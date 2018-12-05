Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

Kansasville, WI.

10:30 AM. Tractors, Combine, Backhoe, Skid Steers, Farm Mach., Trucks, Trailers & More Sell for Robert Down. Located at 975

224th Ave. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auctions. Sharon, WI.

** Online.

Tractors, Equip., Logging Equip., Metal Machine Shop Equip., Trucks, Heating/Cooling, Recreation & More Sell. Multiple Locations. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

Online

Ending Dec. 7, 6:00 PM. 5 Acre Farm w/Home & Outbuildings. Located at W6786 320th Ave. Ellsworth, WI. Visit www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

** Gerlaw, IL.

10:00 AM. Combine, Tractors, Farm Machinery, Mowers, Pickups, Snap-On Tools & More Sell for Gary & Michele Wright. Located at 1117 255th Ave. Visit www.soldatjones.com. Sale Conducted by Dale L. Jones & Co. Aledo, IL.

Oregon, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Machinery, Pickup and More Sell for Charles & Marsha Hepfer. Located at 3960 E Holcomb Rd. Visit www.bearrows.com. Sale Conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co. Rochelle, IL.

Fond du Lac, WI.

10:00 AM. Confiscated Vehicles, Trucks, Equipment & More Sell for This Public Auction. Located at the Cow Palace. Visit www.auctionassociatesinc.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Associates Inc. Ripon, WI.

Stoughton, WI.

10:00 AM. Polled Hereford Cattle, Vehicles, Trailers, Tractor, Farm Equip., Guns, Antiques & More for Donnie & Deb Kleven. Located at 595 Bass Lake Rd. Visit www.auctionspecialistsstoughton.com. Sale by Auction Specialists, Stoughton, WI.

Hollandale, WI.

10:30 AM Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Skidloader, Farm Equipment and Feed for Roger Stampfli, 1900 Long Valley Rd. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

Coleman, WI.

11:00 AM. 100 Brown Swiss & Holsteins, Tractors & Farm Machinery Sell for Lone Oak Swiss of Weyauwega. Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

Marshfield, WI.

1:00 PM. 99.8 Acre Farmette Being Offered in Parcels. Also, Personal Property Sells for the Estate of Ron Hirsch. Located at 10577 Stadt Rd. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Beaver Dam, WI.

Repossessions, Consignments & Creditor Sales, Tractors, Industrial, Combine, Equip. & More Located at W9663 CTH S. Visit www.colbob.com. Sale Conducted by Col Bob Wedel, Columbus, WI.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 10

** Online

Ending Dec. 10. Split & Dried Firewood Sell for This Online Auction. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Prairie Du Sac, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Skid Steers, Farm Machinery, Dairy Related Equip., Tools, Feed & More Sell For Lundgren Farms. Located at E9461 Prairie Rd. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Streator, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Farm Machinery, Semi-Tractor, Trailers, Pickup & More for Gary & Susan Schneider. Located at 1333 E. IL. Rt. 18. Visit www.bradleyauctionsinc.com. Sale Conducted by Bradleys' & Immke Auction Service, Streator, IL.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Back to Back Auctions. Dec 11 & 18. Expecting 600-800 Hd For Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Cow Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Online

Ending Dec. 11, 6:30 PM. Tractors, Machinery, Greenhouses, & More Sell for Seed to Seed Vegetable Farm. Located at 1189 150th Ave. Balsam Lake, WI. Visit www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

** Online

Ending Dec. 11, 7:00 PM. Tractors, Machinery, Equipment Supplies & More Sell for Hog's Back Vegetable Farm. Located at W8937 Moritz Ln. Arkansaw, WI. Visit www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

Online

Ending Dec. 11, 6:00 PM. Tractors, Recreational Vehicles, ATVs & Snowmobiles Sell for this Online Auction. Visit HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

** Withee, WI.

9:30 AM. Farm Machinery & Construction Equip. Sell for This Year End Special Machinery Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions. Withee, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 250-300 Head of Dairy Cattle. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 127 Head of Dairy Cattle Sell at This Auction. Located at the Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Richland Center, WI.

Online

Combines, Tractors, Trucks, Trailers, Construction Equip. & More Sell. Located in Jamestown, ND, Mineral Point, WI. & Kalvesta, KS. View www.bigiron.com. Sale Conducted by Big Iron Auctions, St. Edward, NE.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM. More Fancy Hand Picked Cows Sell for This Special Dairy Sale. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

** Monroe, WI.

11:30 AM Lone Wolf Farms LLC Hay Auction to be held at W6889 Co. P. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI LLC, Browntown, WI.

