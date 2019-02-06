** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Milwaukee, WI.

10:00 AM Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit http://www.milwaukeestockyards.com/ for Details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Browntown, WI

9:00 AM Contractor's Surplus Equipment Auction, Construction, Tractors, Lawn & Garden, Recreational, Vehicles and more! Complete list & photos at http://www.powersauction.com/ | Grand Opening Auction conducted by Powers Auction Service of South Wayne, WI.

Monticello, WI.

11:00 AM 131 Dairy Heifers & Calves for Lone Pine Dairy Inc, Guy, Wendi & Gloria Thoman to be held at N6492 Co J. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Lena, WI

11:00 AM Over 500 Toys/50 Years of Farm Toys, Collector Cars, Trucks & Trains. 6234 Duame Road, Lena, WI (Stiles Junction). Sale conducted by Yoap's Auction Gallery. See website for more info http://yoapandyoap.com/.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Juneau County, WI

ONLINE AUCTION beginning 2/11 8AM. 226.5 Acres of Vacant Land in Juneau County, WI. Online Auction http://www.gavinbros.com/ |Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers & Real Estate, Reedsburg, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

** Fond du Lac, WI.

11:30 AM February Dairy Production Sale to be held at W4226 St. Rd. 23E. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Special Feeder & Bred Beef Cow Auction to be held at N13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auction of Withee, WI.

Reedsburg, WI.

9:30 AM. Machinery, Equipment, Forklift, Parts, Inventory and More for Bindl Sales & Service, 525 S Albert Ave. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Dairy Auction to be held at N13438 Staet Hwy 73. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auction of Withee, WI.

** Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM 127 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle to be held at 24321 Hwy 58. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center, Richland Center, WI.

Fennimore, WI.

11:00 AM Machinery and More Auction for Kelley Farms, Mike & Janice Kelley & Michael Kelley, 1355 US Hwy 18. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM. Special Dairy Sale to be held at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15

** Coleman, WI.

12:00 NOON. Manitowoc Herd Dispersal to be held at 11232 Ledge Lane. Sale conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16

** Soldiers Grove, WI.

10:30 AM Large Farm Auction for Arlen & Cindy Latham, 48761 County Road C. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM Dairy Cattle Dispersal for Wiedenfeld Acres II LLC to be held at Richland Cattle Center, 24321 Hwy 58. Sale conducted by Richland Cattle Center LLC, Richland Center, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18

** Fond du Lac, WI

Online Auction Ending 2/18/19 Implement Parts, Weights, Wheels and More. Go to http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

** Wapello, IA.

9:00 AM Equipment held at 16365 110th St., Land held at the Charles W Briggs Civic Center at 5:00 pm. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

ONLINE

Ending 2/18/19. Implement Parts, Weights, Wheels & Tires and More. Visit http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

** Hillsboro, WI.

9:00 AM M&S Sales Annual Spring Consignment Auction to be held at E18075 State Hwy 33. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

** DePere, WI.

11:00 AM Multiple Line Dairy Farm Auction to be held in DePere, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

** Withee, WI.

TBA Special Dairy Cattle Auction to be held at 13438 State Hwy 73. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

** Sheridan, IL.

9:00 AM Farm Machinery, Combine, Tractors, Trucks & Trailers and More for Ken & Charlotte, Tyrrell, 2367 N 4275th Rd. Sale conducted by Chris Wegener Auctions, Sandwich, IL.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

** Fond du Lac, WI

Online Auction Ending 2/6: Gehl HL 2500 Skid Loader, Skid Loader Attachments, Buckets Plus More! Go to http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

** Fond du Lac, WI

Online Auction Ending 2/27: IH 1086 (D), Farmall 560 w/Loader (G), 460 (G) and Lots More! Go to http://auctionsbyobrien.com/. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

SATURDAY, MARCH 02

** Prescott, WI.

Live & Online Real Estate Auction. Property located at W11483 St. Hwy. 29. Sale to be held at W10516 Hwy 10, Prescott. Go to https://www.hinesauctionservice.com/. Sale conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Compton, IL.

9:30 AM 2-Day No Reserve Retirement Farm, Truck & Equipment Auction, March 1 & 2. Sale conducted by Steve Almburg Auctioneering, Malta, IL.

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

Fond du Lac, WI.

12:00 Noon. A Great Retirement Auction for Dennis & Kathy Krug to be held in Fond du Lac, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Now Accepting

Consignments for Annual Spring Auction. Tractors, Farm/Construction Equip., Tools, Sporting Goods & More. Located at A.A. Anderson Inc. Machinery Lot. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

Manawa, WI.

11:00 AM. Dairy Showplace with Parlor, 68 Head of Dairy Cattle, Machinery & Special Items for Donald & Amy Sordahl. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

** ONLINE

Multi Location Sale Ending March 12 and 13. Farm and Ag Related Items for the Hansen Auction Group Annual Spring Farm & Equipment Auction. https://www.hansenauctiongroup.com/ Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Black Creek, WI.

11:00 AM. Large Machinery Dispersal for David & Nancy Vandenheuvel. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Crandon, WI.

1:00 PM. Absolute auction of Wooded Land for Ronda Nolan. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC of Marion, WI

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Denmark, WI.

11:00 AM Farm Equipment Retirement Auction for Double Star Farms - Dave & Julie Gerbers to be held in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Davenport, Iowa.

TBA Sale held March 28-30. 400 Tractors. 600 Signs & Farm Relics. The Ed Kowalski Collection, to be held at Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Sale conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

** Fond du Lac, WI.

9:00 AM Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction to be held at W5659 CTH Y. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 06

** Polo, IL.

TBA Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment Auction to be held at 17748 W Milledgeville Rd. Sale conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

** Berlin, WI.

TBA 14th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction to be held at Rural St., Berlin, WI. Sale conducted by Don Wagner's Auction Service, Ripon, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

** Watertown, WI.

TBA Tractor & Farm Machinery Consignments Needed for Jones Auction Service 2nd Annual Live Consignment Sale to be held at Badgerland Park. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

** Watertown, WI.

10:00 AM 21st Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale/Rain or Shine Event to be held at W6904 Silver Creek Rd. http://www.jonesauctionservice.com/ Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 04

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit https://www.auctionzip.com/, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/money/wis-farmer/2019/02/06/auction-calendar-february-8-2019/2786339002/