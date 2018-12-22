Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in the Dec, 28 edition of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28

St. Anne, IL.

8:00 AM. Large Farm Machinery Auction. Visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. Sale Conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

Tuscola, IL.

10:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Tillage, 24R Planter, Sprayer and More to be held 5 Miles North of Tuscola, IL on Rt. 45. Sale conducted by Bauer Auction, Windsor, IL.

Jefferson, WI.

10:30 AM. 106 Head Holstein Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Farm Machinery & More Located at N3660 State Rd. 89. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

Online

Ending Dec. 28. Organic 100 Acre Farm with Some Wooded & Undeveloped/Marsh Land w/4BR Home & Outbuildings. Located at N2351 Hickory Rd. Watertown, WI. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

Browntown, WI.

9:00 AM Construction, Tractors, Grain Handling, Planting & Tillage and Much More for the State-Line Consignment Auction, 101 E Murray St. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

Loyal, WI.

9:30 AM. Tools, Shop, Bikes, Handicap Electric Scooter & More Sell at This Estate Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 2, 2019

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Selling Dairy Cows, Dairy Heifers, Calves, Fed/Market Cattle. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 127 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle Sell. Located at the Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 3

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM. Expecting 300 Head for this Special Heifer & Dairy Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzeraucitons.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 4

** Coleman, WI.

11:00 AM. 45 Holsteins Plus Farm Machinery Sell For Carlson Farms of Peshtigo, WI. Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 5

** Wautoma, WI.

9:00 AM. Great Selection of Decoys, Crocks and Many Miscellaneous Collectibles are Selling Located at N2475 13th Gateway. Visit wyoderauction.com. Sale Conducted by W. Yoder Auction, Wautoma, WI.

** Albany, WI.

10:30 AM. Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed & More Sell for Jamie & Rachael Lindemann. Located at W315 Brooklyn/Albany Rd. Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY,JANUARY 6

** Sandwich, IL.

8:00 AM. Cabinets, Vanities, Sink Tops, Decking, Siding, Lumber, Trim, Doors, Windows, Shop Vacs, Snow Blower, Power & Hand Tools & More. Located at 16746 Chicago Rd. Visit gavinauctionservices.com. Sale by Gavin Auction Co, Sandwiich, IL.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 8

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 600-800 Head for this Special Feeder Cattle Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 14

** Online

Ending Jan. 14. IH 966, '89 Ford Pickup, LP Power Plant, Grain Box, 3pt. Mower, Wood Splitter & More! Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15

** Online

Ending Jan. 15. Pedal Cars, Wagons, Bikes, Reel Mowers, Farm & Automobile Vintage. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16

** Online

Ending Jan. 16. Chain Saws, Generators-Compressor-Pump, Buzz Saw, Shop Equip., Sporting Goods & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25

Denzer, WI.

386 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 7 Parcels Located in Sauk County, WI. Open House Jan. 8, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Location: Honey Creek Town Hall, Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.

MONDAY, JANUARY 28

** Online

Ending Jan. 28. Add Your Machinery, Equip., Trailers & More to this Construction Equip. Consignment Auction. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 29

Sauk City, WI.

426 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 5 Parcels Located in Lodi, WI. Open House Jan. 10, 10:00AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Located at 8931 Cty Y. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