** Online

Ending Dec. 13, 10:00 AM. Tractors, Combines, Heads, Farm Machinery, Trailer, Snowblowers, Skid Steers & More Sell For Arnold Companies. Visit SteffesGroup.com. Sale Conducted by Steffes Group, Inc. Litchfield, MN.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

** Edon, OH.

9:00 AM. 2 Day Sale. Business Inventory, Parts, Farm Equip., Antique Tractors & Implements Sell for Reitzel Bros Ltd. Located at 11977 State Rt. 49. Visit tedeverett.com. Sale Conducted by Ted Everett & Kurt Everett Auctioneers, Monrovia, IN.

** Menominee, MI.

10:00 AM. Real Estate, Firewood Processing, Post Equipment, Woodworking Equip., Sawmill Equip., Forklifts, Trucks, Tools & More for Scott Klitzke Forest Prod & Estate. Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

** Coleman, WI.

11:00 AM. 50 Top Quality Milk Cows Sell For Green Acres Dairy of Seymour & Blue Tag Parlor Cows. Also Farm Machinery from a Pulaski Estate. Located at 11232 Ledge Lane. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale By Yoap & Yoap Auction, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15

** Aledo, IL.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Skid Loaders, Trucks, Trailers, Farm Equip., Lumber, JD Parts, Construction Equip & More Sell. Located at 2007 SE 3rd St. Visit www.soldatjones.com. Sale Conducted by Dale L. Jones & Co. Aledo, IL.

** Wautoma, WI.

9:00 AM. Vehicles, Equipment, Trailers, Tools & More Sell. Located at N2475 13th Gateway. Visit wyoderauction.com. Sale Conducted by W. Yoder Auction, Wautoma, WI.

** Reedsburg, WI.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Hay, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Snowmobile, Lawn/Garden, Tools, Construction & More Sell. Located at E8128 Hwy 23/33. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers - Real Estate, Reedsburg, Baraboo, WI.

** Burlington, WI.

10:00 AM. Shop Tools, Equipment, Hardware and More Sell for Larry & Laura Uhen Living Estate. Located at 127 S. River Rd. Visit www.bobhagemannauctionreality.com. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service LLC, Burlington, WI.

** Kaukauna, WI.

11:30 AM. 70 High Quality Holsteins Along w/ Jerseys, Linebacks, Brown Swiss & Calves Selling. Located at N2454 Hwy 55, Sale Conducted by Ron Roskopf - Cow Palace North, Kaukauna, WI.

** Bloomington, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling 550+ Female Angus for Bula-Gieringer Farms. Located at Bloomington Livestock Exchange. Visit www.cotton-associates.com. Sale Conducted by Cotton Associates, Howell, MI.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 17

** Herscher, IL.

Tractors, Industrial, Farm Equip., Trucks & More Sell for this Consignment Auction. Located at 13000 State Rd. 17. Visit www.auctionzip.com. Sale Conducted by Tom Witvoet Auction, Herscher, IL.

** Online

Ending Dec. 17. Heavy Equip., Trucks, Trailers & Construction Equip. Sell. Located in Multiple WI Locations. Visit hansenauctiongroup.com or nitkeauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Downing, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18

** Milton, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractor, Combine, Farm Machinery & More Sell For Pierce Farms, Inc. Located at 1125 N. Parkview Dr. Visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Evansville, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

** Preston, MN.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Sprayers, Farm Machinery, Trucks & Trailers Sell for This Year End Consignment Auction. Located at Gehling Auction Co. Indoor Auction Center. Visit gehlingauction.com. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC. Preston, MN.

** Prairie du Sac, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Skidsteer, Farm Machinery, Shop Items & More Sell for Markley Farms Inc. Located at E8210 Elm Rd. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers - Real Estate, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Advance Notice of Holiday Extravaganza Dairy Cattle Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Online.

Tractors, Combine and Machinery Sell at This Online Auction. Various Locations in MN. Visit BigIron.com. Sale Conducted by BigIron Auctions, St. Edward, NE.

Online

Ending Dec. 19. 1:00 PM. 80 +/- Prime Farmland Acres Located on Cortes Rd, Town of Chester. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20

** East Moline, IL.

10:00 AM. Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers Sell at the Public Auction. Located at 5005 Morton Dr. Visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by US Auctioneers Inc. Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 400-500 Head for This Special Monthly Heifer Auction. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 22

** Marion, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Farm Equip., Vehicles, Trailers, Guns & More Sell for Tom Tews. Located at 1110 N. Main St. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28

** St. Anne, IL.

8:00 AM. Large Farm Machinery Auction. Visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com.. Sale Conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

** Online

Ending Dec. 28. Organic 100 Acre Farm with Some Wooded & Undeveloped/Marsh Land w/4BR Home & Outbuildings. Located at N2351 Hickory Rd. Watertown, WI. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 5, 2019

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Selling Hay & Straw. Located at The Delong Co Inc., 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com, ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC. Burlington, WI.

