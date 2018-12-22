Auction calendar: December 28, 2018
** Indicates an auction ad appearing in the Dec, 28 edition of the Wisconsin State Farmer.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28
St. Anne, IL.
8:00 AM. Large Farm Machinery Auction. Visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. Sale Conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.
Tuscola, IL.
10:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Tillage, 24R Planter, Sprayer and More to be held 5 Miles North of Tuscola, IL on Rt. 45. Sale conducted by Bauer Auction, Windsor, IL.
Jefferson, WI.
10:30 AM. 106 Head Holstein Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Farm Machinery & More Located at N3660 State Rd. 89. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.
Online
Ending Dec. 28. Organic 100 Acre Farm with Some Wooded & Undeveloped/Marsh Land w/4BR Home & Outbuildings. Located at N2351 Hickory Rd. Watertown, WI. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.
Tuscola, IL.
10:00 AM Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Tillage, 24R Planter, Sprayer and More to be held 5 Miles North of Tuscola, IL on Rt. 45. Sale conducted by Bauer Auction, Windsor, IL.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29
** Lomira, WI.
8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.
Browntown, WI.
9:00 AM Construction, Tractors, Grain Handling, Planting & Tillage and Much More for the State-Line Consignment Auction, 101 E Murray St. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.
Loyal, WI.
9:30 AM. Tools, Shop, Bikes, Handicap Electric Scooter & More Sell at This Estate Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 2, 2019
** Withee, WI.
11:00 AM. Selling Dairy Cows, Dairy Heifers, Calves, Fed/Market Cattle. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.
** Richland Center, WI.
11:30 AM. 127 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle Sell. Located at the Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Richland Center, WI.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 3
** Loyal, WI.
10:30 AM. Expecting 300 Head for this Special Heifer & Dairy Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzeraucitons.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 4
** Coleman, WI.
11:00 AM. 45 Holsteins Plus Farm Machinery Sell For Carlson Farms of Peshtigo, WI. Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 5
** Wautoma, WI.
9:00 AM. Great Selection of Decoys, Crocks and Many Miscellaneous Collectibles are Selling Located at N2475 13th Gateway. Visit wyoderauction.com. Sale Conducted by W. Yoder Auction, Wautoma, WI.
** Albany, WI.
10:30 AM. Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed & More Sell for Jamie & Rachael Lindemann. Located at W315 Brooklyn/Albany Rd. Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.
Union Grove, WI.
12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.
SUNDAY,JANUARY 6
** Sandwich, IL.
8:00 AM. Cabinets, Vanities, Sink Tops, Decking, Siding, Lumber, Trim, Doors, Windows, Shop Vacs, Snow Blower, Power & Hand Tools & More. Located at 16746 Chicago Rd. Visit gavinauctionservices.com. Sale by Gavin Auction Co, Sandwiich, IL.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 8
** Withee, WI.
11:00 AM. Expecting 600-800 Head for this Special Feeder Cattle Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.
MONDAY, JANUARY 14
** Online
Ending Jan. 14. IH 966, '89 Ford Pickup, LP Power Plant, Grain Box, 3pt. Mower, Wood Splitter & More! Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 15
** Online
Ending Jan. 15. Pedal Cars, Wagons, Bikes, Reel Mowers, Farm & Automobile Vintage. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16
** Online
Ending Jan. 16. Chain Saws, Generators-Compressor-Pump, Buzz Saw, Shop Equip., Sporting Goods & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 25
Denzer, WI.
386 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 7 Parcels Located in Sauk County, WI. Open House Jan. 8, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Location: Honey Creek Town Hall, Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.
MONDAY, JANUARY 28
** Online
Ending Jan. 28. Add Your Machinery, Equip., Trailers & More to this Construction Equip. Consignment Auction. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 29
Sauk City, WI.
426 Acre Dairy Farm Offered in 5 Parcels Located in Lodi, WI. Open House Jan. 10, 10:00AM to 1:00 PM. Auction Located at 8931 Cty Y. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC, Reedsburg, WI.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2
Union Grove, WI.
12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
Union Grove, WI.
12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.
SATURDAY, APRIL 6
Union Grove, WI.
12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.
SATURDAY, MAY 4
Union Grove, WI.
12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.