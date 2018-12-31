Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 4

Coleman, WI.

11:00 AM. 45 Holsteins Plus Farm Machinery Sell For Carlson Farms of Peshtigo, WI. Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 5

Wautoma, WI.

9:00 AM. Great Selection of Decoys, Crocks and Many Miscellaneous Collectibles are Selling Located at N2475 13th Gateway. Visit wyoderauction.com. Sale Conducted by W. Yoder Auction, Wautoma, WI.

Albany, WI.

10:30 AM. Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed & More Sell for Jamie & Rachael Lindemann. Located at W315 Brooklyn/Albany Rd. Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 6

Sandwich, IL.

8:00 AM. Cabinets, Vanities, Sink Tops, Decking, Siding, Lumber, Trim, Doors, Windows, Shop Vacs, Snow Blower, Power & Hand Tools & More. Located at 16746 Chicago Rd. Visit gavinauctionservices.com. Sale by Gavin Auction Co, Sandwiich, IL.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 8

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 600-800 Head for this Special Feeder Cattle Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 9

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. Holstein Dairy Cattle Sell. Located at the Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 10

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM. Special Consignments Dairy Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Owen, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

** Monroe, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors & Farm Machinery Sell for Larry & Luan Ott. Located at W6576 Franklin Rd. Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 14

** Online

Ending Jan. 14. '89 Ford 4x4 Pickup, Power Plant, Grain Box, Mower, Wood Splitter & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15

Online

Ending Jan. 15. Pedal Cars, Wagons, Bikes, Reel Mowers, Farm & Automobile Vintage. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16

** Online

Ending Jan. 16. Chain Saws, Generators-Compressor-Pump, Buzz Saw, Shop Equip., Sporting Goods & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

** Online

Ending Jan. 17. Tractor & Implement Parts, Compressor, Weights, Top Links, Hyd. Rams & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25

Denzer, WI.

386 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 7 Parcels Located in Sauk County, WI. Open House Jan. 8, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Location: Honey Creek Town Hall, Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 28

Online

Ending Jan. 28. Add Your Machinery, Equip., Trailers & More to this Construction Equip. Consignment Auction. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 29

Sauk City, WI.

426 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 5 Parcels Located in Lodi, WI. Open House Jan. 10, 10:00AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Located at 8931 Cty Y. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

** Online

Ending Feb. 6. 1:00 PM. Haynes Farms Retirement. Located at 6924 Peck Rd. Eaton Rapids, MI. Visit www.SheridanAuctionService.com. Sale Conducted by Sheridan Realty & Auction Co., Mason, MI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

