CTH S. Sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

Polo, IL.

TBA Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment Auction to be held at 17748 W Milledgeville Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Berlin, WI.

TBA 14th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction to be held at Rural St., Berlin, WI. Sale conducted by Don Wagner's Auction Service, Ripon, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Milton, WI.

9:00 AM, Consignments Wanted, Tractors, Skid Loaders, Machinery, Landscape and Construction for the Annual Consignment Auction to be held at 6337 County Road Y, Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

** ONLINE

Real Estate Auction Ending April 12th, 223 Acres of Prime Ag & Hunting Land located 6 Miles S of Durand, WI. Sale conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Elkhart Lake, WI.

11:00 AM Special Retirement Auction for Carl Maeuser, Elkhart Lake, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Watertown, WI.

TBA Tractor & Farm Machinery Consignments Needed for Jones Auction Service 2nd Annual Live Consignment Sale to be held at Badgerland Park. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Watertown, WI.

10:00 AM 21st Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale/Rain or Shine Event to be held at W6904 Silver Creek Rd. http://www.jonesauctionservice.com/ Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

